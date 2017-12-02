Sports

Houston Baptist beats Texas State 71-52

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:05 PM

HOUSTON

William Gates Jr. matched his career best with 18 points, Josh Ibarra added 14 with a career-high 17 rebounds and six assists, and Houston Baptist beat Texas State 71-52 on Saturday night.

Braxton Bonds and Ian DuBose scored 10 apiece and the Huskies (3-5) shot 54.9 percent from the floor to the Bobcats 30.5 percent. Ibarra grabbed his 617th rebound to enter the top-15 in program history.

Bonds' layup sparked a 9-2 run and the Huskies led 47-33 early in the second half. Gates Jr. hit a layup and a jumper amid an 8-1 run for a 17-point lead and the Huskies led 65-44 after his 3-pointer with 4:40 to play.

Jaleon Gates scored a go-ahead jumper and Houston Baptist led 15-10 on his 3-pointer amid a 7-0 run after the Bobcats went scoreless for 4 ½ minutes. The Huskies shot 59.1 percent from the floor, made all 10 of their free throws and led 38-30 at halftime.

Nijal Pearson scored 15 points for the Bobcats (4-4), who were outrebounded 39-28.

