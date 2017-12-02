Sports

North Florida beats Trinity Baptist 85-58

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 14 points, and Noah Horchler had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Florida to an 85-58 victory over Trinity Baptist on Saturday night.

Gandia-Rosa made 6 of 13 field goals and Horchler was 6-of-9 shooting. Wajid Aminu added 13 points and Osborn Blount had 11 for North Florida (3-7), which has won three of its last four games. Ryan Burkhardt made a game-high three 3-pointers for the Ospreys, who made just 11 of 42 from long range but outrebounded Trinity Baptist 51-36.

Marcus Dixon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Trinity Baptist. Zack Norris chipped in 10 points.

The Ospreys had a nine-point halftime lead, and opened the second half on a 30-15 run. Horchler capped the surge with a layup and dunk, and North Florida had double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

    Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program.

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win
Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

View More Video