Illinois State beats Tulsa 65-58

December 02, 2017 08:26 PM

NORMAL, Ill.

Milik Yarbrough had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, Phil Fayne added 17 points and eight boards, and Illinois State beat Tulsa 65-58 on Saturday night.

Lawson Korita gave Tulsa its first lead, 49-47, since it was 4-2.

Yarbrough made two free throws with 1:43 left to extend Illinois State's lead to 60-51. After Sterling Taplin hit a 3-pointer to cut it to six, Phil Fayne dunked and Illinois State held on.

Keyshawn Evans scored 12 points with five assists for Illinois State (4-4), which had 11 steals and forced 21 turnovers.

Yarbrough had 15 points in the first half as the Redbirds led by four points.

Junior Etou had 10 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (4-4), which was held to 36 percent shooting. Jaleel Wheeler grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as Tulsa outrebounded the Redbirds 49-29.

The Golden Hurricane plays Kansas State next Saturday.

