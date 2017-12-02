More Videos

  • South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State

    There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized.

There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized.
There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Sports

SC State basketball player collapses during game, hospitalized

By Steve Wiseman

The Durham Herald-Sun

December 02, 2017 01:08 PM

RALEIGH, NC

S.C. State senior guard Tyvoris Solomon suffered a medical emergency that caused a 40-minute delay in Saturday’s basketball game with NC State at PNC Arena.

After receiving medical attention, including CPR, from emergency medical personnel, Solomon was conscious, stabilized and transported to Rex Hospital in Raleigh. S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin accompanied Solomon to the hospital, S.C. State spokesperson Kendrick Lewis said.

A 5-10 guard from Johns Island, S.C., Solomon collapsed in his team’s bench area during break in the game action with 13:08 to play and NC State leading 22-5. Initially Solomon appeared overheated and was being fanned with a jacket.

At the same time, N.C. State guard Markell Johnson had limped toward his bench and collapsed to the court holding his right knee. While N.C. State’s medical staff was helping him to the locker room, a public address announcement was made asking for a doctor to come to the S.C. State bench.

Solomon was laying flat on his back and appeared unconscious. EMS personnel began administering CPR and an automated external defibrillator was brought out.

The arena fell silent except for cries and audible prayers heard from people near the S.C. State bench. N.C. State’s players gathered in a huddle. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts sat with and consoled a visibly upset Garvin. Some S.C. State’s players gathered around their bench, with their arms around each other, while others paced around the court.

Solomon was finally taken by stretcher to the visitor’s locker room at PNC Arena as the crowd clapped in support.

Both teams left the court and went to their locker rooms.

The Wolfpack was the first team to return to the court for warmups after an announcement was made that the game would resume.

When S.C. State’s players emerged from their locker room, the crowd gave them a standing ovation.

Play resumed at 1 p.m.

S.C. State associate head coach Rio Pitt is coaching the Bulldogs while Garvin is with Solomon.

