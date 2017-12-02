SC State basketball player collapses during game, hospitalized

More Videos 3:20 Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:37 Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:19 Scam hitting vacationers and renters 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 1:07 Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized. There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

There were scary moments during NC State's game against South Carolina State as Tyvoris Solomon passed out in the first half. Solomon was transported to Rex Hospital conscious and stabilized. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com