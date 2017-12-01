Sports

Righty Mike Morin, Royals reach $750,000, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Right-hander Mike Morin agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals that avoided arbitration, while the team declined to offer a big league contract to outfielder Terrance Gore and then reached agreement on a minor league deal once he was removed from the 40-man roster.

Morin was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Sept. 12 and posted a 7.94 ERA in six appearances for Kansas City.

His salary would drop to $250,000 while in the minors. He would earn a $50,000 bonus if he is an All-Star.

Gore appeared in 12 games for the Royals this year and didn't have a hit in five plate appearances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

    Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program.

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win
Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

View More Video