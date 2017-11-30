Saints' Ginn relishes high-stakes showdown with Panthers

In this Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. The chance to play in elite passing offense featuring quarterback Drew Brees was one factor that brought receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to the Saints. An opportunity to make the Carolina Panthers pay for letting him walk in free agency was another. The Saints play the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo