Sports

UC Davis closes on 16-0 run to beat Northern Colorado 56-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DAVIS, Calif.

Chima Moneke had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and UC Davis closed the game on a 16-0 run for a 56-51 victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points for UC Davis (4-2). Siler Schneider chipped in 11.

Jordan Davis scored 19 point on 7-of-16 shooting to lead Northern Colorado (5-3), which lost to UC Davis 74-59 on Nov. 13 before starting a five-game winning streak.

The Bears made their last shot with 4:27 remaining to take a 51-40 lead. Shorts scored seven points, Schneider added five points and Moneke had four during the final stretch while the Bears missed seven field goals and two free throws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both teams shot poorly, under 32 percent from the field. The Aggies also missed 14 free throws while the Bears were 1-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

    Chad Lunsford, who had the interim tag removed Monday and is the new head coach at Georgia Southern, leads a celebration in the locker room Saturday following the football team's 34-24 win at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Eagles play at Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win
Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video
Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 1:34

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience

View More Video