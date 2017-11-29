Nebraska's Evan Taylor
Cornhuskers use late run to put away Boston College 71-62

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer

November 29, 2017 11:35 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland scored 15 points apiece, and Nebraska broke open the game late in a 71-62 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Cornhuskers (6-2) went on a 12-0 run after Boston College (5-3) had trimmed their lead to 59-57. Palmer, who scored 11 points in the second half, started the spurt. Copeland ended it, leaving the Huskers with a 71-57 advantage with 1:30 to play.

Evan Taylor added a season-high 13 points and Glynn Watson Jr. had 10 points and six assists for the Huskers, who never trailed.

Jerome Robinson had 17 points, Ky Bowman added 13 points and eight rebounds and Nik Popvic had 10 points for the Eagles (5-3), who have lost three straight in the Challenge.

Vin Baker Jr.'s 3 pulled the Eagles within 51-50, and after the Huskers tried to pull away, Bowman scored inside to trim it to 59-57.

Boston College then missed seven straight 3s and a layup during a six-minute scoring drought, and Nebraska went on its decisive run.

The Eagles were coming off a 20-point loss to Providence four nights ago and were missing starting guard Jordan Chatman (shoulder). Freshman Steffon Mitchell made his first start in Chatman's place.

The Huskers played without forward Isaiah Roby (ankle).

Nebraska, which entered the game shooting 34.8 percent on 3-pointers, made 8 of 13 from deep in the first half, including one by Watson just ahead of the buzzer to give the Huskers a 44-36 lead at the break.

Nebraska was just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second half and finished 9 for 19.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Even though the Eagles came in shooting 33 percent on 3s, they were eager to shoot them and went just 4 of 22, including 2 of 15 in the second half.

Nebraska: The Huskers have won three straight and beat a Power 5 conference opponent for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Boston College visits Hartford on Saturday.

Nebraska visits No. 3 Michigan State on Sunday.

