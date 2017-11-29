Sports

Sore shoulder keeps Hornets G Walker out of game at Toronto

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:07 PM

TORONTO

All-Star guard Kemba Walker is out for Wednesday night's game at Toronto because of a bruised left shoulder. Michael Carter-Williams will start in Walker's place against the Raptors.

Walker was injured in a third-quarter collision with San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge in Saturday's home loss to the Spurs. He went down in pain after colliding with Aldridge and headed to the locker room before returning to the court later in the quarter.

Walker scored 115 points in four meetings with Toronto last season, his highest total against any opponent.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Walker will be re-evaluated after Thursday's practice in Miami. Charlotte faces the Heat on Friday night.

An All-Star for the first time last season, Walker is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 assists per game.

