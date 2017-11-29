Sports

3 more Russian bobsledders banned from Olympics for doping

November 29, 2017

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Three more Russian bobsledders have been disqualified from the 2014 Olympics for doping.

Alexander Kasyanov, Alexei Pushkarev and Ilyir Khuzin were banned based on evidence that Russia operated a doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Russian teammates finished fourth in the four-man bobsled but had been due to move up to the bronze when the original gold medal-winning Russian sled was disqualified, also for doping offenses.

The bronze could now go to the British team if the International Olympic Committee formally reallocates the medals. Britain last won a bobsled medal in 1998 when it took bronze in the four-man event.

