McDaniel leads way, UL Monroe beats Jackson St. 65-52

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:29 PM

MONROE, La.

Sam McDaniel scored 16 points, Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre each scored 14 and Louisiana-Monroe beat Jackson State 65-52 on Tuesday night.

The trio combined to make 15 of the Warhawks' 22 field goals. Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) shot 50 percent from the field which included 9-of-20 shooting from 3-point range. Jordon Harris missed just one of his five shots and scored 10 points.

Louisiana-Monroe, winners of three of four — never trailed. The Warhawks led 38-31 at halftime and Sam Alabakis' jumper with 15:24 left extended it to 45-35. Darius Austin made a pair of 3s to reduce the deficit to four but the Tigers couldn't get closer.

Paris Collins and Jeremiah Jefferson each scored 11 for Jackson State (2-5) — winless on the road — and Maurice Rivers scored 10. The Tigers were 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the field.

