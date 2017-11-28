This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Baytree Bowlers: Linda Mullins 526, Ginny Ridinger 513., Phyllis Welch 492.
Grand Strand Doubles: Michael Ayler 761, Mike Norman 669, Keith Daniels 667, Mark Posten 643, Joyce Freeman 231-632, Andrew Tucker 601, Mary Kaye Haynes 212-591, Regina Schliewe 225-589, Bob Whitley 582, Gene Prince 570, Wade McMickle 557, Gary Schliewe 557, Jeanette Sabiston 521, Linda Whitley 508, Cathy Pascal 507, Kris Fuller 215-501.
Little River Classic: Steve Shaffer 290-807, Steve Reed 757, Alex Shand 754, Carter Reid 729, Tony Todd 289-727, Tradd Jones 723, Andy Bennett 713, Clay Huffstetler 704, Amber Strickland 224-645, Alissa Gibson 245-578, Dawn Clardy 555, Nancy Benson 546, Trina Dunn 202-523, Patricia Rudolph 516.
Monday Madness: Scott Jenkins 685, Amy Harrelson 233-671, Joe Tannone 653, Jack Vilaca 643, John Robinson 628, Tom Marangelli 627, Joseph Snead 619, Pierre Rattini 615, David Warfield 612, Joyce Freeman 545, Diane Cramp 208-538.
River Rollers: Kathy McCord 495, Debbie Jewson-Valasek 489, Sue Hauer 487, Paulette Carriker 483.
Survivors: Ronald Virgilio 637, Joe Salvio 236-624, James Lewis 551, Gilbert Ouellette 528, Patricia Virgilio 237-481.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COFFEE BREAK (Week 10) Tony Maturi 567, Al Wellman 542, Ted Ackley 541
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 13) Jamie Holliday 751, Kelly Daunno 256-707, Leonard Freeman 705, Stephen Shaffer 697, Jason Holsinger 694, Tom Schwind 688, Steve Reed 686, Thomas Willis 684, Bob Bartolomeo 680, Arthur Dionisio 666, Keith Jones 662, Scottie Burk 661, Greg Dix 278-658, Tony Barnhart 657, Bobby Barnes 278-656, Billy Hatoway 654, Patrick Christenson 651, Justin Essary 278-650, Teresa Holmes 604, Ken Adams 574
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 12) Reggie Cox 587, Tony Maturi 586, Pete Cooke 574, Jim Thomas 561, Juanita Eagles 503, Laura Gray 492, Lenny Budd 487, Annette Krapf 466, Al McLaughlin 447, Glinda Walker 430
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 13) Tom Pennington 750, Barry Barthelman 738, Pat Kane 290-723, Todd Whitesides 279-718, Sean Harrelson 675, Tom Schwind 675, Michael Murray 673, Charlie Thornton 288-672, Joe Harper 647, Wayne Gilbert 637, Stephen Walker 625, Ginny Duncan 560, Pearl Martin 544, Margie McIver 523, Emily Gilbert 432
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 12) Thomas Willis 691, Phil Cooper 617, Ryan Copeland 596, Ralph Utermark 563, April Holliday 561, Karen Mitchell 502, Phil Ammons 496, Barbara Ammons 486, Tina Brown 481
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 5) Darby Jones 657, Thomas Willis 642, Jeri Brophy 556, Tom Bridgeman 550, Mason Barnes 467, Mary Jane Vielhauer 406
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: (week 11) Robert Rogers 279-695, Wayne Witherspoon 254-671, Bob Trout 644, Matthew Wright 637, Larry Avant 625, Tracie Collins 225-619, Ginny Duncan 202-571, Marilyn Dumas 552, Billie Jo Reidell 535, Julia Avant 523, Greg Sellers 269 game. (week 12) Charles Featherston 674, David Lloyd 672, Matthew Wright 672, Darby Jones 259-671, Alan Cook 256-663, Dave Martin 660, Don Myers 649, Joe Bustillos 629, Greg Sellers 629, Donna Neubert 214-610, Tracie Collins 5211-64, Jeri Brophy 213-563, Marilyn Dumas 511.
Caropine Couples: (week 10) Jeff Lohmeyer 675, Steve Skidmore 247-640, Steve Turner 604, Lovell Clevinger 597, Dennis Moore 576. (week 11) James Thomas 234-625, Steve Turner 598, Larry Borries 564, John Steppling 557, Jerry Arnold 551, Carol Zuck 525, Rusty Earley 492.
Cimerron Rollers: (week 12) Dylan Knapp 279-738, Tim Bradford 269-726, John Parisio 268-715 Frankie Fisher 654, Chuck Lucas 647, Dan Christie 646, Jim Gregory 266-645, Jim Harding 628, Keith Davidson 621, Pete Machtemes 619, Dave Martin 617, Ross Powell 614, Barry Gray 593, Paul Godman 593, David Kuhar 587, Jim Hart 587, Margie Gray 200-581, Heidi Oliva 519, Donna Neubert 204-515, Lori Rieder 506, Jo Kropkowski 502, Laurene Kuhar 501.
Coffee Klatch: (week 12) Janet Simmons 204-561, Peggy Wright 203-515, Lydia McCarthy 509, Anna Bryson 204 game. (week 13) Linda Groover 487, Peggy Wright 487.
Fun Bunch: (week 10) Chris Campanelli 259-686, Dylan Knapp 681, Patrick Martin 258-676, John Vecoli 646, Dustin Matthews 633, Phil Martin 631, David Scalice 255-630, Tim Erway 628, Mary Ellen Scalice 240-638, Johnny Dozier 616, Jay Hechanova 613, Brent Cole 608, Dino Cwalinski 607, Cheri Morris 200-547, Darlene Harrington 547, Patty Toth 204-536, Vern Bender 217-534, Debbie Steele 531, Sandra Saucedo 520, Pat Pastore 507, Debbie Niland 500.
Heritage: (week 11) Barry Barthelman 289-705, Dave Martin 253-670, Chris Campanelli 652, Chuck Lucas 647, Barry Gray 638, Phil Martin 267-627, Karen Brown 609, Betty Brown 223-566, Melissa Clark 221-557, Donna Neubert 540, Stacey Riebesell 210-530, Lynn Youmell 200-525, Lisa Graves 505, Carol Zuck 500.
Jensens: (week 9) Ken Howard 259-720, Steve Houpt 235-637, Lou Sands 598, Don Myers 583, Larry Johnson 564, Larry Mott 560, Ed Skarzynski 559, Ann Howard 516.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: (week 11) Dylan Knapp 670, Tommy Moree 666, Kenny Ryan 659, James Keeler 267-653, Dave Asbaty 648, Russ Cirillo 269-647, David Banko 616, Otis Blakeney 615, Mike Rourke 611, Tom Aulerich 609, Tim Self 606, David Ulyicsni 601, Chuck Wolff 267-589, Nancy Young 587, Fannye Embry 511, Lynda Fitzgerald 493. (week 12) Glenn Hightower 278-695, David Banko 667, George Moran 258-645, Tommy Moree 643, Al Gagliardi 635, Otis Blakeney 605, Corky Ross 602, Nancy Young 520, Fannye Embry 510, Lynda Fitzgerald 496.
Oceanside Village: (week 11) Danny Wales 244-711, Brandon Deem 229-656, Barry Gray 238-647, Jim Hart 627, Joe Appi 595, Bud Trani 587, Jeff Lohmeyer 578, Lovell Clevinger 573, Anthony Colelli 227-569, Anthony DeAngelo 567, Phil Martin 556, David Kuhar 554, Linda Groover 511, Laurene Kuhar 200-497. (week 12) Bobby Hale 636, Phil Martin 267-635, Scott Bellinger 290-630, Anthony Colelli 601, Mary Radebach 235-601, Joe Appi 585, Danny Wales 580, Tom Flynn 580, Brandon Deem 575, Jim Hart 573, Lovell Clevinger 556, Rich Kalama 554, Laurene Kuhar 207-552.
Palmetto Ladies: (week 11) Andrea Buczek 201-511, Mary Ann Sircable 481.
Seniors Outing: (week 11) Charles Featherston 256-688, Barry Barthelman 287-677, Hector Medina 648, Jerry Jedow 266-637, Augie Smarra 626, Rick Lavery 626, Reiner Thode 253-606, Gene McCormick 603, Pat Pastore 221-601, Jim Guadagnino 557, Phil Braghini 557, Chuck Wilson 555, Pat Mann 215-541, Donna Neubert 209-539, Jeanne Koehler 201-520.
South Beach Classic: (week 12) Chris Strickland 782, David Ridenour 762, Tom Schwind 279-731, Dylan Knapp 727, Barry Barthelman 720, Jay Hillman 300-720, Michelle Tully 259-717, Kelly Daunno 245-699, Mike Albert 690, Karen Brown 278-687, Austin Smothers 682, Bob Bartolomeo 681, Dana Tomko 201-560, Darryl Reed 279 game. (week 13) Chris Richards 783, Tom Schwind 279-771, Steve Shaffer 279-759, Dylan Knapp 735, Chris Strickland 279-728, Karen Brown 300-726, James Cunningham 279-693, Mickey Lincoln 691, Steve Mills 690, Kelly Daunno 244-671 Michelle Tully 214-594, Stacey Riebesell 550, Tonya Allen 526, Dennis Riebesell 279 game.
Surfside Classic: (week 11) Alex Shand 290-791, Chris Campanelli 759, Tim Bradford 725, Glenn Bishop 275-718, Steve Mills 695, Chris Collins 278-672, Grant Ramberg 279-669, Pat Moyer 668, Jay Hillman 665, Kenny Ryan 655, Warren Heins 655. (week 12) Ken Shealy 279-750, Alex Shand 279-740, Chris Campanelli 720, Stan Hunter 276-715, Jay Hillman 699, Tony Todd 691, Grant Ramberg 689, Dennis Jacques 299-687, Marcus Collins 686, Bobby Hamlet 684, John Coons 676, Glenn Bishop 665, David Ridenour 663.
Woodlake: (week 10) Allen Sinclair 254-581, Rick Lavery 578.
Golf
Aberdeen
11/22 - Team Qoota 1 St Place Roger Norman, Mike Zierk, Tom Hayes, Bill Lesnick.
Crow Creek Ladies
11/21 - Crow Creek. Game: Team Yellow Ball. 1st Place team with a score of 81: Terri Crowley; Jeanette Pawlik; Joan Zimmerman; Judy Giffel. Birdies: Terri Crowley #2, #16 & #18; Bev Ibbott #15; Jeanette Pawlik #4.
Grand Strand Senior Men
11/20 - Arrowhead (Lakes & Waterway) Golf Course. 97 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Austin Overby (78 Gross), Brad Wade (71 Net). "B" flight: Kevin Kiely (82 Gross), Larry Pogacnik (69 Net). "C" flight: Dan Boarman (78 Gross), Steve Bartosik (70 Net). "D" flight: Bill Roberts (83 Gross), Dick Withington (68 Net). "E" flight: George Hulshart (87 Gross), Frank Cala (64 Net). "F" flight: Ed West (93 Gross), Steve Anthony (65 Net). "G" flight: Ed Wilson (84 Gross) Don Holstrom (67 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #5 - Jim Scanlon (10' 6"), #8 - Bert Hayslip (10' 1"), #12 - Tony Languell (22' 0"), #15 - Terry McGinnis (29' 10"). Gold/Red Tees: #5 - Tom Buffkin (4' 8"), #8 - Bill Swanson (3' 0"), #12 - DanBoarman (11' 11"), #15 - Don Moreland (8' 3").
11/27 - Tournament of Champions - Myrtle Beach National (King's North) Golf Course. 115 golfers finished in six flights. "A" flight: Jim Scanlon (77 First Gross), Morris Buck (70 First Net), Bob Abrahamson (79 Second Gross), Jerry Pruski (70 Second Net), Dave Phillips (72 Third Net). "B" flight: Brad Wade (83 First Gross), Tony Giresi (71 First Net), Bert Hayslip (86 Second Gross), Wayne Melton (73 Second Net), Don Paulsen (74 Third Net. "C" flight: Dan Boarman (76 First Gross), Dan Northrup (69 First Net), Bob Zuercher (78 Second Gross), Mitch Jordan (69 Second Net), Bob Coulter (70 Third Net). "D" flight: George Hulshart (86 First Gross), Ken Rheault (70 First Net), Dick Withington (88 Second Gross), Mauro Altizio (71 Second Net), Andy Pate (73 Third Net). "E" flight: Dave Barilla (92 First Gross), Jim Durham (62 First Net), Rich Finotti (98 Second Gross), Don Collins (71 Second Net), Ron Rogowski (73 Third Net). "F" flight: John Iredell (88 First Gross), Ron Whittington (69 First Net), Ed Wilson (91 Second Gross), Don Miller (70 Second Net), Duane Durbin (72 Third Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4 - Jerry Pruski (1' 7"), #8 - Wayne Melton (1' 4"), #12 - Morris Buck (4' 9"), #17 - Jim Scanlon (3' 1"). Blue/Red Tees: #4 - Stan Rifkin (5' 1"), #8 - Greg Taylor (5' 1"), #12 - Russ Thompson (3' 9"), #17 - John Iredell (0' 11").
Grand Strand Swingers
11/21 - Sandpiper Bay. 2 nets par 5’s, 3 nets par 4’s, 4 nets par 3’s. 1. Chuck Dotson, Jon Daly’ Rick Aubel, Dave Nevil -21. 2. Jim Kirsch, Bob Hall, Archie Williams, Hank Grodski -13. 3. Bob Bestler, Ron Palucki, Johnny Calhoun, Del Worden -12. CTP. Sands #2 Jim kirsch 24’4”, Bay #5 Bob Suchy 4’1”, Bay #6 Chuck Dotson 8’2”, Bay #8 Bob Hall 4’6”. Low gross, Bob Hall 77. Low net, Dave Nevil 64.
Hanna Group
11/25 - River Club. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell 76, Bobby Stanley 80, Tom Sullivan 80, Ken Murphy 82, Bill Martin 85. Flight B - Jim Hanna 92, Ashton Hildebrank 95, Bert Hayslip 98. John Bukrton 99, Terry Boland 100. Flight C - Jack Mitchell 96, Glenn Olf 100, Kevin Port 101, Bob Behrens 101, Jeff Musiker 103. Low Net Winners - Tom Sullivan 67, Ken Murchy 82, Flight B - Jim Hanna 71, Ashton Hildebran 72, Flight C - Bob Behrenh 70, Kevin Port 72.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
11/25 - Willbrook. Team quota. 1st Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Joe Valentino, Jim Herndon, and Bob Stein (+8) ; 2nd Place : Peter Allen, Kevin Barry, Bryan Barry, and Jim Stevens (+3) ; 3rd Place : John Briggs, Anthony Domning, David Morman, and Skip Benjamin (-3) ; 4th Place : Gary Brochu, Arlin Jividen, Gregg Watters, and Don Yager (-3). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 78 ; (2nd) : Charles Jones - 79. Most over Quota (1st) : Don Yager (+13) ; (2nd) : Kevin Barry and Bob Stein (+6). CTP : Joe Valentino on # 6.....David Morman on # 17.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
11/21 - Course: Aberdeen - Highlands / Meadows: Format: Individual Stableford: 1st: Al Bise +10; 2nd: Bill Gansman +8; 3rd: Joe Nieves & Ray Dowling +1; CTP: Highlands: #3 Ray Dowling, #7 Bob Rigoli; Meadows: #4 & #8 Bill Gansman.
11/28 - Crown Park: Format: Individual Net: 1st: Mike Franco 64; 2nd: Butch Cretara 67; 3rd: Bill McConnell 69; 4th: Joe Nieves & Jim Blackmon 71: CTP: #8 Chuck Connors; # 13 Jim Blackmon; #18 Bill McConnell.
Indigo Creek
11/24 - Indigo Creek, Low Net. P. Secondino 68, K. Mcgrath 69, game 3-3,3-4,3-5, R. Walczak 30 1/2, R. Martin 32 1/2, CTP. #3 P. Secondino 15-6, #11 K. Mcgrath 12-6, #15 B. Cairns 19-6.
Indigo Creek Men’s League
11/21 - Quota Points. A-flight: Dave Jackson 39, B-flight Dick Messier 44. A+B Teams random draw: 1st: Dave Jackson & Dick Messier 83. 2nd: Sheldon Richards & Dave Hume 76. 3rd: Tim Johnson & Frank Yelinko 74. 4th: Joe Gribbon & Kevin McGrath 71.
Inlet Men’s Golf
11/27 -.Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Dick Ferchak 66. 2.Don Mims 67. 3.Lee Steinberg 72. 4.Ron Comperchio 72. 5.Jerry Bohdanowicz. B Flight. 1.Bruce Shelnut 66. 2.Bob Alexander 67. 3.Ike Vinson 68. 4.Les Sreca 69. 5.Bob Peck 69. C Flight. 1.Dennis Gambuzza 70. 2.Woody Pencille 71. 3.Bob Smith 71. 4.Les Brunda 72. 5.Ron Crooks 72. Closest to pin # 11. Lee Steinberg 23’ 3”. Closest to pin # 17. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 7’. 2.George Keeler 20’.
Legends Men
11/20 - Moorland-One Low Net Except # 9 & 18 Two Low Net: 1st Frank Monteforte/Andy Czyz/Jeff Helfgott -7;2nd Keith Holden/Jake Cox/Dean Gates -6. 22 November-Parkland-Two Low Net: 1st Keith Holden/Andy Czyz/Ernie Presser/Bill Vondervor -6; 2nd Jerry Chiolero/Frank Monteforte/Elliot Popper/Dean Gates Even; 3rd Tony Posillico/Rick Osterlund/Bob Coco/Norm Schneider +2.
Loomis Gang
11/20 - Myrtlewood Palmetto - Team Quota = 1st = JD Lee, Barry Kuhn, Bill Loomis, Jim Reynolds = +1; 2nd = Will Estanich, Bob Cirigliano, Ed Carey, Draw = -5; 3rd = Ross Everett, Tom Franchine, Yak Yak, Jim Carroll = -6.
11/22 - Heritage - all the 7's net - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Bob Cirigliano, Charlie Dickerman, Jim Carroll = -10; 2nd = JD Lee, Charlie Beers, Ted Volante, Larry Gehman-5; 3rd = Cliff Marcum, Hugh Schrowang, Tom Franchine, Dan Menich = -4.
11/24 - Arcadian Shores - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st = George Myers, Fred D'Argenio, Terry Lane, Jim Reymolds = -1; 2nd - Mike Dunleavy, Joe Goodhue, Charlie Beers, Draw = Even.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
11/20 - Meadowlands. Game: Even holes X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1: Donna Moetsch 72; Gail Fathergill 80; Bev Ibbott 83. Flight 2: Dottie Belanger 81 & Nancy Griffin 81 (tie); Phyllis Hurley 85. Flight 3: Barb Finn 82; Bonnie Johnson 85; Joan Zimmerman 89. Birdies: Donna Moetsch #6; Nancy Griffin #11; Claire Travers #15; Gail Fathergill #4; Bonnie Johnson #4.
11/27 - Farmstead. Game: Take 3 worst holes back to par. Flight 1: Bev Ibbott 60; Gail Fathergill 61; Donna Moetsch 63; Jeanette Pawlik 64. Flight2: Marj Roach 61; M.J. Labant 63 (MOC); Eileen Reddy 63; Dottie Belanger 66. Flight 3: Karen Hertling 61; Bonnie Johnson 64; Eileen Bowen 68; Judy Zaenglein 69. Birdies: Billie Ellwanger #17; Donna Moetsch #14; Dottie Belanger #1; Ginny Bradley #17. Chip-ins: Billie Ellwanger #17; Donna Moetsch #18; Denni Maynard #3.
Meadowlands Men’s League
11/21 - Meadowlands, Modified Stableford: Front Nine: First: Don Kulas, Harry Boggs, Duane Durbin, Rich Finotti (+1 2/) Second: Gary Hertling, Jim Williams, Dick Puskar, Russ Thompson (- 1/2) Back Nine: First: Bill Bowers, Adam Peters, Jim Poole, Mike Naudus (+7 1/2) Second: Kulas, Boggs, Durbin, Finotti (+6) Overall: First: Kulas, Boggs, Durbin, Finotti (+6 1/2) Second: Bowers, Peters, Poole, Naudus (+4 1/2) Flights: A Flight: Don Kulas (+4) B Flight: Dan Harrison (+6 1/2) C Flight: Dick Puskar (+5) D Flight: Dave Deakin (+3 1/2).
Monday Goofers
11/27 - Burning Ridge, low net. A Flight- Tom Jorjorian 73, Greg Wimmer 73, Dave Beitter 73,Art Silviera 74, Joe Sparks 75, Darryl Morris 75, Jim Cooksey 75. B Flight- Gordon Garrett 69, Larry Anderson 69, Phil Sauickie 72, Jerry Jones 72, Bernie Hall 72. C Flight-Gary Strouse 67, Barry Brey 70, Walter Johnson 75, Ken Gardner 77, Joe Brunner 79, Ray Bail 79. D Flight- Vinny Martello 69, Al Undly 70, Ed Grob 72, Jack Foster 74, Rich Weston 75. CTP #2 Mike Surett, #5 Fraser O'Neil, #12 Joe Sparks, #17 Joe Soukup.
Murrells Inlet Elks
11/24 - Heritage GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Darryl Morris 67, Robert Martin 69, Reno Calvetti 70, Len Schmidt 70, Mike Colley 72. B FLIGHT; Jim Schadlich 69, John Elder 70, Ed Shull 71, Paul Covaleski 71, Joe Soukup 71. C FLIGHT; Kevin Foran 66, Gene McGlone 66, Ron Costigan 67, Charles Overby 69, Nils Lambert 70, (HM) Steve Harrington 70. D FLIGHT; Ron Azzola 67, Jack Dent 68, Mike Priester 72, Leo Flynn 74, Skip Archer 74. Low Gross; Darryl Morris 79. Low Net; Kevin Foran 66, Gene McGlone 66. CTP; # 6 Leon Raab 1’ 8”, # 8 Jim Vitale 2’ 0”, # 11 Nick Cappola 6’ 5”, # 13 George Keeler 13’ 6”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
11/24 - Glen Dornoch. 2 nets on 1-8, 3 nets on 10-17, 4 nets on 9 and 18. 1. Phil Wright, Danny Arnold, Larry Hayes, Rob Jones -8. 2. Earl Dover, Jay Brown, George McDowell, Jim Kirsch -1. CTP. #4 Bill Bolt, #7 Rob Jones, #17 George McDowell. Low gross, Larry Hayes 81. Low net, Jay Brown 71.
Ocean Ridge Men
11/20 - Lion's Paw. 12 players participated in the Turkey Trot Game. 4 man teams, with 1 low net on 1st hole, 2 low nets on 2nd Hole, 3 low nets on 3rd hole, repeating every three holes. Winning team (-10) was John Wehner, Matt Sanchez, Paul Jensen and Larry May. Second place team ( -7) was Dom DeCando, Ed McCloskey, Roger LaClair and Mike Ratchford. Third place team (-4) was Hugh Carano, Mike Savoia, Bill Bixler and Dan Pallen.
11/22 - Panthers Run. 20 players participated in a two-man team format, counting best net score per hole, modified with a wild Mulligan per hole. There was a two team tie for first place (-18). Winning teams were Ron Schneider and Joe Coffini, Larry Wright and Wayne Underhill.
Palmetto Women
11/20 - Burning Ridge. Three Little Pigs. Dianne Bohler-48, Nancy Eckrich-52 (MC), Sue Asteris -52, Laurel Montano-55, Bev Carter-56 (MC). Birdies: Nancy Ecriich.
Pawleys Plantation Men
11/20 - The game was Two Man Teams scoring 1 Low Net on all holes. First @ 61 were Jim Swartz and Marion Parsons (match of cards), second @ 61 were Tom Hood and Rich Clark, and third @ 62 were Ken McCormack and Gene Nemeth. CTP: #3 @ 4’5” Ken McCormack, #7 @ 4’8” Peter Aubrey, #13 @ 3’1” Bill Harrington, and #17 @ 6’5” Gene Nemeth.
11/27 - A Four Man Team game scoring 2 Low Net on all holes was played. First @ 123 were Jim Swartz, JT Sullivan, Paul Descoteaux and Jim York. Second @ 125 were Marty Wiseman, Dennis Wahl, George Roletter and Peter Raymond. Third @ 129 were Peter Aubrey, Gene Nemeth, Rich Clark and Bill Cross. CTP: #3 @ 7’8.5” Dennis Wahl, #7 @ 47’10” George Roletter, #13 @ 10’00” Rich Clark, and #17 @ 7’7” Byron Chinn.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
11/27 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross & Low Net. Scores: 1. Trudy Biden 93; 2. Lin Buxton 95 & Brenda Skeen 95; 1. Net Joyce North 66; 2. Isobel Nemetz 69. Low Putts: 1. Carol Konrad 30; 2. Sally He'bert 32. Chip-Ins: Lin Buxton #8; Carol Konrad #17. Birdies: Lin Buxton #8; Jane Caterina #8; Sally He'bert #17; Joyce North #17.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
11/20 - Stableford 1- Tie Bill Leaver, Regis Staley +5 2-Tie Will Schoedler, Ken Hoffmann+4. Closest to the pin #3 Will Schoedler #15 Bob Lind.
11/22 - Team Play Ryder Cup Format: 1- Will Schoedler, Dennis Milano; 2- Craig Rarick, Doug Blaney; 3- Steve Ellie, Sal Tardio; Closest to the pin #6 Craig Rarick #15 Jim Olin.
Sea Trail Golf Resort
11/21 - Sea Trail Golf Resort Maples Course, STMGA 4 Man Team Red, Whitw Gold Tees. 1st Place, Charlie Hanlon, John Riesser, Chuck Galuppo, Bill Joerger -31. 2nd Place, Daniel Northrup, Bill Shovlin, Jack Dambaugh, Ron Poston -28. 3rd Place, Ron Dubas, Dennis Delagarde, Wayne Mckee, assigned blind -24.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
11/22 - River Oaks. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Greg Wimmer, 68; 2. Norman Joyce, 72; 3. Dave Kuhar, 73. Flight B: 1. Barry Chanonich, 69; 2&3. Ron Comperchio, Gary Wycker and Bob Martin, 70. Flight C: 1. Larry Johnson, 67; 2. Ken Youmans, 69; 3. Bob Alexander, 71. Flight D: 1. Kevin Hegarty, 71; 2&3. Tom Coughlin and Ray Gallant, 74. CTP: Barry Chanonich, #3, 2’6”; Ray Gallant, #8, 1 foot, Nick Cappola, #12, 19’6”; Dave Kuhar, #16, 1 foot.
Surf Club Eagles
11/24 - 1 bb of 2 net; 1st, Duke Hodrick, Tech Goodall, 1st, Popeye Gobles, Members Kunda,3rd, Rain on Spainhour, Statue Liberty.
Surf Club Senior Men
11/24 - Low Team ... L Oliphant, G. Silver, D. Clark, J. Schoenkop. Low Net...B. Serues......Closest to Pin #6 R.Caggiano...#13 M. Hinson...#18 J. Crittendon. Skins: Silver (2), Clark (2), Crittendon (2), Serues, Schoenkopf.
Timberlake Men
11/27 - Legends Moorland. A Flight: 1. Joe Orlowski +7, 2. Dave Strohl -1, 3. Gary Holt -5. B Flight: 1. Mike Stalvey +5, T2. Curt Lancaster and Steve Witt even, 4. Gary Crowder -2. C Flight: 1. Bill Jordan even, 2. Sam Lozier -2, 3. Dan Menich -3, T4. Buddy Jenkins, John McGlone and Fred Hall -4. CTP #5 Curt Lancaster, #7 Gary Crowder, #13 Sam Lozier, #17 John McGlone.
Tradition Gold Tees
11/22 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Dick Pacella/Charlie Kowski/Don McDowell/Mr. Declet (-8) 2nd. Place-Craig Monaghan/Bill Jacobs/Marion Culpepper/Tom Little (-5) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Paul Lempert/Jay Jackson/Bill Renault/Jef Sturm (-5) 2nd. Place-Vincent Esposito/Frank D’Amato/Gary Clifford/Deiter Wegner (-2) Closest to the Pin #2 Mr. O’Brien #5 Dale Guzlas #12 Tom Swanson #15 Frank Hawkins.
Tradition Men
11/20 - 2 low nets using the "Choker" rule. (-23) Bob Kuhn, Tim Mandroc, Jim Spataro, Ron Eaglin. (-20) Ron Mokrynka, Paul Hayes, John Walker, Dave Declet. (-16 on moc) John McLaughlin, Don McDowell, Marion Culpepper, Blind. (-16) Bud Phillips, Brian Kramer, Rudy Schwarz, Phil Fleiss. CTP Hole # 2 Kuhn, # 5 Eaglin, # 12 Paul Lempert # 15 Schwarz. Low Gross Mokrynka and Bob Zuercher (75). Low Net Declet (95-30=65).
11/26 - “Steve Kronski Memorial Thanksgiving Shootout” on Sunday November 26th. This 9 hole tournament is held every year on the Sunday following Thanksgiving in memory of the Tradition Men’s past president Steve Kronski. The format has 10 two man teams competing in a best ball of twosome shootout where one team is eliminated on each hole until two teams are left going into the 9th hole. This year it was Eric Muller and Dave Declet versus Dan Molloy and Jim Jackson. The 9th hole is a 437 yard par 5 with a large waste area requiring a a strong second shot to clear it. Both teams pared the hole and went back to the tee to replay it.Once again both teams made par and with darkness coming agreed to a “Chip Off” from about 40 yards with the closest chip to the hole declared the winner. Neither Muller or Declet were able to land their chips close. Jackson pitched to within several feet easily inside Muller / Declet to clinch the win and the 2017 title.
11/27 - 2-3-1 Waltz. (-23) Craig Monaghan, John Walker, Rudy Schwarz, Keith Hoile. (-20) Bob Kuhn, Tim Mandroc, George Gabelman, Dave Declet. (-19) Dan Goodell, Paul Lempert, Jim Lewis, Bob Wittig. (-18) Ron Mokrynka, Dale Guzlas, John McLaughlin, Henry Woltman. CTP Hole # 2 Gary Clifford, # 5 Goodell, # 12 Dan Ingram, #15 Schwarz . Low Gross, Neal McKelligan =76 Low Net Gabelman (83-20=63).
Whispering Pines Men
11/22 - Whispering Pines. A Flight: 1. Dan Sawyer +1, 2. Fred Rauh +1, 3. Fran Dzwilewski -2. B Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +4, 2. Steve Witt +1, 3. Keith Broadbelt even. C Flight: 1. Tom Corneau +2, 2. Juan Estrada +2, 3. Cy Young -4. D Flight: 1. Larry Young +9, 2. Bob Bell +3, 3. Curt Lancaster +2. CTP #2 Juan Estrada, #6 Ron Campus, #11 Mike Basmagy, #17 Fran Dzwilewski.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
290 GAME
Pat Kane
280 GAMES
Charlie Thornton 288
270 GAMES
Todd Whitesides 279, Bobby Barnes 278, Justin Essary 278, Greg Dix 278
From the Scoresheets: Bowling in the Coca Cola Classic League, Pat Kane, rolled a 723 series which was 165 pins over his average. Tom Pennington was 141 pins above average with a 750 series and Todd Whitesides was 127 over with a 718 series. Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Bobby Barnes was 119 pins above average with his 656 series. In the same league, Jamie Holliday was 118 pins above average with a 751 series.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
800 SERIES
Steve Shaffer: Shaffer bowled an 807 series, which included a 290 game, in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
300 GAME
Karen Brown: Brown bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League in the Surfside Bowling Center.
290 TO 299 GAMES
Scott Bellinger and Dennis Jacques: At Surfside Bowling Center, Bellinger bowled a 290 game in the Oceanside Village League and Jacques bowled a 299 game in the Surfside Classic League.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Karen Brown: Brown bowled games of 300, 237, and 189 for a 726 series in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Golf
Eagles
Ken Kunda: Kunda scored an eagle on Nov. 24 on the 277-yard 11th hole at Surf Club using a TaylorMade driver and gap wedge.
Calendar
Golf
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
