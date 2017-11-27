Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been mentioned as a candidate at Arkansas and Mississippi State in the past two days.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been mentioned as a candidate at Arkansas and Mississippi State in the past two days.

Report: Clemson’s Brent Venables linked to another SEC opening

November 27, 2017

Mississippi State is looking for a new head football coach after Dan Mullen left for the Florida job, and according to a report from FootballScoop the Bulldogs are interested in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

FootballScoop reported Monday that Mississippi State has asked Venables to come in and interview for the job. The Bulldogs reportedly also have strong interest in Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

On Sunday, CBS Sports reported that Venables is also of interest to Arkansas after the Razorbacks fired Bret Bielema following last Friday’s loss to Missouri.

Venables is expected to meet with the media on Tuesday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Venables being connected to the Arkansas job on Sunday and said Venables’ only focus right now is on preparing for Miami and the ACC championship.

He did add that he encourages his assistants to pursue head coaching jobs if they feel like it is a better opportunity for them.

“We are 100 percent focused on Miami. I don’t know anything about that. I never get too worried or focused on any of that stuff. There’s a million rumors and whatever. Brent’s focus, I promise you, is on getting ready for Miami,” Swinney said. “I’ve always had a policy of if guys have opportunities somewhere down the road that they think is good for them then that’s great. But nobody’s sitting around worrying about any of that stuff. Everybody’s focused on trying to beat Miami this week. That’s it.”

The Tigers are expected to be ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Poll and are already ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

