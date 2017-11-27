Missouri guard Jordan Geist, left, strips the ball from West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate
Missouri guard Jordan Geist, left, strips the ball from West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate 50) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Sports

Carter scores 29 points, West Virginia beats Missouri 83-79

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:23 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 on Sunday night in the Advocare Invitational championship game.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 26 points, including four late free throws, for West Virginia (6-1).

West Virginia was involved in three distinctly different games at the tourney. After surviving an upset challenge against winless Marist 84-78 on Thursday, the Mountaineers routed Central Florida 83-45 on Friday.

Missouri (5-2) got 21 points from Jordan Barnett. Kassius Robertson and Kevin Puryear had 13 each.

Barnett hit a jumper and added 3 as Missouri went up 55-41 5 minutes into the second half.

West Virginia, keyed by a number of forced turnovers, put together a late 12-0 run that was concluded by Miles steal and layup to get within 73-72 with 3 minutes left.

Robertson had 10 points to help Missouri take a 41-36 halftime advantage.

POLL IMPLICATION

West Virginia could move up slightly in the AP poll. The Mountaineers have been ranked 38 consecutive weeks, and 55 of the last 58.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers seem to making progress in making adjustments with standout freshman Michael Porter out for season after back surgery.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have won six in a row since a season-opening 88-65 loss to Texas A&M in Germany.

FOUL PLAY

West Virginia was called for 74 fouls over the three-game invitational, including 21 Sunday.

2018

Villanova highlights the 2018 field at the Advocare Invitational. Joining the Wildcats are Charleston, Florida State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma State and UAB. An eighth team will be announced at a later date.

UP NEXT

Missouri: At Central Florida on Thursday night.

West Virginia: Hosts NJIT on Thursday night.

