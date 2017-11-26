Sports

Tinkle ,Oregon State beat Marist, 65-47 at AdvoCare Invite

November 26, 2017

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Tres Tinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds while Drew Eubanks and Alfred Hollins chipped in 12 points apiece to lead Oregon State over Marist, 65-46, in the seventh-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational Sunday.

Oregon State (3-3) opened the first half with a 15-2 run but Marist closed the gap to 28-25 by halftime.

The Red Foxes (0-6) got within one at 33-32 in the second half but Oregon State went on a 14-3 run over the next 7:22 to take a 49-35 lead and pull away from there.

Brian Parker led Marist with 17 points.

Ethan Thompson had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. The Beavers held a 44-25 rebounding advantage.

Marist shot 33 percent (17-of-51) from the floor and 5-of-27 from 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers were expect to finish in the top four in this tournament but went 1-2.

Marist: After a spirited effort in an 84-78 loss to West Virginia on the first day of the tournament, the Red Foxes were outscored 149-105 in the final two games. 

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers will host Loyola Marymount on Saturday

Marist: The Red Foxes will travel to face The Citadel on Friday night.

