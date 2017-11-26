University of California Irvine forward Brandon Smith
Prince Ali scores career-high 21 points, No. 23 UCLA rolls

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:26 PM

LOS ANGELES

Prince Ali scored 16 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and No. 23 UCLA beat UC Irvine 87-63 on Sunday.

Ali earned the start in place of the injured Jaylen Hands, who sprained his left foot sprain in UCLA's victory over Wisconsin. Ali helped the Bruins (5-1) improve to 3-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Ali redshirted last year after having knee surgery. The sophomore guard was given an opportunity by coach Steve Alford on Sunday, and he madethree 3-pointers in the first half. He hit a 3 on UCLA's opening possession and was fouled, converting the 4-point play. He made an assortment of shots from outside, inside and shots in transition.

Hands, who averages 12 points, was in a walking boot on the bench. A UCLA spokesman said he is listed as day-to-day.

UCLA beat Wisconsin 72-70 on Aaron Holiday's last-second layup to finish third in the Hall of Fame Classic. The Bruins didn't need any last-minute heroics in this one, although it was close early in the second half as the Anteaters (3-5) pulled within two twice before UCLA pulled away in the second half with a 12-2 run and 57-45 lead.

Thomas Welsh had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds for UCLA.

Max Hazzard led UC Irvine with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine: The reigning Big West Conference regular-season champion was within two points in the second half two times. The Anteaters should glean much from guarding Pac-12 players on the road and use that in conference play.

UCLA: Showed its depth in dealing with yet another player out of the lineup. This time it was due to an injury, and Ali filled in nicely for Hands. The Bruins are still without LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, with the three suspended indfinetly for shoplifting in China.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Hosts Whittier College on Wednesday night.

UCLA: Hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

