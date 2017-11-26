Sports

Ross' 27 points lead UMKC past Tennessee-Martin, 65-55

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:59 PM

MARTIN, Tenn.

Isaiah Ross knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points as UMKC posted a 65-55 win over Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.

The Kangaroos grabbed a double-digit lead barely six minutes into the contest when Broderick Robinson drilled a 3-pointer to make it 19-7 and pushed the advantage to 16 points by intermission and Ross pushed it to 19 by hitting a trey to start the second half.

But neither team caught fire in the second half and they combined to score just 50 points after intermission.

Ross finished 10 of 15 from the field and was the lone UMKC scorer to reach double-figure scoring. The Kangaroos (3-5) were 22 of 51 from the field (43.1 percent), including 14 of 28 from deep.

Kahari Beaufort was the lone Skyhawk to reach double-figure scoring, putting up 15 points. The starting unit for Tennessee-Martin (1-5) scored just 19 points.

