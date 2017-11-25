Sports

New Mexico State beats UTEP 72-63

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Zach Lofton scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as New Mexico State beat UTEP 72-63 on Saturday night.

Sidy N'Dir added 13 points for the Aggies (4-1) and Johnathon Wilkins had 10.

New Mexico State finished the final five minutes of the first half on an 11-4 run kicked off by a Johnny McCants dunk that also included 3-pointers by Eli Chuha and Zach Lofton to lead 29-22 at the break.

UTEP tied it up 34-34 early in the second half but N'Dir and Wilkins replied with back-to-back 3-pointers and Lofton added a three-point play to give the Aggies a 43-34 edge with 15:38 left. The Miners (1-4) closed to 55-49 with 5:07 to play but a Lofton layup helped push the Aggies' lead back into double figures, 64-53, with 3:07 remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Evan Gilyard and Paul Thomas scored 14 points apiece for UTEP. Keith Frazier and Omega Harris each added 13.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Golf Is Great winning video

    With a video of him playing in solitude and taking a swing on the first tee box with his own voice-over, Toronto resident Alex Anthony won the 2017 Golf Is Great video contest sponsored by marketing cooperative Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.

Golf Is Great winning video

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video
Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 1:34

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience
Justin Milliken uses his ride to honor friend at Myrtle Beach 400 1:10

Justin Milliken uses his ride to honor friend at Myrtle Beach 400

View More Video