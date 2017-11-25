Sports

Florida Gulf Coast roughs up Navy 70-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:16 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Brandon Goodwin tossed in 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and Christian Terrell finished with a double-double as Florida Gulf Coast dominated the second half on its way to a 70-54 win over Navy at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday night.

Terrell totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Eagles (4-2), who used a 23-8 run over an 8:11 span of the second half to turn a four-point advantage into a 63-42 lead.

Shawn Anderson and Bryce Dulin each had 13 points for the Midshipmen (4-3), while Tom Lacey scored 10.

Navy shot just 34.5 percent (20 of 58) from the floor, including a 2-of-18 effort (11 percent) from 3-point range.

Florida Gulf Coast made 27 of 51 shots (53 percent) and 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The Eagles also had a 41-25 advantage on the boards. Ten of Navy's 25 rebounds came on offense.

