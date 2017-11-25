Sports

Shabazz scores 18; Appalachian State beats Davidson 79-62

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BOONE, N.C.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 18 points and Appalachian State rolled to a 78-62 victory over Davidson on Saturday night.

Shabazz was 6 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Griffin Kinney and Justin Forrest added 16 points apiece for Appalachian State (4-3), which now is 3-0 at home.

Peyton Aldridge scored 17 points to lead Davidson (2-2), which has lost back-to-back games. Oskar Michelsen made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson chipped in 11 points.

The Mountaineers had a 13-point lead early in the second half. Davidson used a 19-7 surge to pull to 46-42 with 13:20 to play. Appalachian State answered with a 15-3 run for a 61-45 advantage with about eight minutes left. Forrest scored five points, and Tyrell Johnson had a pair of dunks and scored five points during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Golf Is Great winning video

    With a video of him playing in solitude and taking a swing on the first tee box with his own voice-over, Toronto resident Alex Anthony won the 2017 Golf Is Great video contest sponsored by marketing cooperative Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.

Golf Is Great winning video

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video
Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience 1:34

Iowa State discusses its Puerto Rico Tip-Off experience
Justin Milliken uses his ride to honor friend at Myrtle Beach 400 1:10

Justin Milliken uses his ride to honor friend at Myrtle Beach 400

View More Video