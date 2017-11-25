Nevada's Kelton Moore runs against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Nevada's Kelton Moore runs against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Tom R. Smedes AP Photo

Moore scores late TD, Nevada beats UNLV 23-16 in finale

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:02 PM

RENO, Nev.

Kelton Moore scored from the 1 as Nevada drove for the winning score in the fourth quarter to break a tie and defeat in-state rival UNLV 23-16 in a season finale on Saturday.

Ty Gangi had earlier thrown a 6-yard TD pass to Trevion Armstrong that lifted the Wolf Pack (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) into a 16-16 tie as the third quarter was ending. Gangi threw for two touchdowns while the Runnin' Rebels, after an early score on a 12-yard keeper by Armani Rogers, were held to three Evan Pantels field goals, including a 53-yarder, the rest of the game.

Nevada's game-winning drive covered 61 yards in eight plays. Moore had four carries on the drive. Senior lineman Austin Corbett became eligible for a second-and-1 play and lost a yard on the only carry of his career.

Moore carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards, Gangi connected on 24 of 33 passes for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rogers completed 12 of 23 passes for 160 yards and gained 49 on the ground on 23 carries.

