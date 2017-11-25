Sports

SC Upstate downs Abilene Christian behind Thompkins, Holmes

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:00 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C.

Ramel Thompkins and Deion Holmes scored 19 points apiece, combining for nine 3-pointers, and SC Upstate beat Abilene Christian 88-78 on Saturday at the Creek Classic.

Malik Moore had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Mike Cunningham added 13 points and Isaiah Anderson 10 points for the Spartans (3-4), who hit 13 of 29 3-pointers.

Cunningham's layup capped a 9-2 run and the Spartans led 53-45 early in the second half, then pulled ahead 70-52 after Jure Span and Holmes combined for three 3-pointers with 9:05 to play. The Wildcats closed to 79-71 on Jaylen Franklin's layup but Moore hit a 3 and the Spartans made four free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Span finished with nine assists. SC Upstate shot 29 of 54 from the floor (53.7 percent). Thompkins' first of four first-half 3s put the Spartans up for good 6-3 and SC Upstate led 42-37 at halftime.

Jaren Lewis led the Wildcats (3-3) with 16 points.

