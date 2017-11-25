Sports

W. Michigan controls D-II Northwood 88-59

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:40 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Thomas Wilder scored 15 points and Drake LaMont had 14 points shooting 7 of 9 and Western Michigan beat Division II Northwood 88-59 on Saturday.

The Broncos went on an early 10-2 run for an 18-9 lead. But Northwood's Alec Marty scored 11 straight points with a pair of free throws, a pair of layups, a 3-pointer and a jumper and the Timberwolves trailed 22-20 with 11:05 remaining before halftime.

Western Michigan (3-3) countered with a 13-0 run with five-different players scoring, led 35-20 and went into intermission ahead 43-27. The Broncos were never threatened and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Reggie Jones added 10 points for Western Michigan which shot 35 of 64 (54.7 percent) and had a 44-28 rebounding edge.

Marty led Northwood with 17 points and Bruno Solomun had 10.

