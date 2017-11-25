Sports

South Korean wins World Cup men's skeleton race in Whistler

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:38 PM

WHISTLER, British Columbia

Yun Sungbin of South Korea had the fastest starts and finishes in both heats Saturday to easily win a men's World Cup skeleton race. He has outright possession of the series points lead after two wins from three races.

Russia's Nikita Tregubov was second and Latvia's Tomass Dukurs was third.

Yun finished three-quarters of a second ahead of Tregubov, a massive margin in a sport where races are routinely decided by hundreths of a second.

Matt Antoine of the U.S. was fourth after the first heat, then struggled in his second run and wound up ninth.

