Nelson scores 26, Fairfield holds off Gardner-Webb 75-64

Tyler Nelson scored 26 points and Fairfield turned back Gardner-Webb 75-64 on Saturday at the Wright State round-robin tournament.

The Stags (3-2) took the lead with a 12-2 run and pushed it to 16 with a 9-0 run late in the first half. The Bulldogs (2-5), trailing 44-29 at the break, cut it to two midway through the second half as Brandon Miller made a pair of jumpers and to one with a Jaheam Cornwall 3-pointer at the 6:21 mark.

Nelson answered with a 3-pointer and a jumper followed by a Jonathan Kasibabu dunk to push the lead back to eight but it was back to four with a pair of Cornwall free throws and Liam O'Reilly's jumper with 2:23 to play. Ferron Flavors Jr., hit a 3 on an assist by Flowers and in the final minute the Stags made four free throws and Nelson shook free for a layup.

Kasibabu added a season-high 15 points for Fairfield. David Efianayi and DJ Laster had 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

