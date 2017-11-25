Japan's Urawa Reds' Rafael da Silva, in red, Al Hilal of Saudi ArabiaAl Hilal's Mohammed Jahfali, right, fight for the ball during the second leg of their AFC Champions League final soccer match in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Sports

Silva scores as Urawa wins 2nd Asian Champions League title

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:44 AM

Rafael Silva scored late to give Urawa Reds of Japan a 2-1 aggregate victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired home at Saitama Stadium in the 88th minute for a 1-0 win in the second leg. Silva also scored for Urawa in the 1-1 draw from the first leg in Riyadh.

Urawa secured its second continental title, 10 years after the first.

Al Hilal, reduced to 10 men late in the game, has yet to win the title and also lost in 2014 to Western Sydney Wanderers of Australia.

The Saudi club had more possession and chances but was unable to break down the compact host.

Frustration grew and, with 12 minutes remaining, Salem Al Dawsari was sent off for a late tackle.

With two minutes left, Silva sent 60,000 fans wild as he sent an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

Urawa will represent Asia at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in December.

