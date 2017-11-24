Who’s visiting South Carolina football Saturday

Charlotte offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn said he will be at South Carolina on Saturday night for an unofficial visit. This will be his first game visit to USC this season. He was on hand for the N.C. State game in Charlotte. He's also been to State for a game. USC and N.C. State appear to be the top two with him at this point.
Other 2018 targets scheduled for unofficial visits for the USC-Clemson game include defensive end Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Ca.), offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum of Atlanta, defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C. and Atlanta defensive back Jaycee Horn.
Gerald remains committed to Tennessee but is strongly considering the Gamecocks. This will be his second visit for a game this season and he plans to return for an official visit. He also has an official set with Louisville and possibly to Texas A&M. And Arizona offered him Friday night.
Wonnum has been been to several USC games over the past two seasons to watch his brother D.J. Wonnum. This will be his fourth of this season. He is widely expected to sign with USC though Auburn still lurks as a contender.
Sandidge is returning to USC for the third time this season. He also took in the Gamecocks season opening win in Charlotte. He also plans to take an official visit to USC and the Gamecocks appear to be in the driver's seat with him.
Horn is returning to USC for his third game of the season. He decided on USC-Clemson over Auburn-Alabama. He has also been to games at Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia. He remains a Tennessee commitment at this point.
Defensive back Jonathan Gipson of Hoschston, Ga., a Gamecocks commit, said he’s coming in for an official visit.
Notes:
▪ Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall switched his Auburn visit this weekend to an official one. Earlier in the week the plan was to take an unofficial visit.
▪ Ben Lippen linebacker Kyle Wright taking an official to Purdue this weekend.
▪ Christian Brown, a 2019 6-foot-7 forward from Lower Richland plans to visit USC unofficially on Saturday. Also expected in for an unofficial visit is 2019 6-foot-3 guard Tre McGowens of Wren and Hargrave Prep.
