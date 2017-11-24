Highs to lows, Bills and Chiefs riding same rollercoaster

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. The Bills and Chiefs have been riding a similar rollercoaster this season. They both started hot behind great play at quarterback, and they both have stumbled as their QB play has suffered. Throw in similar injuries and you get two teams trying to right their season when they meet Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo