Kubica closer to an F1 return as Williams ponders decision

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 file photo of former Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland participates in a test session for Team Renault on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, 23 kms north-east of Budapest, Hungary. After nearly losing his right hand, Kubica could be gripping a Formula One steering wheel with it next year. MTI via AP, File Szilard Koszticsak