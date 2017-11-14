This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Carolina Shores: Bill Wellbrock 242-640, Jim Sweeney 603, Jim Ratcliff 231-555, Ray Girard 537, Joann Demme 492.
Coffee & Donut: Michael Logue 234-643, Roger Gagnon 539, Marlene 203-556.
Colonial Charters: Chet Olszewski 220-561, Stan Wojdyla 535 Kathy McCord 472.
Friday Four Somes: Rich Moeller 256-643, Bill Gerber 235-636, Carl Raitano 622, Bud Naylor 567, Frank Suppa 552, Lou Berinoto 549, Frank Naylor 539, Jerry Gradel 535, Darlene Koehler 514.
Grand Strand Doubles: Michael Ayler 275-761, Mike Norman 659, Mark Posten 643, Keith Daniels 266-600, Joyce Freeman 226-599, Gene Prince 570, Jeanette Sabiston 511, Kris Fuller 501.
Little River Classic: Tradd Jones 728, Brandon Huston 722, Alex Shand 711, Ken Shealy 279-704, George Clark 698, Bryan Thomas 698, Derek Frink 689, Mike Albert 681, Dawn Clardy 225-617, Nancy Benson 569, Alissa Gibson 567, Trina Dunn 551, Amber Strickland 531, Keith Jones 279 game, Nicholas Martin 278 game.
Mamas Nite Out: Linda Catlin 499, Karen Kennedy 475, Lois Vincent 466.
Monday Madness: John Gorga 269-741, John Robinson 265-736, Jack Vilaca 266-707, Tom Marangelli 264-684, Frank Zimmerman 654, Joe Tannone 651, Joseph Snead 645, Scott Jenkins 644, Barbara Wisniewski 238-625, Amy Harrelson 244 game.
River Rollers: Paulette Carriker 542, Donna Tsiros 203-497, Betty McManemin 475.
Sandpiper Bay: Don Baker 586, Bob Serretti 233-584, Mark Maesano 567, Steve Simmons 550, Tom Goldsmith 549, Heather Boyles 490.
State of Confusion: Keith Jones 279-701, Ricky Stanley 653, David Davis 631, Lois Vincent 238-627, Joyce Freeman 221-614, Marco Stanco 592, Chuck Lane 584, Joe Mante 577, Scott Tuthill 575, Ralph Graziano 575, Barbara Wisniewski 207-573, Cindy Lynch 639, Jeanette Sabiston 518, Gayle Tuthill 202-516, Jessica Long 513.
Survivors: Thomas L Thompson 243-603, Nick Lopano 235-602, John Bergantino 562, Ronald Virgilio 539, James Lewis 530, Barbara Wisniewski 513.
Wholly Bowlers: Frank Zimmerman 279-691, Mark Maesano 679, Earl Geary 261-653, Ed Rogers 626, Bill Wellbrock 626, Joe LaBash 626, Rhett Vereen 619, Joe Tannone 612, Joyce Freeman 223-543, Mary Kaye Haynes 538, Cindy Lynch 506.
Youth Adult: (adult) George Clark 243-635, Larry McCormick 561, Robert Sciascia 226-560, (youth) Kevin Clark 244-602.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COFFEE BREAK (Week 7) Al Wellman 541, Fred Boros 513, Don Smart 513, Ted Ackley 502, Silas Eisenback 498
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 10) Kelly Daunno 279-785, Jason Holsinger 287-737, Phil Belisle 699, Tom Schwind 677, Thomas Willis 673, Tradd Jones 278-671, Jamie Holliday 659, Keith Jones 658, Rick Moyer 653, Bob Bartolomeo 650, Paul Ramsey 633, Austin Davis 624, William Martin 583, Jeremy Mendenhall 581
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 9) Pete Cooke 676, Bill Cooke 636, Tony Maturi 607, Al; Wellman 597, Dennis Moore 573, Jim Thomas 552, Bud Gray 543, Laura Gray 511, Katie Brooks 509, Karen Mitchell 507, Viola Lawrence 506, Luann Sprouse 488, Lyn Haines 453, Mary Ellen Cannella 442
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 10) Michael Murray 288-746, Barry Barthelman 711, Sean Harrelson 697, Al Roberts 278-695, Lou Tourloukis 692, Donald Greathouse 674, Tom Schwind 661, Joey Carbonell 655, Randy Engels 631, Rod Taquino 624, Teresa Holmes 621, Dorothy Fetzer 583, Connie Manigo 527, Pearl Martin 525, Margie McIver 522, Lynda Jackson 498
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 10) Chuck Dickert 691, Tom Pennington 278-682, Charlie Adams 276-658, Billie Richardson 611, Tim Youngquist 600, Tom Flinchbaugh 599, Jerry Walker 595, Tom Karas 595, Butch Fetzer 593, Dorothy Fetzer 589, Paul Rogers 577, Katrena White 408
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 9) Paul Lyons 626, Lawrence Basil 613, Bernie Strauss 600, Gene Lisowski 598, Brian Stout Jr. 589, Dave Holland 573, Angie Holland 526, Ginny Duncan 521, Debbie Duncan 436, Janette Graham 420
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 9) Tony Maturi 570, Al Wellman 554, Nelson Fisher 552, Bob Bastian 529, Ted Ackley 513, Mike Reinhart 469, Steve Gallion 466, Sue Lyons 455, Millie Van Slaars 425, Lois Totura 416
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 10) Michael Murray 620, Steve Crist Sr. 583, Russ Sanders 582, Jim Thomas 579, Jerry Arnold 579, Oscar Livingstone 576, Derrell Kicklighter 561, Margie McIver 560, Dennis Moore 553, Peanut Crist 546, Wads Campbell 541, Bill Jackson 535, Karen Mitchell 520, Debby Kicklighter 520, Charlene Balding 501, Roxanne Ambridge 464, Barbara 451, Lusonie Montague 451
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 9) Pat Chilson 650, Hoyt Gasque 627, Alan Nagy 591, Milan Burton 588, Jamie Davis 587, Stu Rovin 579, David Bair 577, Sammy Arnette 559, Jeri Brophy 555, Billie Jo Reidell 553, Richard Wilcox 541, Loman Miller 491, Faye Floyd 479, Pat Belyski 447
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE (Week 8) Mike Perras 277-636, Bill Gavin 540, Ron Cockrum 452, Frank Lupica 444, Kathy Sparks 434, Peter Hopkins 403
MARIE’S MIXED (Week 10) Thomas Willis 299-814, Ryan Copeland 689, Phil Cooper 617, April Holliday 563, Derrell Kicklighter 563, Linda Anama 442
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 9) John Kish 582, Craig Stanton 577, George Stephenson 541, Bobby Simmons 429
YOUTH 12 TO 20 (Week 7) Carson Mueller 650, Jalen Garigen 627, Andrew Elswick 253-586, Anthony Gray 585, Kolby Johnson 583, Casey Malone 582, Jamie Funk 493, T J Goodermote 459
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 7) Helina Brown 139-356, Emmalee Holmes 129-352, K J Johnson 319, Subee Vongsavanh 307, Max Vongsavanh 126-287, Jayden Williams 280
BUMPERS (Week 7 – 2 games) Leela Bailey 80-153, Gaige Elliott 151, Ariana Williams 143, James Brideson 142
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 4) Brandon McCall 651, Jeri Brophy 552, Bobbie Barnes 542, Jim Then 495, Mason Barnes 437, Rob Visconti 422
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Kelvin Smith 716, Robert Adams 266-711, Glenn Hightower 672, Marcus Collins 666, Dan Martin 633, Gerald Jedow 626, Tracie Collins 263-624, Larry Avant 611, Dylan Knapp 609, Marcel Berube 601, Bob Trout 600, Billie Jo Reidell 209-564, Donna Neubert 544, Jeri Brophy 209-522, Marilyn Dumas 511, Darby Jones 511, Tina Redding 505.
Caropine Couples: Bob Cournoyer 599, Lovell Clevinger 596, Thomas Johnson 591, Bob Pruim 573, Glenn Benham 569, Rich Battel 547, Dave Cahalan 543, Jeff Lohmeyer 538, Jerry Arnold 531, Onetha Arnold 512, Fannye Embry 496.
Cimerron Rollers: Frankie Fisher 268-701, Nick Heitzmann 265-645, Chuck Lucas 636, Dylan Knapp 630, Ernie Morrison 626, John Parisio 622, Jim Gregory 620, Mark Greer 615, Tom Campbell 598, Jim Hart 591, Doug Langlois 590, Lisa Bradford 203-571, Donna Neubert 226-554, Margie Gray 539, Laurene Kuhar 211-533, Pat Pastore 220-524, Sara Walsh 201-521, Cindy Baum 520, Gwen Chapman 513, Lori Fisher 509.
Coffee Klatch: Linda Groover 509, Karen Clevinger 491, Lydia McCarthy 489, Janet Simmons 489.
Fun Bunch: Dylan Knapp 263-761, Tom Schwind 268-759, Kyle Turpin 689, Kevin Johnson 688, Phil Martin 657, Gary Secrest 276-650, Patrick Martin 641, Skip Stortzum 634, Phil Belisle 631, Zane Fold 622, Shane R Gray 615, Robert Cook 607, Joe Appi 605, Mary Ellen Scalice 580, Sandra Saucedo 561, Debbie Niland 546, Pat Pastore 539, Cheri Morris 539, Darlene Harrington 524, Freddie Nelson 524, Patty Toth 511, Dennis Milligan 277 game.
Heritage: Dylan Knapp 268-727, Barry Barthelman 694, Skip Stortzum 650, Shawn Clark 649, Rich Porcoro 647, Kelly Daunno 248-635, Larry Richards 621, Terry Markley 598, John Rowland 597, John Steppling 595, Chris Richards 594, Lynn Youmell 200-588, Jerry Campbell 586, Jessie Daniels 582, Donna Neubert 203-549, Melissa Clark 517, Cathy Bereths 509, Karen Brown 503.
Jensens: Ken Howard 222-634, Ed Skarzynski 578, Larry Mott 578, Steve Houpt 556, Ernie Morrison 528, Donna Mott 460.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: George Moran 244-705, David Banko 247-649, James Keeler 629, Tim Self 601, Dave Asbaty 597, Tommy Moree 580, Kenny Ryan 569, Russ Cirillo 568, David Ulyicsni 563, Tom Aulerich 546, Shawn Keller 546, Mike Rourke 540, Fannye Embry 532, Molly Young 531, Nancy Young 514.
Oceanside Village: Danny Wales 246-693, Anthony DeAngelo 246-692, Phil Martin 636, Bobby Hale 247-628, Jim Hart 611, Brandon Deem 246-601, David Kuhar 595, Lovell Clevinger 592, Anthony Colelli 592, Leroy Ernst 591, Joe Appi 575, Darwin DeWitt 564, Mary Radebach 563, Larry Borries 559, Ray Flynn 558, Tom Flynn 556, Barry Gray 552, Laurene Kuhar 499, Shery Althoff 493, Anita Mosteller 203 game.
Palmetto Ladies: Lindsay Johnson 223-555, Jeanne Koehler 494, Lydia McCarthy 201 game.
Seniors Outing: Phil Belisle 257-689, Barry Barthelman 652, Hector Medina 604, Augie Smarra 600, Rick Lavery 584, Jerry Jedow 579, Bill Broach 572, Reiner Thode 565, Jeff Lohmeyer 563, Dick Corkum 547, Joann Lavery 540, Deborah Niland 204-533, Jeanne Koehler 519, Donna Neubert 516.
South Beach Classic: Chris Strickland 759, Dylan Knapp 275-739, Larry Avant 280-738, Richard Ray 731, Jesse Wilson 724, Kelly Daunno 724, Paul Willard 286-716, Jason Holsinger 715, Steven Riebesell 704, Austin Smothers 691, Barry Barthelman 279-687, Tim Bradford 686, Ken Shealy 676, Andrew Diley 676, Stacey Riebesell 530, Karen Brown 529, James Cunningham 278 game.
Surfside Classic: Jay Hillman 673, Marcus Collins 672, Richard Ray 669, Alex Shand 668, David Ridenour 665, Tim Bradford 661, John Coons 658, Kenny Ryan 650, Glenn Hightower 650, James Cunningham 644, Richie Ward 276-643, Chris Collins 640, John Perritt 280-639, Pat Moyer 638, Glenn Bishop 637, Tony Todd 636, Chris Campanelli 632, Jesse Wilson 631.
Woodlake Village: Rick Lavery 212-565, Mike Rubio 553.
Golf
Aberdeen
11/8 - Team Quota 1st Brantey Moonetham Larry Persing Woody Simmers, Bill Lesnick 2nd Danny Hause Duck Howard Jerry Perrin,vinnie Barone 3 Rd Billy Turner Jerry Reece , Jerry Kellogg, Blind.
Crow Creek Women’s Golf Association
11/7 - Crow Creek. Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Flight 1: LG Terri Crowley 79; Jeanette Pawlik 83. LN Nancy Pennington 67; Laurie Schatz 68. Flight 2: LG Carole Hickey 91; Judy Zaenglein 94. LN Marsha Krug 65; Sandi Pilney 66. Flight 3 Lisa Severine 98; Angela Callahan 105. LN Sharon Hall 71; Ingrid Fallon 73. Birdies: Terri Crowley #5, #7, #11 & # 13; Jeanette Pawlik #10; Janet Capuano #6; Lisa Severine #12.
Eastport Cruisers
11/8 - Flight Day-Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Iris Parr 86, LN Gail Wayand 76, LP Maggie Kirkby 32. Flight B: LG Ruth Rein 88, LN Sandy Sposato 76, LP Phyllis Welch 36. Flight C: LG Barb Finn 102, LN Mary Griffin 71, LP Judy Walter 35. CTP Maggie Kirkby #15. Chip-ins: Gail Wayand #4, Barb Finn #15. Birdies: Gail Wayand #4, Phyllis Welch #7, Barb Finn #4.
Golden Swingers
11/10 - Glen Dornoch - Team Winners (1st) Del Crowell & Dave Deaken +8 (2nd) John Cameron & Gerry Koy +5 1/2 - Individual Winners (3 way tie) Gerry Koy, Del Crowell & John Cameron +4 1/2 - CTP #4 Bob Rizzutti #7 Tom Elias #14 Dave Deaken #17 John Davidson.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
11/6 - Shaftsbury Glen Golf Course. 103 golfers finished in six flights. "A" flight: Barry Wengert (80 Gross), Mike Ward (71 Net). "B" flight: Keith Edson (90 Gross), Wayne Melton (68 Net). "C" flight: Stephen Danziger (71 Gross), Jim Harlow (68 Net). "D" flight: Neal Ginsberg (88 Gross), Andy Pate (70 Net). "E" flight: Gary Labak (88 Gross), Steve Brockway (69 Net). "F" flight: Ed Wilson (85 Gross), Don Miller (63 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4 - Jim Scanlon (6' 2"), #8 - Barry Buffington (19' 7"), #11 - Barry Buffington (7' 3"), #15 - Bert Hayslip (12' 10"). Gold/Red Tees: #4 - Neal Ginsberg (1' 11'), #8 - Don Moreland (4' 7"), #11 - Marty Courage (1' 11"), #15 - Andy Pate (3' 6").
Grand Strand Women
11/8 - Arrowhead the game was 5 Par 4's, 2 Par 5's and 2 Par 3's less half handicap. Winners: 1. Cheryl Trudeau 25.5; 2. Barb Azzaretti 26; 3. Faith Shaughnessy 27; 4. Malle Kasprzyk 28.5; 5. Kristen Fries 29.5. CTP: Barb Azzaretti Lakes #5; Carol Gray Lakes #8; Cathy Borsuk Cypress #6.
Hanna Group
11/11 - Heritage Club. Flight A - Low Gross - Lou Krieger 83, Tom Sullivan 88, Bill Burchfield 90, Ron Dreher 96. Flight B Bill Mohr 99, Flight C - Mike Donovan 90, Glenn Olf 104, Tom Jackson 106, Warren Quinn 115.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
11/11 - Tradition. Team quota. 1st Place : Gary Wiklund, Mike David, Harold East, and Bob Stein (+3) ; 2nd Place : Walt Loos, Paul Torok, Bill Kaspar, and Paul Barnes (+1) ; 3rd Place : John Briggs, Bruce Kulpit, Greg Youngman, and Joe Burger (+1) ; 4th Place : Peter Allen, Bill Buettner, Walt Grady, and Don Yager (-2). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 75 ; (2nd) : Scott Sperber - 76.Most over Quota (1st) : Andy Davis (+7) ; (2nd) : Joe Burger and Harold East (+3). CTP : Andy Davis on # 5. Doug Anderson on # 12.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
11/14 - Course: Eagle Nest: Format: Partners - Blind Draw Combined Stableford: 1st: Mike Bahnick & Ray Dowling +9; 2nd: Jim Charest & Bob Rigoli +5; 3rd: Al Bise & Chuck Connors +3: CTP: #4 Jim Charest; #7 Mike Franco & Al Bise (tied); #12 Mike Bahnick; #18 Jim Blackmon.
Indigo Creek
11/10 - Indigo Creek, Low Net. D. Buchanan 65, K. Mcgrath 67, D. Kobs 72mc, R. Walczak 72mc, Game -3,4-5,#12 M. Lanzer 331/2, G.Buntzen 35, T. Albright 35 1/2 mc, J. Gribbon 35 1/2mc, CTP #3 D. Buchanan 0-8, #6 S. Richards 7-2, #11 T. Albright 9-5, #16 M.Lanzer 6-2.
Inlet Men’s Golf
11/13 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Dick Ferchak 69. 2.Jim King 70. 3.Don MIms 72. 4.Sam Gruber 73. 5.Lee Steinberg 74. B Flight. 1.Bob Alexander 66. 2.Tom Stricker 68. 3.Les Sreca 68. 4.Paul Mudd 72. 5.George Keeler 73. C Flight. 1.Ron Crooks 71. 2.Bruce Shelnut 73. 3.Bob Smith 73. 4.Dave Murrin 73. 5.Ted Derandal 74. D Flight. 1.Skip Archer 74. 2.Kitt Beaty 75. 3.Woody Pencille 76. 4.Clem Gagne 76. 5.Paul Lewis 79. Closest to pin # 11. 1.Lee Sieinberg 34’ 2”. 2.Kitt Beaty 41’ 11”. Closest to pin # 17. 1.Jim King 22’ 3”. 2.Hug Huggins 26’ 11”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
11/6 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Par 4's minus 1/2 HC. Deb Paiva 39.5, Zippy 41, Judy Wood 41, Darlene Viele 43.5, Peggy Robinson 45. Birdies: Zippy #14. Chip-ins: Zippy #13, Candy Anderson #13. Closest to the Hole: Judy Wood #3.
Legends Ladies League
11/8 - Heathland – Team Quota - Winners: Sherry Clark And Mary Lou O'brien - 12 Over Quota.
Legends Men
11/6 - Parkland- 6-6-6: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Norm Schneider/Frank Monteforte -7; 2nd Tony Posillico/Jake Cox/Bill Vondervor -4; 3rd Keith Holden/Jim Helfgott/Jim Shaffer +2. 8 November-Heathland-Two Low Net Except #9 & #18 Three Low Net: 1st Tony Posillico/Norm Schneider/Elliot Popper/Rick Osterlund -23; 2nd Keith Holden/Jim Helfgott/Jim Kemmerling/Andy Czyz -16; 3rd Jerry Chiolero/Bill Vondervor/Jim Shaffer/Jake Cox/ Frank Monteforte -11.
Litchfield Ladies
11/5 - Litchfield Ladies. I on Odd, 2 on Even, stableford points, 1st Place: Martha Smith, Betty Dortch, Marlene Lazzara, Lillian Johnson - 61 points. 2nd Place, Dianne Smith, Adrienne Molloy, Dee Kramer, Joan Withers - 60 points. Chip In - Dianne Smith.
Loomis Gang
11/6 - Sea Trail Byrd Course - all the 7's gross - 1st = Mike Deal, Hank Chambliss, Yak Yak, Terry Lane = +27; 2nd = Ross Everett, Jesse Carey, Brian McMahon, Bill Loomis = +29; 3rd = Mike Dunleavy, Bob Cirigliano, Tom Franchine, Pat Davis = +30.
11/8 - Oyster Bay - All the 7's net - 1st = Barry Kuhn, John Edlich, Dick Oneil, Bill Loomis = -12; 2nd = Charlie Beers, Jim Selkirk, Tom FRanchine, Pete Larkin = -10; 3rd = tie = Ross Everett, Charlie Dickrman, Ed Carey, Pat Davis = -8; Bob Cirigliano, Hank Chambliss, Yak Yak, Ted Volante = -8.
11/10 - River Club - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's = 1st = George Myers, John Edlich, Bob Hagan, Jim Reymonds = -10; 2nd = Mike Dunleavy, Hank Chambliss, Yak Yak, Draw = -1; 3rd = Mike Deal, Tom Franchine, Brian McMahon, Al Gunsten = even; 4th = Delwyn Smith, Kevin VanBremen, Charlie Dickerman, Pat Davis = +9.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
11/6 - Meadowlands. Game: Low Gross/Low Net/Low Putts. Flight 1: LG Jan Santos 93; LN Maureen Grant 74; LP Jane Glemming 32. Flight 2: LG Anna Merritt 97; LN Marj Roach 73; LP Pat DiRisio 35. Flight 3: LG Nancy Griffin 101; LN Sue Gratto 74; LP Dorine Stoecker 32 . Flight 4: LG Bonnie Johnson 110; LN Barb Finn 80; LP Eileen Bowen 34. Birdies: Laurie Schatz #4; Maureen Grant #4. Chip-ins: Marj Roach #17; Eileen Bowen #17.
11/13 - Farmstead. Game: Fairways and Greens. Mary Jane Labant 50; Phyllis Hurley 48; Dorine Stoecker & Mary Ellen Smith 43 (tie); Anna Merritt 41; Bev Ibbott 40; Denni Maynard 39; Jeanette Pawlik & Claire Travers 35 (tie). Chip-ins: Barb Finn #14; Judy Zaenglein #2.
Meadowlands Men’s League
10/31 and 11/7 - Flight Championship: The format was a modified stableford and scores from both courses were added together: A FlightL First: Bob Claffey (+1/2) Second: Brian King (-1) Third: Don Kulas (-2) B Flight: First: George Stencel: (4) Second: Jim Williams (+1/2) Third: John Asmussen (-1/2) C Flight: First: Dan Harrison (+9 1/2) Second: Duane Durbin (+3 1/2) Third: Eric Wagner (-3 1/2) D Flight: First: Larry Sheeron (+3 1/2) Second:Dave Deaken (+2 1/2) Third: Rich Finotti (+ 1 1/2).
Monday Goofers
11/13 - Parkland, low net. A Flight- Nick Cappola 71,Joe Sparks 74, Dan Annan 74, Darryl Morris 75, Bruce Delumeau 75. B Flight- Peter Brotherton 75, Art Eza 78, Rich Pierce 79, John Gonglieski 79. C Flight-Walter Johnson 79, Chaile Costello 79, Bernie Hall 81, Frank Rohrman 81. D Flight- Barry McDonald 76, John Oldham 79, Mike Lutchman 80, Vinny Martello 82. CTP #3 Dick Edelen, #5 Jerry Jones, #13 Joe Sparks, #16 Al Undly.
Murrells Inlet Elks
11/10 - Whispering Pines GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Len Schmidt 67, Nick Rollins 67, Nick Cappola 70, Bob Donaldson 70, Bill Brynildsen 72, (HM) Phil Emery 72. B FLIGHT; Jim Alvey 68, Dick Chamblin 68, Ed Shull 71, Andy Stuerzel 71, Barry Chanonich 71. C FLIGHT; Dennis Obrien 67, Gene McGlone 68, John Deyo 70, Bob Alexander 71, Keith Davidson 71, (HM) Steve Harrington 71, Ron Crooks 71. D FLIGHT; Woody Pencille 66, Skip Archer 69, Tom Luff 69, Don Stauder 71, Pete Hronis 71. Low Gross; Nick Rollins 79. Low Net; Woody Pencille 66. CTP; # 2 John Elder 9’ 6”, # 6 Dave Litton 8’ 11”, # 11 John Mcloughin 5’ 2”, # 17 Jim Schadlich 5’ 10”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men
10/18 - MSMGA - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Palmetto - Low Gross / Low Net - Low Gross - Jim Williams and Paul Meunier (79). Low Net - Ed Schoepfel (67), 2nd - Mike Stonefield (68), 3rd - John Mauro (69), 4th - Bill Dickson (71), 5th - Rich Vadminski (71), 6th - Ray Bowers (71), 7th - John Santoro (71), 8th - Ron Bartee (74) and 9th - Frank Rader (75).
Net Tournament
11/7 - Waltz 1-2-3: net team scores and first & second place winners for our Nov 7 tournament are: First place team: Carmen Sutcliffe, June Schubert, June Baxter, Sherry Jewell. 140; Second place team: Darlene Jarin, Sue Helbing, Anne Marie Kearns, Maureen Willis. 141.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
1/1/17 - Course: Panthers Run. Format: 1 net on Odd Holes, 2 nets on Even Holes. Winning Teams: 1st Place: Nancy O'Connell, Ginny Alger, Beth Grunewalder, Patti Elsen. 2nd Place: Karen McCloskey, Robin Allen, Di Gruver, Deb Lebkicher. 3rd Place: Diane Wright, Anita Andersch, Deb MacFarlane, Becky Williams. Chip Ins: Diane Wright #10, Deb Lebkicher #9, Anita Andersch #7. Birdies: Nancy O’Connell #8, Sharon Benson #11, Sue Carano #11, Susan Scott #8. Low Gross: Nancy O’Connell (83), Karen McCloskey (94), Joan Hill (95). Low Nets:Deb MacFarlane (70).
11/8 - Course: Tigers Eye. Format: Hate Em, before teeing off, choose one Par 3, Par 4 and Par 5 hole that will not count. Count two low nets on each of the remaining 15 holes. Winning Team: match of cards with a -17 First Place is Holly Brenneman, Karen Orejuela, Peggy Jones, Patti Lawson. Second Place: Nancy McDonald, Maureen Craik, Sharon Benson and Beth Grunewalder. Chip-In - Pat Brooks #18. Birdie - Sharon Benson #5. Low Gross - Holly Brenneman (87) and Sharon Benson (89). Low Net: Patti Lawson (69).
11/8 - PALS Group. Format: Four Corners. Team - 2 Low Nets, exclude score from holes #1,#9,#10,#18. Winning Team -16. Donna Shank, Phyllis LeClair, Peggy Rowland, Debbie Lebkicher. Birdie: Debbie Levkicher #17. Low Gross - Phyllis LeClair (105), Low Net: Patti Elsen (69).
Ocean Ridge Men
11/4 and 11/6 - 2017 ORMGA Master's Championship, held at Tiger's Eye, on Nov 4 & 6. 39 players participated in this 36 hole, flighted event, using 100% handicaps for Net scores. Winning Flight A, White tees, was Charlie Augone (130), followed by Rich Liggera (132) and Don Legee (138). The Flight B, White tees, winner was Paul Jensen (132), followed by Steve Roberts (137) and Vince Barbera (141). The winner of Flight C, Gold tees was Larry Sweeney (128). A match of cards was used to determine Clyde Crowl (130) edging out Bill Bixler (130) for second place.
Palmetto Women
11/6 - Burning Ridge. Putts less fairways. Mary Sawyer-18, Janet Elbert-Green-20, Heidi Cherry-21, Dianne Bohler-22, Rachel Brown-23, Bev Carter-24(mc). Birdies: Janet Elbert-Green #6, Lynn Tarquinio#7. Chip In: Mary Lewis #10.
Pawleys Plantation Ladies
11/7 - One low Net Plus One low Gross of the foursome: First Place Score 141 (match of cards) Kathy Judge/Nancy McLane/Nancy Goldsmith/Mary Parks; Second Place Score 141: Lois Holland/Jackie Amthauer/Polly McCormack/Fay Deveau. Birdies: Nancy McLane Hole Number 13; Lois Holland Hole Number 13. Chipins: Lois Holland Hole Number 14.
Pawleys Plantation Men
11/13 - Four Man Teams played a 1-2–3 Waltz game. The winners @ 122 were Paul Amthauer JT Sullivan, Dennis Wahl and blind (Tony Parks). Second @ 124 were Brian Haas, George Koerner, Steve Salamon and blind (John Denton). Third @ 126 were Tom Hood, Jim Swartz, Jim York and Tony Parks. CTP: #3 @ 8’9” Ken McCormack, #7 @ 8’8 1/2” Joe Ferreira, #13 @ 2’11” Ken McCormack, and #17 @ 5’1” Joe Ferreira.
Reserve Women
11/8 - Derby. Fifth place -Liz Secrest and Katrina Lardi; 4th place - Brenda Flythe and Fran Heaton; 3rd place - Marsha Guth and Joanie Langfitt; 2nd place - Renee Eckley and Carole Faulk; and WINNERS - Martha Wahl and Carrie Koontz.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
11/13 - MBN - West. Double Best 9. Scores: 1. Joyce North 62; 2. Pat Paxson 64; 3. Jane Caterina 69. Low Putts: Lin Buxton #31; Brenda Skeen, Bonzie Gilbert, & Trudy Biden #36. Chip-Ins: Lin Buxton #9. Birdies: Pat Paxson #7.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
11/6 - Stableford: 1- Tony Piana +5 2- Tie (Tie) Will Schoedler, Bert Yap +2 3- Tim McDermott +1. Closest to the pin #3 Craig Rarick #15 Tony Piana.
Sea Trail Men
11/7 - Sea Trail Resort, Byrd course, individual low gross (LG) and low net (LN). A flight: LG: 1. Lou DeVita, 78; 2. Mike Luff, 79; 3. Eric Schultz, . LN: 1. Vince Brown, 65; 2. Larry Hershoff, 67; Jim Halla, 68. B flight: LG: 1. Jim Gooding, 81; 2. John Olson, 88 (m/c); 3. Bob Thwaites, 88. LN: 1. Don McDevitt, 67; 2. Guy Mulford, 68 (m/c); 3. Frank Martorelli, 68.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
11/8 - Whispering Pines. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1,2&3. Greg Wimmer, Dick Ferchak and Darryl Morris, 72; 4. Fraser O’Neil, Nick Cappola and Hug Huggins, 74. Flight B: 1. Art Silviera, 67; 2. George Keeler, 70; 3. Lew Watkin, 71; 4. Len Schmidt and Gary Wycker, 72. Flight C: 1&2. Bob Alexander and Dennis O’Brien, 71; 3&4. Larry Johnson, Fred Rinehart and Ernie Gonzales, 73. Flight D: 1. David DeSorcy, 68; 2&3. Jerry Lucido and Walt Mitchell, 70; 4. Kevin Hegarty, 72. CTP: Dick Ferchak, #2, 4’8”; Ernie Gonzales, #6, 5’11”; Nick Cappola, #11, 26’3”; Len Schmidt, #17, 10’9”. Highlight of the day: Gary Wycker, eagled the 460 yard, Par 5 hole using a driver, 5 iron and putter.
Surf Club Men
11/11 - Low Net 65 Larry Oliphant, Team low net 57 Rico Caggiano, Dan Clark & Larry Oliphant. C.T.P. # 6 Jon Crittenden # 13 Larry Oliphant, # 18 Jan Gunter. SkinsTerry Meeks, Jon Crittenden, Larry Oliphant four, Joe Trahan three.
Timberlake Men
11/13 - Oyster Bay. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +8, 2. Joe Rogers +3, 3. Dan Sawyer -2. B Flight: 1. Mike Stalvey +12, T2. Ron Spencer and Gwyn Harris +5. C Flight: 1. Curt Lancaster +17, 2. Larry Young +13, T3. Buddy Jenkins and Fred Hall +5. CTP #6 Wally Wallace, #8 Dan Sawyer, #15 Gary Crowder, #17 Dan Menich.
Tradition Gold Tees
11/8 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Dave Philips/Tom Swanson/Don McDowell (-8) 2nd. Place-Dan Goodell/Frank Hawkins/Bill Jacobs/Tom Little (-5) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Tim O/Brian/Ron Eaglin/Jef Sturm/Mr. Declet (-10) 2nd. Place-Jim Cronin/Al Foderaro/Charlie Muratore/Vince Franco (-4) Closest to the Pin #2 Bob Keller #5 Dave Philips #12 Tony DiFumeri #15 Henry Woltman.
Tradition Men
11/13 - 2 low nets (1 from each cart). “A”flight on MOC (-10), Craig Monaghan, Dan Goodell, John Walker, Frank D’Amato. (-10). Neal McKelligan, Bob Kuhn, Henry Woltman, Paul Lempert. “B” flight (-11) Frank Hawkins, Larry Barksdale, Jim Lewis, Dave Declet. (-8) Frank Gambeski, Dick Culver, Bob Wittig, Dale Guzlas. CTP Hole # 2 Bill DiGaudio, # 5 D’Amato, # 12 Woltman, # 15 Paul Hayes.
Whispering Pines Men
11/8 - Whispering Pines. A Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +5, 2. Sam Gruber +3, 3. Phil Russ -3. B Flight: 1. Leroy Broach +2, 2. Frank Maag +1, 3. Gary Crowder -8. C Flight: 1. Steve Witt -1, 2. Wally Wallace -2, 3. Gwyn Harris -5. D Flight: 1. Juan Estrada +8, 2. Larry Young +4, 3. Bob Bell +3. CTP #2 Fran Dzwilewski, #6 Sam Gruber, #11 Sam Gruber, #17 Frank Maag.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
800 SERIES
Thomas Willis 268-299-247-814
700 SERIES (LADIES)
Kelly Daunno 279-268-238-785
299 GAME
Thomas Willis
280 GAMES
Michael Murray 288, Jason Holsinger 287, Paul Ramsey 287
270 GAMES
Kelly Daunno 279, Al Roberts 278, Tom Pennington 278, Mike Perras 277, Charlie Adams 276
From the Scoresheets: Bowling in the Marie’s Odd Couples League, Thomas Willis was 184 pins above average with his 814 series. Michael Murray was 182 pins above average with his 746 series in the Coca Cola Classic League and Al Roberts was 137 above average in the same league with a 685 series. In the Wednesday Fun League, Charlie Adams was 175 pins over average with a 658. Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Paul Ramsey was 153 pins over with a 633 series and Kelly Daunno was 143 pins above average with a 785 series.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAME
Kelly Daunno: Daunno added another honor score to her record when she bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
280 TO 289 GAMES
John Perritt, Paul Willard and Larry Avant: At Surfside Bowling Center, Perritt bowled a 280 game in the Surfside Classic League, and Paul Willard a 286 game and Larry Avant a 280 game in the South Beach Classic League.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno: Daunno bowled games of 300, 226 and 198 for a 724 series in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Golf
Double eagle
Russ Hammond: Hammond scored a double eagle on Oct. 23 on the par-5 17th hole at River’s Edge Golf Club.
Eagle
Bob D’Alessandro: D’Alessandro scored an eagle on Nov. 10 on the 10th hole at Tradition Club.
Shoot your age
Bob D’Alessandro: D’Alessandro, 74, shot a 73 on Nov. 10 at Tradition Club.
Calendar
Golf
Nov. 18: 39th annual Rotary Club of North Myrtle Beach Charity Golf Tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. The entry fee of $80 per player includes prizes, giveaways, raffle, food, beverages, and optional mulligan package. Proceeds benefit North Myrtle Beach Rotary Club charities. Visit www.nmbrotary.com or contact AJ Gohil 843-333-2149 or gohilsales@gmail.com.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
Nov. 24-26: Grande Dunes Turkey Classic AlTennis Tournament at Grande Dunes Tennis Club. Registration opens Oct. 4.
