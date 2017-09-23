Sports

Utah St. dominates San Jose St. with Myers and ground game

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:20 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Kent Myers threw for 181 yards and two scores and Utah State piled up 318 yards rushing and beat San Jose State 61-10 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

After throwing a pick on the Aggies first drive, Myers bounced back to lead a 7-play, 61-yard drive that ended when LaJuan Hunt ran for a 29-yard touchdown.

Two drives later, Myers threw a 15-yard score to Dax Raymond to make it 14-0. In the second quarter, Utah State (2-2) blew the game open with 24 points and built a 38-0 halftime lead.

Myers also had 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

San Jose St. (1-4) managed just 162 total yards of offense against 589 for the Aggies. Utah State held the ball for almost 40 minutes.

Josh Love was just 8-for-20 passing for 54 yards.

