0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Pause

2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference

0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

3:42 Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James

1:55 The Carvers Bay band gets down Friday like no other in the area

2:37 Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell

2:18 Lorenzo D'Angelo talks football in Italy & at Coastal Carolina

2:38 Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game