A third-grade football team’s coaches argued. Then one started choking the other

Three youth football coaches in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been suspended from the sidelines after an ugly brawl broke out between them in a dispute over playing time, according to multiple media reports.

The incident, which has not lead to any arrests, took place this past Saturday at a third-grade football game between Union Silver and Bixby Blue, according to the Tulsa World. Cameras put in place to record the game by Russell Barber captured video but not audio of the fight.

According to KOTV, the brawl started towards the end of the game, when Union Silver was leading by a large margin. One of the Union Silver coaches involved told the station that he asked a fellow coach on the same team to put his son in the game as a substitute and let him run the football.

The man alleges that his fellow coach told him, “Your son is slow, and he's not ever gonna run the ball.” The man also said his other son is autistic and hearing his child described as slow “triggered something inside him.”

“I've been coaching since I was 18 years old, volunteering,” the man told KOTV. “This has never happened before. I lost my mind. I said curse words in front of the kids. I was screaming.”

Barber’s video showed three coaches from Union Silver gathered on the sideline. One of the coaches walks away, while another hugs a player, seemingly comforting him. The third coach then walks over to the first one, jumping towards him and placing him in a chokehold.

The coach in the chokehold is able to free himself, and as adults converge on the two, trying to separate them, both coaches fighting throw punches while rolling around on the ground.

According to police records obtained by KOKI, officers responded to calls about the fight, but neither coach wanted to press charges and no arrests were made.

“There was total shock in the stands,” Barber told the station, adding that some of the young players were screaming and crying as the fight unfolded. “I couldn't hear anything as to what lead up to the fight, but it's just a total shock that they would behave like that in front of little kids.”

According to the Tulsa World and KOTV, all three coaches seen in the video have been removed from their positions by the league, and the coach who spoke to KOTV said he is embarassed by his actions and will never coach another youth football game.

"I promise I will never step foot on another football field as a volunteer coach again,” he told the station. “I promise you all that."

He also apologized to the other coaches involved and the players.

“I'm so sorry,” he said. “They didn't deserve that. And I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”