Boston Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, from left, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Boston won 9-0.
Boston Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, from left, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Boston won 9-0. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Boston Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi, from left, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Boston won 9-0. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Sports

Red Sox clinch 2nd straight playoff berth

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 2:04 AM

BALTIMORE

The Boston Red Sox are going back to the playoffs.

A few hours after beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday night, the Red Sox were assured their second consecutive trip to the postseason when the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians.

Those two results guaranteed Boston (88-64) at least an AL wild card. Of course, the Red Sox are looking for more than that. They lead the AL East by three games over the rival New York Yankees with 10 to play as Boston pursues its second straight division title and third in five years.

Boston joins AL Central champion Cleveland and AL West champion Houston in the American League playoffs, which begin next month. Two spots are still up for grabs.

After sweeping Baltimore, the Red Sox are off Thursday before opening an interleague series in Cincinnati on Friday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game

Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game 2:38

Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

View More Video