This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 2) Jason Holsinger 288-742, Kelly Daunno 279-731, Sal Marsicano Jr. 724, Mike Anderson 717, Sean Harrelson 710, Mickey Lincoln 279-695, Brandon Bell 688, Arthur Dionisio 279-665, Shane Allsbrook 662, Victor Cantrel 657, Teresa Holmes 644, Jamie Holliday 278-631, Stephanie Feagin 609, Megan Reed 573
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 1) Scottie Burk 279-725, Arthur Dionisio 710, Mike Anderson 680, Mike Snider 674, Jerry Walker 655, Jammie Dalton 646, Ron Pascocello 642, Sal Marsicano Jr. 276-640, Dave Ferdetta 637, Lou Tourloukis 632, Emily Gilbert 433
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 1) Tom Pennington 668, Chuck Dickert 665, Jym Emmell 665, Bill Funk Sr. 589, Larry Purnell 586, Carol Feltmate 502, Dorothy Fetzer 489, Marg Karas 459
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 1) MJ Jones 255-600, Jerry Arnold 592, Wads Campbell 568, Paul Riginio 548, Peanut Crist 533, Margie McIver 521, Charlene Balding 508
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 1) Derrell Kicklighter 624, Ralph Utermark 622, Thomas Willis 607, Steve Crist 580, Ryan Copeland 561, Tina Brown 495, Sonya Copeland 486, Debbie Vitale 461
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Marcus Collins 667, Glenn Hightower 258-664, Kelvin Smith, Lawrence Basil 627, Robert Adams 616, Charles Featherston 255-606, Greg Sellers 595, Suede Hightower 594, Gerald Jedow 591, Jimmy Summers 587, Tommy Moree 581, Darby Jones 541, Jeri Brophy 528, Marilyn Dumas, Tracie Collins 516.
Cimerron Rollers: Jim Harding 266-712, Jim Hart 258-637, Pete Machtemes 632, Jim Gregory 625, Frankie Fisher 617, John Parisio 617, Dan Christie 600, Robbie Craig 600, Dave Martin 585, Andrew Echemann 579, Pat Pastore 212-564, Margie Gray 200-551, Donna Neubert 524, Crista Granic 201 game.
Coffee Klatch: Peggy Wright 203-531, Karen Clevinger 510, Linda Groover 465.
South Beach Classic: Sal Marsicano Jr 279-781, Andrew Diley 729, Charles Davis 722, Mickey Lincoln 718, Barry Barthelman 278-717, Robert Eaddy 690, Tom Schwind 673, Austin Smothers 666, James Brown 658, Dennis Riebesell 657, Brandon Bell 654, Karen Brown 236-653, Dylan Knapp 650, Michelle Tully 218-632, Kelly Daunno 225-632, Dana Tomko 504.
Surfside Classic: Chris Collins 256-751, David Ridenour 275-740, Steve Mills 706, Tyler Null 692, Jay Hillman 684, Ken Shealy 679, Casey Collins 258-679, Jesse Wilson 679, John Coons 257-661, Marcus Collins 658, Alex Shand 653, Tom Byrd 652, Jen Robles 505.
Golf
Aberdeen
8/20 - ABCD Flighted 1 St Jim Greco,duck Howard,mike Zierk,jeff,vinnie Barone 2nd Jeff Andrews,brant Mooneyham,howard Kastle,mark Bratt.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
8/31 - Fazio Course - Ace of the Month - Low gross - Cathy Denisiuk - 96, Low net - Susan Payne - 66. Chip-ins - Mary Hardy #12. Birdies - Terri Maley #11, Mary Hardy #12.
Blackmoor Travelers
8/30 - Tidewater. A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners were: Dave Mannion - #12. Bill Staehle - #17. Larry Gordon - #18. Closest to the pins were won by Andy Lewis on #3 at 4' 1" and Joe Garnot on #12 at 10' 8". For the B's winners were: Dennis Bingham - #6 - 9 - 12 - 13. Ed Badami - #11. Jim Lucchese - #15. Dave Neville - #16. Ed Hess - #18. Closest to the pin went to Steve Johnson on #3 at 22' 6" and Fred Bumbry on #12 at 12' 4".
Colonial Charters Ladies
8/31 - Even Front/ Odd Back Plus #9 double score less full handicap. Flight A: Kay Pierson 60, Ann Orman 65, Janice McBride 68. Flight B: Darlene Nye 60, Jolaine Beadle 65 M/C, Adilia Jurgensen 65. Flight C: Sandy Roach 70, Gisela Keaton 75, Monica Uhrig 76. Low Putts: Janice McBride/Jolaine Beadle 12. Birdies: Kay Pierson #10, Cim Johnson #17. Chip-ins: Mary Wolfe #10, Cim Johnson #1, Jolaine Beadle #13.
Eastport Cruisers
8/30 - Throw out 3 worst holes less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Maggie Kirkby 66, Nets Sandy Sposato/Iris Parr 46, Phyllis Welch 47. Flight B: Gross Harriette Powell 73, Nets Diane Russini 44, Eileen Bowen/Marlene Cleary 46. CTP Adilia Jurgensen #13, Marlene Cleary #7. Chip-ins: Donna Phelps #12, Iris Parr #10, Harriette Powell #9, Ruth Rein #18, Pat Michalski #17, Barb Finn #12, #15, #18. Birdies: Ann Fiore #13, Ruth Rein #7, Iris Parr #10, Phyllis Welch #15.
Golden Swingers
9/1 - Legends Moorland- Team Winners (1st) Steve Zielinski & Bob Butler +9 1/2 (2nd) Art Williams & Bill Swanson +9 Individual Winners (1st) Bill Swanson +9 (2nd) Steve Zielinski +6 (3rd) Bob Butler +3 1/2 CTP #5 Bill Swanson #7 Art Williams #13 John Cameron #17 Sam Conte.
Grand Strand Swingers
8/29 - Witch. 3 nets. 1.Terry Fletcher, Fred Oteri, Dan Wilson, Rob Jones -12. 2. Ron Palucki, Dick Hunter, Denny Sierck, Hank Grodski -4. 3. Bill Bolt, Chris Melitse, Joe Garcia, Bob Suchy -3. CTP. #3 Danny Arnold 7’ #7 Terry Fletcher 3’10”, #12 Jon Daly 4’5”, #14 Jon Daly 19’, #17 Archie Williams 14’5”. Low gross, Denny Sierck 81. Low net, Dan Wilson 62.
Grand Strand Women
8/26 - Willbrook the game was Odd Holes less half handicap. Winners:1. Karen Wedam 32; 2. Sandy Eberwein 37; 2. Barb Rensimer 37. CTP: Kathy Hane.
8/30 - Whispering Pines the game was Throw Out 1 Hole Each Side less 80% of handicap. Winners:1. Verna Watts 58; 2. Barb Cleghorn 60 (MC); 3. Kay Pierson 60 (MC); 4. Sue Trythall 61. CTP: Barb Cleghorn #2 and #11; Elaine Finui #6; Barb Charles #17.
Hanna Group
9/2 - Prestwick. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell 79, Woody Woodward 87, Lou Krieger 88, Tom Sullivan 91, Bert Hayslip 93. Flight B - Bill Mohr 95, Jeff Musiker 98, Bob Pappas 99, terry Boland 100, Mike Boland 101. Flight C - Ron Rhea 103, Jim Scott 105. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Woody Woodward 71, Flight B - Jeff Musiker 73, Flight C - Jim Scott 76.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
9/2 - Heritage.Team quota. 1st Place : John Briggs, Joe McCrorey, Jim Herndon, and Ernie Dozzi (+24) ; 2nd Place : Charles Jones, Grag Burchett, Skip Benjamin, and Ed Clark (+20) ; 3rd Place : Paul Torok, Paul Amthauer, David Morman, and Joe Leger (+15) ; 4th Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Walt Loos, Ross Lenhart, and Joe Burger (+15). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 70 ; (2nd) : Emerson Treffer and Scott Sperber - 75. Most over Quota : Joe McCrorey and Ed Clark (+8). CTP : Don Yager on # 8. John Briggs on # 11.
Indigo Creek Men
8/31 - Point Quota Results Flight A Dave Ayotte 44, Flight B Lynn Burgess 45; Teams 1st Dan Burgess, Lynn Burgess 84, 2nd Dave Ayotte, Gary Williams 78, 3rd Bob Hoggan, Joe Gribbon 74, 4th Larry Keefe, Tom Ruane 73, 5th Paul Desautels, Frank Yelinko 72, 6th Bill Hamberger, Barry Buffinfton 70.
Inlet Men
9/4 - Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Dick Ferchak 66. 2.Jim King 67. 3.Jerry Bohdanowicz 74. B Flight. 1.George Keeler 60. 2.Ted Derendal 73. 3.Les Brunda 74. C Flight. 1.Dennis Gambuzza 68. 2.Woody Pencille 68. 3.Steve Stricker 74. D Flight. 1.Dave Fox 66. 2.Skip Archer 77. 3.Bill Mulligan 77. Closest to pin # 2. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 10’ 1”. 2.George Keeler 16’ 1”. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Jim King 4’ 6”. 2.Jerry Bohdanowicz 7’ 2”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
8/28 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Low Gross-Low Net. Flight A: Margie Rogers 83 LG, Barb Sobolewski 69 LN, Janine Metcalf 74 LN; Flight B: Drema Butler 98 LG, Marge Prickett 74 LN, Carol Cooksey 77 LN, Sandy Keefe 77 LN. Birdies: Barb Sobolewski #15, Chip-Ins: Carol Eori #9. Closest to the Hole: Barb Sobolewski #15.
Legends Men
8/28 - Heathland-Choker: 1st Frank Monteforte/Jerry Chiolero/Bill Vondervor/Jake Cox -15; 2nd Andy Czyz/Tony Posillico/Bob Coco/Jim Helfgott -15. 30 August-Parkland- Two Low Net Except Holes # 3 & 13 Three Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Jim Helfgott/Jim Shaffer/Blind Draw -27; 2nd Andy Czyz/Tony Posillico/Jake Cox/Reinhart Eisenzopf -20.
Loomis Gang
8/28 - Eagle Nest - 3 best balls, 4 balls on the par 3's - 1st = Bob Henretty, Hugh Schrowang, Dick ONeil, Terry Lane = +4; 2nd = Gary Brown, Bob Cirigliano, Bob Hagan, Bill Loomis = +7.
8/30 - Heritage - individual stableford - group A = John Edlich - Even; Mike Dunleavy = -1; Scott Bagg = -2; Group B - Terry Lane = +3; Dick Oneil = -1; Group C = Al Gunsten = -2; Jim Carroll = -3; Ted Volante = -4.
9/1 - Southcreek - 2 balls odd holes net, 3 balls even holes net, 4 balls par 3's net - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Tom Franchine, Dick ONeil, Ron Gierisch = -9; 2nd = Gary Brown, Delwyn Smith, Terry Lane, Charlie Dickerman = -4.
MBNLA
8/30 - West Course ALL NET; 1st PLACE Tina Perez 36.5;2nd PLACE Pat Coggins 37; 3rd PLACE JoAnn Lee 37; LOW PUTTS: Anne Blatz ; CTP # 4 Pat Gurley.
Murrells INlet Elks
8/1 - Willbrook GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Ike Vinson 66, Al Foley 67, Bob Donaldson 68, Jim Cooksey 70, Larry Johnson 70, Sam Weiss 70, Fred Scott 70. B FLIGHT; Dick Chamblin 64, Bob Johnson 67, Dick Ferchak 67, Rick Lavery 68, Joe Soukup 68, Dave Hargett 68. C FLIGHT; Fred Sandella 63, Steve Hart 65, Joe Mann 71, Jim Foley 72, Nils Lambert 74. D FLIGHT; Jesse Crabtree 67, Skip Archer 71, Ray Sojka 71, Wes Sides 73, Mike Priester 74, Bill Maclean 74. Low Gross; Al Foley 74. Low Net; Fred Sandella 63. CTP; # 4 Paul Brown 10’ 6”, # 6 Nils Lambert 6’ 7”, # 12 Frank Hummel 3’ 10”, # 17 Tony Ricci 11’ 5”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men
8/30 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Palmetto. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Jim Williams (76). First Low Net - Mike Browning (68), 2nd - Bob Ruggeri (70), 3rd - Frank Rader (70), 4th - Joe Phillips (71), 5th - Rick Frank (71), 6th - Dick Albert (71), 7th - Paul Meunier (71).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
8/31 - Eagle Nest. Designated ball plus 2 nets. 1. Chris Melitse, Larry Sterling, Walt Hornbeck, Jerry Creech -16. 1. Bob Hall, Fred Oteri, Bill Bolt, Del Worden -16. CTP. #4 Bob Hall, #7 Fred Oteri, #12 Bill Bolt, #18 Denny Sierck. Low gross, Bob Hall 71. Low net, Dan Wilson 63.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
8/30 - Format for the Big Cats tournament was four ball or partner match play. Each team consisted of 6 players representing one of Ocean’s Ridge’s four courses (Lion’s, Panther’s, Tiger’s and Leopards) and played onw match play against each other team. Teams winning the match won one point, and there were a possible 3 points per team. Winners: Lions Paw - 3 points; Second: Tigers Eye - 2 points; Birdies: Donna Ciliberto #2; Karen Orejuela #6; Chip in: Sue Carano #8; Closest to the pin #6: Karen Orejuela.
Ocean Ridge Men
8/28 - Lion's Paw. 16 Players participated in"Individual Beat Your Quota" game: gross bogie is 1 point, gross par is 2 pts, gross birdie is 4 pts, gross eagle is 8 pts. Subtract total points from quota. First Place (5 pts) was Dave Ciliberto, Second Place (4 pts) Dan Pallen and Third Place (3 pts) was Chuck Maliszewski.
8/30 - Lion's Paw. 48 players played in a four-man Stableford. Par, natural -2 and net -1. Birdie, natural -4 and net -3. Eagle, natural -6 and net -5. First place (118) was Rich Rudnicki, Ron Schneider, Matt Sanchez and Mike Savoia. Second Place (108) was Walt Shannon, Carl Schuster, Wayne Underhill and John Tunnacliffe. Third Place (103) was Jim Miller, Dennis Miller, Tom O'Connell and Jim McCombs.
Okun Tour
9/3 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Hank Buchanan, +7; Dan Hannon, +6; Mario Severino, +4; DeAnna Davis-Okun, Vince Ditchkus, +3; Herb Bleck, Bill Chancellor, Steve Franzi, +1; Denny Doll, John Morris; -1; Paul Fallon, Joe Horvath, -2; Marion Pacic, -3; Sam Allen; -4; Ernie Blankenship, -6; Bob Okun, -8.
Palmetto Women
8/27 - Burning Ridge. Even Holes. Flight 1: Mary Sawyer-31.0, Heidi Cherry-35.5. Flight 2: Cheryl Trudeau-31.0, Judy Melton-31.5. Chip Ins: Judy Melton #4.
PLAYERS GOLF ASSOCIATION
8/31 - Farmstead. 2 man team stapleford. First Paul Groves & Howard Radcliffe +4, Bob Butler & Dave Coates +1.5, Andy Pate & Joe Fioravanti even. CTP #3 Andy Pate 8'3", #6 Lee Heroux 12',#12 Joe Fioravanti 10'2",#15 Andy Pate 7'5", #17 Paul Groves 10'6".
Renegades of Carolina Shores
8/31 - Mutt & Jeff less half handicap. Winners were: Sharon Clark 29; Julie Farrell 30 and Debbie Creamer 31. Low Gross winners were: Dawn Giles 105, Debbie Creamer and Julie Farrell 106 - MOC. Low Net winners: Julie Farrell 73, Debbie Creamer 76 and Sharon Clark 79. Birdies: Sharon Clark on 12. Chip-ins: Julie Farrell on 1. Low Putts: Deb Courtemanche, Julie Farrell and Martha Hannon — all with 30.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
9/4 - Burning Ridge. Best 9 x 2. Scores: 1. Jane Caterina 68; 2. Lin Buxton 69; 3. Diane Powell 72 & Pauline Thomas 72. Low Putts: Brenda Skeen 33; Diane Feeney 34. Birdies: Lin Buxton #5.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
8/28 - Eagle Nest (Stableford). 1- Regis Staley +5; Closest to the pin: #3 Dave Livingstone #12 (Tie) Jim Olin/Dave Livingstone.
8/30 - The Valley at Eastport: 1- Jim Olin 2-Tie George Lewis/Doug Schenk; Closest to the pin: #4 Tim McDermott #15 Jim Olin.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
8/28 - Sea Trail Resort, Maples course, neighborhood challenge, total team net scores. 1. Maples/OysterBay, 1129; 2. Byrd,1144; 3. Jones, 1163. Maples/Oyster/Bay Team: Vince Brown, Steve Dare, Joe Carpinello, Bill Bradley, Brian Blaine, Charlie Hanlon, Bob Perna, Lou Perna, Marv Peters, Scott Bernreuther, Frank Martorelli, John Midgley, Tom Anthony, Ron Dubas, Howard Van Dusen, Mike Depauw, Jack Law, Joe Ausley, Jack Lambert, Ron Poston, Leon Bilderback.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
8/30 - Heritage. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Greg Wimmer, 62; 2&3. Fraser O’Neil and Bob Johnson, 68; 4. Don Mims, 71. Flight B: Lew Watkin, 70; 2. Rich Carafello, 73; 3&4. Barry Chanonich and Ernie Gonzales, 74. Flight C: 1. Fred Rinehart, 68; 2. Tom Coughlin, 71; 3. Charlie Curto, 74; 4. Ray Bail, 77. Flight D: 1. Jerry Lucido, 70; 2. Tony Borassi, 73; 3. David DeSorcy, 74; 4. Ernie Rose and Bob Holloway, 75. CTP: Charlie Curto, #6, 30’2”; Dick Ferchak, #8, 16’5” and #11, 14’4”; Nick Cappola, #13, 9’11”.
Surf Club Eagles
8/24 - 2 net of 4 --- Front: 1st Bill Burns,Cecil Hawes,Tom Stone,Tom Hodrick; 2nd Larry Bard,Dick Harding,Peter Porri,Tom Tagtmeyer. Back: 1st Larry Bard,Dick Harding,Peter Porri,Tom Tagtmeyer; 2nd Bill Burns, Cecil Hawes, Tom Stone, Tom Hodrick.
8/26 - 3BB of 4 --- 1st Mike Hassett,George Alala,Larry Spainhour,Arnie Brownstein; 2nd Bill Campbell,Larry Bard,Mark Kendricks,Arnie Brownstein(blind); 3rd Tie --- Al Anch,Bill Burns,Marty Slapnik,Buck Novak; Bob Jack,Lury Goodall,John Reese,Peter Goliber; and Jim Hultquist,Terry Westermann,Jon Crittenden,Wade Montgomery.
9/1 - 2 net of 4 Front Plus 3 net of 4 Back: 1st Ray Handy,Terry Westermann,Dave Blalock,Cecil Hawes; 2nd Bobby Tamplin,Mark Kendricks,Otis Sampson,Buck Novak; 3rd Bob Maneely,Peter Porri,Tom Hodrick,Jeff Hodrcik.
Surf Club Men
9/1 - Low Net 65 Jan Gunter, Team low net, 57 Bill Keenum. Larry Oliphant, & Joe Trahan. C.T.P. # 6 Terry Meeks, # 13 & 18 Jan Gunter Skins Jones,Larry Oliphant, Joe Trahan,& Whit Brown two.
Tradition Gold Tees
8/23 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-John McLaughlin/Frank Hawkins/Phil Fleiss/Tom Little 2nd. Place-Frank D’Amato/Marion Culpepper/Glen Campbell/Mr. Declect Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Jim Spataro/Bob Caufield/Jay Jones/Vince Franco 2nd. Place- Tom Swanson/Larry Barksdale/Charlie Muratore/Mr. Digardio Closest to the Pin-#2 Vincent Esposito #5 Mr. Declect #12 Charlie Muratore # 16 Al Britsch.
Tradition Golf Club
9/3 - The four flights of golfers played a handicapped scramble event. The winners were as follows: flight A 1st Frank & Pat D’Amato/Paul & Maureen Lempert (55), 2nd Dick & Carolyn Pacella/ Pat & Liz Lacy (59), 3rd Tom Strasser & Lucy Hajec/Craig & Amy Monaghan (60), flight B 1st Danny Ingram & Patty VanWie/Larry & Daune Barksdale(53.5), 2nd Bill & Janette Mitchell/Henry Woltman & Patty Horak(57), 3rd Ed & Joan Sheldon/Vince & Dot Franco(57.75),4th John & Leesa Ruscio/ w. & Bernadette Wright(60.5), flight C 1st Dan & MaryLou Goodell/Pat McCarthy/Bill DiGuadio(57.5), 2nd Ron & Bonnie Eaglin/Jim & Bev Jackson(59.5), 3rd Harry & Joanne Stewart/Dick & Donna Culver(60), 4th Alan & Ann Carline/Peggy Tudryn & Jim Kutch(60.5), flight 9 holes 1st Allan & Ann MacDonald/Marion & Mildred Culpepper(27.5). Closest to the pin prizes were given to: hole #2 Jim Jackson/Joan Sheldon, hole #5 Ed Sheldon/Pat McCarthy, hole # 12 Frank D’Amato/Bonnie Eaglin, hole # 15 Frank Gambeski/Bev Jackson.
Tradition Ladies Golf Association
9/1 - Individual low net game. Winners were: 1st Pat Kemper (66), 2nd Joan Sheldon (67), 3rd Bev Jackson (69), 4th Penny Pikaart (70). Chip ins were made by Janet Ransom hole #17 and Joanne Stewart hole #4. Birdies were made by Joan Sheldon on holes #13 and #15.
Wachesaw East Members
8/31 - Low Net Front,Back, Overall: Front Forte 30, Back Johnson 37 Overall Stuart 65. CTPS: #4,#8 Johnson #12 Forte #15 Muncie.
Wachesaw Plantation Club
8/31 - Wachesaw Plantation Club Lady Golfers played a 1 BB of 3-Orange Ball !st-Peggy Martz, Judy Shadman, Andrea Kalat; 2nd-Gayle Hall, Diane Hicks, Mal Mosher.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
280 GAME
Jason Holsinger 288
270 GAMES
Arthur Dionisio 279
Mickey Lincoln 279
Kelly Daunno 279
Scottie Burk 279
Jamie Holliday 278
Sal Marsicano Jr. 276
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno 279-731
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Jym Emmell was 152 pins over average with his 665 series in the Wednesday Fun League and MJ Jones was 144 pins over her average with a 600 series in the Double Nickels League.
Golf
Eagle
Paul Amthauer: Amthauer scored an eagle on Sept. 2 on the par-14 14th hole at Heritage Club using a driver and 9-iron.
Calendar
BOWLING
Sept. 2: Grand Strand Bowling for Vets, Little River Lanes, three hours of bowling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15 per person. Pay by Sept. 1 for specials: $15 for four bowlers, $75 for four bowlers with hamburger/hot dog meals, or $7 meal tickets. Event includes open bowling, tournaments, silent auction, 50/50, giveaways and prizes. Benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to relatives of soldiers killed or injured during military service. Sponsored by ADP Barlow Insurance. Call 843-249-0055, 843-249-6834 or 843-249-2018, or sign up at Little River Lanes.
Golf
Sept. 9: Coastal Shag Club’s Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Brick Landing Plantation Golf Club. Format is four-person men’s/women’s teams with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $70 fee includes greens, golf cart, range balls, beverages and buffet after golf. Mulligan packages available for $5 and $20 per package. Raffle tickets will be sold and there will be cash and prizes for first,second and third place. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Tournament to benefit Eunice Allison Scholarshihp awarded to a West Brunswick High Senior, Foster Children of Brunswick County at Angel Tree and Moose Heart of Shallotte. For more information, call Dean Saffos at 910-977-1045 or Patrick Boyd at 910-279-6007, or visit www.coastalshagclub.org.
Sept. 12: Spectrum Cup Tournament, Thistle Golf Club, 12:30 p.m. start, four-person team captain’s choice scramble format, sponsored by Hampton Inn Harbourgate. Entry fee of $100 per player includes gift bag, $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift card, 500 hhonors room points, 30 percent Hampton Inn discount coupon, Sept. 11 cocktail party at Hampton Inn, hot dog and two drinks on course, awards banquet from 5-7 p.m. including food and two drinks at Filet’s restaurant, 50/50, prizes for top two teams, room night prizes for longest drive, straightest drive, pin proximity contests. All players must use three drives. Limit of two 8 or better handicaps per team. Folds of Honor promotion on par-3s. Call 843-249-1997 or email harbourgategolf@gmail.com.
Sept. 16: The Carolina Italian American organization (CIAO) 19th annual golf tournament at Eagle Nest Golf Club to support wounded military personnel (active or reserve), their families and veterans who have served our country. Price $65.00 per golfer and includes continental breakfast, hot dogs at the turn, and a buffet after the tournament. Beverages will be served on the course. Lots of prizes. For more info call Vito 843 427-4031 or John 843 249-2018.
Oct. 7: Little River Elks Lodge #2840 12th annual charity golf tournament at Crown Park. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Price is $65.00 per person in a foursome – men’s, women’s and mixed – and includes green and cart fee, dinner, awards, raffle and door prizes. Captain’s choice. Contact Bernie at 201-694-1201 or Nick at 843-399-8369 for more information.
Oct. 23: Seventh annual Coastal Animal Rescue Tournament, Wachesaw Plantation Club, 11 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice scramble format. Entry fee of $125 per player includes box lunch, awards ceremony with heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Kimbel’s, cash bar, skills contests with Nissan car and $5,000 as hole in one prizes. Call 843-808-0504.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Comments