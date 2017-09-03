The NFL season gets underway with Kansas City playing at New England at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (NBC).
Sports

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 03, 2017 6:52 PM

▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans wrap up the regular season with a noon game at the Carolina Mudcats on Monday, and they start the Southern Division playoffs by heading to either Buies Creek or Down East for Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday and Thursday before wrapping up the best-of-five series at home either Friday (6:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:05 p.m.) or Sunday (6:05 p.m.).

▪ In high school football, this week offers the following matchups: Aynor at Creek Bridge; Hoggard (N.C.) at Carolina Forest; Carvers Bay at North Myrtle Beach; Hartsville at Conway; Georgetown at Stratford; Loris at Green Sea Floyds; Myrtle Beach at Socastee; and St. James at Lake City. … The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team hosts Charlotte at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Radford at 7 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The CCU women’s soccer team hosts Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Friday and plays at Georgia at 2 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Coastal’s volleyball team hosts the Coastal Carolina Classic this weekend, with games against Notre Dame (7 p.m. Friday), Florida International (10 a.m. Saturday) and Ohio State (7:30 p.m. Saturday).

▪ The PGA Tour is off this week before continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs with the BMW Championship Sept. 14-17.

▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (NBCSN).

▪ In tennis, the U.S. Open heads into its final week of play.

▪ The NFL season gets underway with Kansas City playing at New England at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (NBC). The rest of the week’s action is either Sunday or Monday.

▪ The South Carolina football team play at Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2).

▪ The Clemson football team hosts Auburn at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

