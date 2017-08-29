This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 1) Jeff Evans 725, Mike Albert 707, Mickey Lincoln 702, Tom Schwind 698, Keith Jones 698, Augie Schuyler 697, Arthur Dionisio 695, Doug Williams 685, Sal Marsicano, Jr 676, Rick Moyer 289-676, Mike Anderson 670, Tradd Jones 665, Stephanie Feagin 258-664, Sean Harrelson 663, Kevin Dix 659, Stephen Shaffer 655, David Stoddard 653
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 14) Gary Simmons 280-753, Tom Schwind 737, Chris Richards 723, Jimmy Hyatt 721, Kelly Daunno 255-717, Alex Shand 695, David Hawes 692, Arthur Dionisio 689, Ken McKinney 675, Al Barnett 673, John DeSantis 671, Stacey Riebesell 606, Karen Mitchell 599
Golf
Aberdeen
8/23 - Two Low Net Per Team: 1 St Jim Greco,mike Zierk,martin,mark Bratt 2nd Brantney Moonneyham,howard Kastle,jerry Perrin Blind.
Blackmoor Ladies
8/24 - Blackmoor Ladies. Criss cross 9 holes. Flight A: Barb Charles 27, Dee Forney 30; Flight B: Pat Byerly 27, Joanne Kinscherf 28; Flight C: Sharon Shepard 24 (MC), Kathy Fox 24 (MC). Birdies: Pat Byerly #5. Chip-ins: Pat Byerly #5,#10, Joyce Franklin #1. Closest to the Hole: Dee Forney.
Blackmoor Travelers
8/23 - Prestwick. A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners were:Martin Saia - #2. John Lees - #4 - 9. Dave Mannion - #8 - 14 - 17 - 18. George Dorosh - #10. Joe Garnot - #16. Closest to the pin was won by Larry Gordon on #5 at 5' 4" and Mike Minogue on #13 at 22' 4". For the B's, winners were: Dennis Bingham - #1 - 17. Paul Keuch - #10. Gary Himstedt - #5 - 7 - 11 - 12. Closest to the pin went to Ken Blood on #5 at 9' and Joe Harbin on #13 at 26' 2".
Club 25
8/24 - Carolina National. Winners: Flight 1: 1st Place: Billie Ellwanger 85, Tie for 2nd Place: Gail Fothergill 88, Susan Kenny 88 and Sandra Eberwein 88, 3rd Place: Lisa Dowling 91. Flight 2: 1st Place: Barbara Edkroth 85, 2nd Place: Dale Calhoun 89 and 3rd Place Tie: Holly Brenneman 91 and Donna Moetsch 91. Flight 3: 1st Place: Nancy Bodycomb 84, 2nd Place: Robin Klestinec 88. 3rd Place: Shirley Arnold 91. Flight 4: 1st Place: Laura Botto 91, 2nd Place: Cynthia Amicone 94, 3rd Place: Marcia Faris 96. Flight 5: 1st Place: Susan Cunningham 89, Tie for 2nd Place: Ann Phlegar 94 and Mary Ellen Smith 94. 3rd Place: Bev Ibbott 102. Flight 6: 1st Place: Lisa Federico 90, Tie for 2nd Place: Gayle Mitchell 97 and Linda Mullins 97. 3rd Place: Carol Ann Carr 98. Flight 7: 1st Place: Jan Van Der Vilet 93, 2nd Place: Phyllis Hurley 100, Tie for 3rd Place: Susan Mills 104 and Donna Watkins 104. Flight 8: 1st Place: Paula Thommen 100, 2nd Place: Kathy Alger 107, 3rd Place: Bernadette Clinton 110. Closest to the Pin #5 Egret: Marilyn Greenfield. Closest to the Pin Heron #8: Barb Eckroth.
Eastport Cruisers
8/23 - 1 Par 5, 2 Par 3’s, 6 Par 4’s doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Ginny Ridinger 80, Ruth Rein/Sharron Tabelle 82, Nets Phyllis Welch 58, Iris Parr 60. Flight B: Gross Harriette Powell/ Marlene Cleary/ Barb Uher 90, Nets Violet Collins 61, Marilyn Prota 68. CTP Donna Phelps #7. Chip-ins: Iris Parr #12. Birdies: Iris Parr #13, Phyllis Welch #7, Marilyn Prota #15, Sandy Sposato #7, Donna Phelps #7 & #11.
Golden Swingers
8/25 - The Witch- 3 Man Team Winners John Cameron, Steve Zielinski & Rob Szwede +10 -Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Steve Zielinski (2nd) Rob Szwede - Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Steve Gerych (2nd) Brian Kasprzyk C.T.P. - #3 John Cameron #7 Jim Smyka #12 Chip Hopkins #14 Rob Szwede.
Grand Senior Men’s Golf Association
8/28 - Rivers Edge Golf Course. 63 golfers finished in four flights. "A" flight: Dennis Downes (76 Gross), Scott Bowen (69 Net). "B" flight: Danny Hause (77 Gross), Richard Lyle (63 Net). "C" flight: John Patten (81 Gross), Euri Ervin (69 Net). "D" flight: John Iredell (86 Gross), Russ Thompson (65 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #5 -Barry Buffington (7' 1"), #8 - Karl Pettersen (10' 10"), #12 - Jerry Pruski (6' 1"), #15 - Dennis Downes (6' 1"). Gold/Red Tees: #5 - George Hulshart (5' 8"), #8 - Ed Mastracchio (5' 9"), #12 - Dan Northrup (7' 4"), #15 - Euri Ervin (8' 3").
Grand Strand Swingers
8/22 - Country Club of South Carolina. 2 nets even holes, 3 nets odd holes. 1. Bob Bestler, Lowell Ashe, Ben Hough, Chris Melitse -20. 2. Steve Lindsay, Denny Sierck, Larry Hayes, Seth Hager -20. 3. Ron Palucki, Tommy Upchurch, Walt Hornbeck, Danny Arnold -16. CTP. #3 Mickey Susick 6’7”, #7 Don Rust 3’2”, #12 Bob Bestler 4’5”, #16 Lewis Canestrino 6’6”. Low gross, Lowell Ashe, Steve Lindsay 79. Low net, Lowell Ashe, Steve Lindsay 65.
Grand Strand Women
8/23 - Legends the game was Low Putts. Winners: Parkland: 1. Janis Ortmeyer 33 (MC); 2. Barb Eckroth 33; Heathland: 1. Barb Azzaretti 31; 2. Carol Watters 34. CTP: Malle Kasprzyk Heathland #8; Verna Watts Heathland #12; Kay Pierson Parkland #3 and #13.
Hanna Group
8/26 - Heritage Club. Flight A - Low Gross - Woody Woodward 81, Bill Burchfield 82, Tom Sullivan 82, Bobby Stanley 83, Bill Martin 83. Flight B - Mike Remington 87, Ron Jones 91, Mike Boland 92, John Burton 95, Terry Boland 98. Flight C - Jack Mitchell 97, Jim Scott 102, Warren Wing 106, Tom Jackson 109, Warren Quinn 114. Low Net Winners - Flight A Woody Woodward 63, Flight B - Mike Remington 65, Flight C - Jim Scott 73.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
8/26 - World tour. Team quota . 1st Place : Gary Wiklund, Louis Adams, Anthony Domning, and Ernie Dozzi (-2) ; 2nd Place : Bruce Kulpit, Greg Burchett, Arlin Jividen, and Joe Leger (-3) ; 3rd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Gregg Watters, David Morman, and Ed Clark(-8) ; 4th Place : Peter Allen, Andy Davis, Joe McCrorey, and Tom Goetz (-11). Low Gross (1st) : Sid Worley - 85 ; (2nd) : Paul Torok - 87. Most over Quota : Anthony Domning and Arlin Jividen (+2). CTP : Louis Adams on # 3. Frank Baker on # 14.
Indigo Creek Golf Club
8/27 - Club Championship. Report provided by the membership. Women: Margie Rogers 176 gross, Janine Metcalf 154 net. Men: Dave Jackson 153 gross, Wayne Paiva 137 net, Joe Gribbon 139 net A division, Frank Yelinko 137 net B division.
Indigo Creek Men’s Association
8/21 - Quota Points. A-flight: Paul 'Desi' Desautels 38. B-flight: Dick Messier 41. A+B teams. 1st tie at 76 John Murray & Frank Yelinko, Dan Burgess & Dick Messier. 2nd at 72 Desi & Don Amoroso. 3rd tie at 70 Bob Hogan & Bill Hamberger, Dave Jackson & Ed Healy.
Inlet Men’s Golf
8/28 - Inlet Men. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Hug Huggins 67. 2.Dick Ferchak 67. 3.Jerry Bohdanowicz 69. B Flight. 1. Ike Vinson 66. 2. Jim King 69. 3.Bob Alexander 72. C Flight. 1.Woody Pencille 63. 2.Bob Smith 68. 3. Kitt Beaty 68. D Flight. 1.Frank Peterson 63. 2.Dennis Gambuzza 64. 3.Bill Mulligan 73. Closest to pin # 11. 1.Don Mims 19’ 11”. 2.Woody Pencille 20’ 5”. Closest to pin # 17. 1.Bob Peck 13’. 2.Paul Mudd 23’ 1”.
Legends Men
8/23 - Heathland-One Low Net, Two Low Net Holes #1,9,10,18: 1st Frank Monteforte, Jerry Chiolero/Bill Vondervor/Blind Draw -21; 2nd Andy Czyz, Tony Posillico/Jim Shaffer, Jim Helfgott -19.
Loomis Gang
8/21 - The Pearl East - all the 7's net - 1st = Fred D'Argenio, JD Lee, Joe Brango, Jim Carroll = -2; 2nd - tie - Bob Henretty, Bob Cirigliano, Yak Yak, Ted Volante = -1; Will Estanich, Barry Kuhn, Bill Loomis, Draw = -1.
8/23 - Legends Mooorland - 2 ball odd holes net, 3 balls even holes net, 4 balls par 3's net - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Bob Cirigliano, Hank Chambliss, KO = -10; 2nd = Will Estanich, Dick Oneil, Yak Yak, Dan Menich = -6; 3rd = Cliff Marcum, Lewis, Kelly, Chip Marshall = +4; 4th = Barry Kuhn, Hugh Schrowang, Bill Loomis, Ted Volante = +6.
8/25 - Myrtlewood Palmetto - 1st = Cliff Marcum, Charlie Dickerman, Ted Volante, Tom Franchine = -10; 2nd = Mike Dunleavy, Dick Oneil, Bill Loomis, Draw = -7.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
8/21 - Flight 1: Donna Moetsch & Linda Mullins 65; Nancy Griffin & Melissa McGougan 67 (MOC); Lorraine Heroux & Kaz Ratcliffe 67; Jan Santos & Laura Anderson 68. Flight 2: Marje Roach & Iris Parr 63; Phyllis Hurley & Margaret Hinson 64 (MOC); Anna Merritt & Adilia Jurgensen 64; Ginnie Bradley & Phyllis Welch 66. Flight 3: Pat Dirisio & Marsha Krug 63; Dorine Stoecker & Kathy Shaffer 64; Maureen Grant & Sue Creegan 68; Linda Stewart & Robin Wittes 69. Flight 4: Linda Bye & Karen Bard 63; Christine Darvas & Dottie Belanger 64 (MOC); Jane Glemming & Linda Busby 64; Barbara Finn & Martha Dickson 70. Closest to the Pin on #3 for Guests: Iris Parr; Closest to the Pin on #17 for Members: Phyllis Hurley; Closest to the Line for All: Barbara Finn.
Meadowlands Men’s League
8/22 - Meadowlands, Modified Stableford: Front Nine: First: Bill Bowers, Jim Poole, George Stencel, Jack Frischman (+1/2) Second: Jack Haught, Mel Snelling, Ed Hobgood, Paul Hourigan (-1/2) Back Nine: First: Don Kulas, Ted Fletcher, John Asmussen, Mike Summa (+4 1/2) Second: Bowers, Poole, Stencel, Frischman (+3) Overall: First (Tie) Bowers, Poole, Stencel, Frischman; Kulas, Fletcher, Asmussen, Summa (+3 1/2) Fliights: A Flight: Don Kulas(E) B Flight: George Stencel (+5) C Flight: Keith Sames (+3 1/2) D Flight: Mike Summa (+6).
Murrells Inlet Elks
8/25 - Tradition GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Fraser O’Neil 66, Phil Emery 67, Bob Doherty 69, Al Foley 69, Sam Weiss 69, Skip Sialiano 69, Larry Johnson 69. B FLIGHT; Jim Liles 65, Jim Alvey 66, Barry Chanonich 67, Dick Chamblin 68, Dick Ferchak 68. C FLIGHT; Art Eza 67, Frank Hummel 68, Emil Nagy 70, Jim Laver 71, John Cloutier 72. D FLIGHT; Bill Chenault 69, Ray Arsenault 69, Jesse Crabtree 69, Skip Archer 69, Pete Hronis 69. Low Gross; Al Foley 76, Fraser O’Neil 76, Phil Emery 76. Low Net; Jim Liles 65. CTP; # 2 Nick Cappola 12’ 10”, # 5 Dick Ferchak 4’ 10”, # 12 Dick Ferchak 7’ 9”, # 15 Fraser O’Neil 3’ 0”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Association
8/23 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross Champion/Low Net Champion. Low Gross Champion - Jim Williams (78). Low Net Champion - Rick Frank (64), 2nd - Frank Rader (67), 3rd - Bill Dickson (70), 4th - Dave Crane (70), 5th - John Neely (70), 6th - Gary Smith (70), 7th - Frank Hess (73), 8th - Bob Pahmeier (73), 9th - Ray Bowers (73), 10th - Bob McQueen (74) and 11th - Jim Dean (74). Mr. Jim Williams won the Low Gross Championship in a Chip Off! All ties were broke by matching of cards starting with hardest handicap hole and so forth.
Myrtle Beach National Ladies Association
8/23 - All net 8/23/2017 ; 1st Place Tina Perez 35.5 ; 2nd Place Marie Richter 47; LOW PUTTS Marcia Ingle 18. Chip- IN Tina Perez # 12; CTP Marie Richter # 17.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
8/21 - Lions Paw. Format: One if by Land. Player count 1 point for landing in traps or bunkers, 2 points for ball in water and 3 points for 3 putts. First Place: Sue Carano, Maureen Craik and Nancy Ward (35). Second Place: Ginny Ward, Sharon Benson, Phyllis O’Connor. Low Gross - Karen McCloskey 96 and Low Net Ginny Ward 69.
8/28 - Lions Paw. Format: Team Stableford, Players count 1 point for Net Bogey, 2 for Net Par, 3 for Net Birdie, 4 for Net Eagle, 5 for Double Eagle. Winning Team - First Place: (109) Rosie Savoia, Carys Price, Juli Miller. Second Place: (106) Karen McCloskey, Karen Orejuela, Nancy Ward. Third Place (106) Ginny Alger, Donna Shank, Robin Allen. Low Gross: Holly Brenneman 86. Low Net: Sue Carano and Ginny Alger 68. Chip-In’s: Maureen Craik #12, Patti Elsen #12, Holly Brenneman #13, Robin Allen #15. Birdies: Ginny Alger #6.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
8/23 - Panther’s Run. Format: “Hot, Hot, Hot”. 4 person teams stay cool by counting only one gross on odd holes and one net on even holes. Winners: 1st Place: (-5) Judy Harlow, Rosie Savoia, Deb Leckicher, Patti Elsen. 2nd Place: (-3) Diane Wright, Susan Scott, Robin Allen, Mary Lou Atkinson. Birdies: Judy Harlow #3 and #17. Rosie Savoia #2. Chip-Ins: Karen Orejuela #4, Diane Wright #17, Phyllis O’Connor #8 and #17. Chip-In Birdie: Diane Wright #10. 1st Low Gross - Holly Brenneman 84, 2nd Low Gross Diane Wright 86. 1st Low Net - Judy Harlow 69, 2nd Low Net - Lori Bennington 73.
Ocean Ridge Men’s Golf Association
8/21, 8/23 - Annual Ocean Ridge Cup. 24 Players participated in this two day event, held on Lion's Paw (8/21) and Panther's Run (8/23). Day 1 of the tournament between the "Oceans" and the "Ridges" began with 6 hotly contested matches of 4-ball, all while skirting the threat of thunderstorms. They waged on, with 3 of the 6 matches going to 17 holes, and 3 matches going to final 18th hole. The "Oceans" prevailed 4-1/2 to 1-1/2 at the end of the day. Day 2, the spirits were high and the weather cooperated. 12 points were up for grabs with individual match play. Several of the matches went to the final hole, but at the end of the day, the "Oceans" defeated the "Ridges" by a 12-6 margin. Players on the winning team were: Bob Kryzwicki (Captain), Dennis Miller, Richie Liggera, Bob Larkin, Kevin Fitzgerald, Paul Dittner, John Goryance, Bill Bixler, Ralph DiVito, Ed Gruvner, Jerry Walborn, John Wehner and Larry Wright.
Okun Tour
8/27 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: John Morris, +2; Mario Severino, +1; Hank Buchanan, Marion Pacic, Even; Bill Chancellor, -1; Paul Fallon, Mike Milne, -2; Sam Allen, -4; Wayne Nokes, -5; Dave McKenna, -6: Herb Bleck, -7; Chad Barnes, -8; Bob Okun, -9; Steve Franzi, -10. Closest to the pin: #3 Joe Horvath; #7 & #16 Chad Barnes; #11 John Morris; #16 Paul Fallon.
Pawleys Plantation Men’s
8/28 - The game was four flights of individual play using the Stableford scoring system on a very windy day. Charles Holland won Flight 1 with 45, Bob Jarvis won Flight 2 with 38, Jim York won Flight 3 with 31, and Pat Rogers won Flight 4 with 39. CTP: #3 @ 38’0” and again on #7 @ 39’0” Jim Swartz, #13 @ 2’11” David Paschal, and #17 @ 17’0” Steve Salamon.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
8/28 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross Low Net. Scores: 1. Low Gross Carol Konrad 91; 1. Low Net Jane Caterina 67; 2. Diane Feeney 74 & Pauline Thomas 74. Low Putts: Brenda Skeen & Trudy Biden 30. Birdies: Brenda Skeen #13.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
8/21 - Stableford: 1- Craig Rarick +2 2- Logan Schenk +1 3- Tim McDermott Even. Closest to the pin: #3 Rod Orem #15 Dave Livingstone.
8/23 - Team Play: 1- Bob Hiltzheimer, Ron Whitlock, Logan Schenk, Vince DeCaria; 2- Ed Peebles, Bob Lind, Regis Staley, Doug Blaney; Closest to the pin: #6 Craig Rarick #15 Steve Ellis.
Sea Trail Men
8/22 - Sea Trail Resort, Byrd course, 2-man teams, better net ball. A flight: 1. Ron Dubas/Gary Fagan,-16; 2. Jack Phillabaum/John Edmonds, -12; 3. Mike Depauw/Vince Brown, -11; 4. Bert McGoff/Jim Gooding, -10; 5. Mike Luff/Mike Jerome, -9. B flight: 1. James Tinkham/Tom Anthony, -10 (m/c). 2. Mike Hargreaves/Paul Laputka; 3. Jack Lambert/Guy Mulford; 4. Marv Peters/Ron Poston; 5.John Barton/Terry Peden, -8.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
8/23 - River Oaks (Fox/Otter). Idividual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Ron Comperchio, 64; 2. Fraser O’Neil, 67; 3. Greg Wimmer, 68; 4. Jim Cooksey and Nick Cappola, 70. Flight B: 1. Gary Wycker, 65; 2. Tom Dewey, 68; 3&4. Bob Martin, Rich Carafello and Bob Alexander, 69. Flight C: 1. Conway Dooley, 68; 2&3. Dave Hudson and Ron Crooks, 69; 4. Ray Gallant, 70. Flight D: 1. David DeSorcy, 68; 2&3. Jerry Lucido and Bob Holloway, 69; 4. Barry McDonald and Tony Borassi, 70. CTP: Jim Cooksey, Fox #3, 11’7” and Fox #8, 3’8”; Gary Wycker, Otter #12, 3’9”; Joe Wanovich, Otter, 16, 6’5”.
Surf Club Eagles
8/22 - Surf Club. 3 bb of 4 net; 1st, 1st Degree Butns, Rain Spainhour , Critter Crittenden, Ref Buchner, 2nd, Cotton Kunda, Dave Dickson, Happy Hawes, Marvelous Gobles, 1st, Scribe Doino, Elrod Kendricks , Pot Pori, Frosty Frost, 2nd, Cotton Kunda, Dave Dickson, Happy Hawes, Marvelous Gobles. Low Gross; Steve Frost 76, Dave Dickson 76, Mark Kendricks 79.
8/24 - Surf Club. 1 Gross 1 net of 4 bb 1st, Bull Jack, 1st Degree Burns, Happy Hawes, Marvelous Gobles 1st, Scribe Doino, Cotton Kunda, Doc Goliber, Homer Simpson. Low Gross ; Bob Jack 77.
8/25 - Surf Club. 1 Gross, 1 net of 4 bb 1st Chef Handy, 1st degree Burns, Elrod Kendricks, Duke Hodrick, 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Mary Harelson, Bkack n Decker, Pot Pori, 3rd, Hack Pruitt, Tech Goodall, Happy Hawes, Doc Goliber. Low Gross: Ray Handy 70, Mike Hassett 76, Hap Pruitt 79, Jim Hultquist 79.
Surf Club Men
8/25 - Low Net 63 Jan Gunter, Team low net 51 Whit Brown , Mike Hinson, Dave Hughes & Jon Crittenden, C. T. P. # 6 & 13 Mike Hinson # 18 Bill Keenum Skins, Dave Hughes, Jon Crittenden, Bob Johnson, Jan Gunter, Bill Keenum, Bill Serus, Whit Brown, three.
Timberlake Men
8/28 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight:1. Jim Alvey +18, 2. Joe Rogers +7, T3. Bill Dietzel and Ron Spencer +5. B Flight: 1. Dave Hall +12, 2. Mike Basmagy +11, T3. Mike Stalvey and Rick Del Busse +9. C Flight: 1. AL Chamberlain +6, 2. Dan Menich +4, 3. Emil Nagy +3, 4. Richard Marseglia even, T5. Curt Lancaster and Joe Buczek -1. CTP #2 Joe Rogers, #6 Richard Marseglia, #11 Wally Wallace, #17 Fran Dzwilewski.
Tradition Ladies Golf Association
8/24 - Best nine holes out of 18 on 8/24. The winners were; 1st Joan Sheldon (26), 2nd Maureen Lempert (26), 3rd Mary Lou Goodell (26), 4th Penny Pikaart (27), 5th Debbie Massie (27), 6th Bev Jackson (27). A chip in was made by Maureen Lempert hole # 5. A birdie was made by Joan Sheldon hole #8.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
280 GAMES
Rick Moyer 289, Gary Simmons 280
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno 255-717
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Jimmy Hyatt was 130 pins over his average with a 721 series in the Big Bucks Trios League and Ken McKinney was 123 pins above average with a 675 series in the same league.
Calendar
BOWLING
Sept. 2: Grand Strand Bowling for Vets, Little River Lanes, three hours of bowling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15 per person. Pay by Sept. 1 for specials: $15 for four bowlers, $75 for four bowlers with hamburger/hot dog meals, or $7 meal tickets. Event includes open bowling, tournaments, silent auction, 50/50, giveaways and prizes. Benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to relatives of soldiers killed or injured during military service. Sponsored by ADP Barlow Insurance. Call 843-249-0055, 843-249-6834 or 843-249-2018, or sign up at Little River Lanes.
Golf
Sept. 4: Tidewater Patriot Day Charity Tournament, Tidewater Golf Club, 8 a.m. opening ceremonies, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, four-person captain’s choice format. Flights for men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Entry fee of $145 before July 1 or $195 afterward includes tournament/military reception from 6-9 p.m. June 3, range balls, donuts and coffee, pulled pork sliders from Sticky Fingers, refreshments on course, awards luncheon provided by The Shack, 50/50, Mercedes/BMW hole in one prize. Entry fee with more benefits for $180/$230. Proceeds benefit North Strand Helping Hand, SOS Healthcare, Little River Medical Center, North Strand Housing Shelter and Folds of Honor Foundation. Call 843-283-3752, email johnmcss@earthlink.net or visit tidewatercharitytournament.com.
Sept. 9: Coastal Shag Club’s Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Brick Landing Plantation Golf Club. Format is four-person men’s/women’s teams with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $70 fee includes greens, golf cart, range balls, beverages and buffet after golf. Mulligan packages available for $5 and $20 per package. Raffle tickets will be sold and there will be cash and prizes for first,second and third place. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Tournament to benefit Eunice Allison Scholarshihp awarded to a West Brunswick High Senior, Foster Children of Brunswick County at Angel Tree and Moose Heart of Shallotte. For more information, call Dean Saffos at 910-977-1045 or Patrick Boyd at 910-279-6007, or visit www.coastalshagclub.org.
Sept. 12: Spectrum Cup Tournament, Thistle Golf Club, 12:30 p.m. start, four-person team captain’s choice scramble format, sponsored by Hampton Inn Harbourgate. Entry fee of $100 per player includes gift bag, $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift card, 500 hhonors room points, 30 percent Hampton Inn discount coupon, Sept. 11 cocktail party at Hampton Inn, hot dog and two drinks on course, awards banquet from 5-7 p.m. including food and two drinks at Filet’s restaurant, 50/50, prizes for top two teams, room night prizes for longest drive, straightest drive, pin proximity contests. All players must use three drives. Limit of two 8 or better handicaps per team. Folds of Honor promotion on par-3s. Call 843-249-1997 or email harbourgategolf@gmail.com.
Sept. 16: The Carolina Italian American organization (CIAO) 19th annual golf tournament at Eagle Nest Golf Club to support wounded military personnel (active or reserve), their families and veterans who have served our country. Price $65.00 per golfer and includes continental breakfast, hot dogs at the turn, and a buffet after the tournament. Beverages will be served on the course. Lots of prizes. For more info call Vito 843 427-4031 or John 843 249-2018.
Oct. 7: Little River Elks Lodge #2840 12th annual charity golf tournament at Crown Park. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Price is $65.00 per person in a foursome – men’s, women’s and mixed – and includes green and cart fee, dinner, awards, raffle and door prizes. Captain’s choice. Contact Bernie at 201-694-1201 or Nick at 843-399-8369 for more information.
Oct. 23: Seventh annual Coastal Animal Rescue Tournament, Wachesaw Plantation Club, 11 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice scramble format. Entry fee of $125 per player includes box lunch, awards ceremony with heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Kimbel’s, cash bar, skills contests with Nissan car and $5,000 as hole in one prizes. Call 843-808-0504.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tyler Null wins Battle at The Beach
Tyler Null, a rising young star on the Grand Strand bowling scene, added a Battle at the Beach title to his resume defeating Jeffrey Dowey, 196 to 181, Sunday at Myrtle Beach Bowl. The stepladder finals featured 5th seed Jimmy Nichols defeating 4th seed Dave Ferdetta, Dowey beating Nichols, and then Dowey winning over 2nd seed Andrew Diley. Null finished as the 1st seed following a six game qualifying block and two elimination rounds.
A total of 32 outstanding bowlers from the Grand Strand, North Carolina and the surrounding areas competed in the continuing series. Null, the reigning 2017 Grand Strand Match Game Champion, is following in the footsteps of his late father, David Null, who won several Match Game tournaments and is a member of the Grand Strand and South Carolina bowling Halls of Fame.
By Ted Ackley, For The Sun News
