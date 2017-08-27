Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ After an off day Monday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans finish the regular season on a road trip, with games at Buies Creek on Tuesday (7 p.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.) and Thursday (11 a.m.) and Carolina on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (5 p.m.), Sunday (6 p.m.) and Monday, Sept. 4 (noon).
▪ High school football enters its third week of action with the following matchups: Green Sea Floyds at Aynor, St. James at Carolina Forest, Waccamaw at Carvers Bay, Conway at Wilson, Georgetown at Andrews, South Columbus (N.C.) at Loris, West Florence at Myrtle Beach (Thursday) and North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (N.C.).
▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team plays at Georgetown at 1 p.m. Monday and hosts UNC Greensboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ The CCU women’s soccer team hosts Winthrop at 5 p.m. Friday before welcoming in Davidson for a 1 p.m. Sunday match.
▪ The Coastal cross country squads compete in the Gamecock Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina volleyball team has three matches in the Iowa Tournament over the weekend as it plays Indiana State (11 a.m. Friday) and Iowa (8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday).
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at 6 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Norton, Massachusetts for the Dell Technologies Championship from Friday through Monday.
▪ In tennis, the U.S. Open begins Monday in Flushing Meadows, New York.
