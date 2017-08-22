This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
SUMMER YOUTH ADULT (Week 12) Bill Funk Sr. 616, Kimberlee Anderson 552, Larry McCormick 522, Kat Holdridge 471, Deeanna McCormick 276, Ireland Bridgeman 248, Conner McCormick 214, A. J. Gibson 110, Arthur Dionisio 278 game
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 13) Gary Simmons 279-707, John DeSantis 701, Kelly Daunno 671, Steven Riebesell 659, Alex Shand 655, Vinny Albanese 654, Mike Snider 640, Al Barnett 637, Karen Brown 634, Ken Adams 586
COFFEE BREAK (Week 46) Silas Eisenback 599, Al Wellman 577
SENIOR ROLLERS (Week 15) Tony Maturi 607, Dennis Moore 579, Al Wellman 565, Russ Sanders 563, Wads Campbell 557, Paul Riginio 554, Steve Crist 553, MJ Jones 543, Karen Mitchell 536, Katie Brooks 516, Paula Eisenback 486, Helen Tillman 486, Phyllis Forbes 479
NOTHING BUT FUN – SUMMER (Week 14 – 9 PIN NO-TAP) Ernie Waldron 300-789, Tommy Shifflett 750, Darby Jones 277-744, Margie Gray 741, Tyler Brooks 272-698, David Stoddard 684, Tammy Shifflett 637
Golf
Aberdeen
8/16 - Low Net Per Hole: 1 St Jeff Andrews, Mike Zierk, Larry Persing ,blind 2nd Roger Norman ,duck Howard, Jerry Reece,mark Bratt.
Blackmoor Ladies
8/17 - Rainy day 9 holes. Low gross: Barb Charles 43: 1st net: Carol Herd 37; 2nd net Mary Rydzewki 38. No Birdies or chip-ins. Closest to the Hole: Barb Charles.
Blackmoor Travelers
8/16 - Indigo Creek. A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners were: Don Geddie - #3. Dave Mannion - #7. Bill Staehle - #8. Closest to the pin for the A's went to Joe Garnot on #6 at 14' 5" and John Lees on #15 at 11' 3". For the B skins, winners were: Randy Dymond - #3. Ken Blood - #13. Ed Badami - #15 - 17 - 18. Closest to the pin was Paul Keuch on #6 at 17'.
Colonial Charters Ladies
8/17 - 9 designated holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Janice McBride 54, Ruth Rein 56, Kay Pierson 58. Flight B: Judy Wills 51, Jolaine Beadle 57, Eileen Mastracchio 63. Flight C: Mary Ann Fitzgerald 53, Carol Peterson 56 M/C, Sandy Roach 56. Low Putts Judy Wills/Ginny Taylor 27. Birdies: Adilia Jurgensen #5. Chip-ins: Jolaine Beadle #2, Ginny Taylor #6, Kay Pierson #8, Judy Wills #6 & #8.
Eastport Cruisers
8/16 – Special Crossover doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Phyllis Welch 84, Sandy Sposato 92, Nets Anna Merrit/Sharron Tabelle 62. Flight B: Gross Harriette Powell 88, Chris Smith 91. Nets Marlene Cleary 59, Kathy Hindermyer 69. CTP Chris Smith #4, Iris Parr #15. Chip-ins: Harriette Powell #7, Barb Uher #1, Kathy Hindermyer #12, Violet Collins #4. Birdies: Sharron Tabelle #7, Violet Collins #4, Anna Merritt #5, Marlene Cleary #15, Harriette Powell #7 & #15.
Flounders League
8/17 - True Blue – Played 2 person best ball, 5 men’s flights and 1 ladies flight – “A” flight 1st place winners with a score of 58, Dave Phillips and Adam O’Neil – 2nd place with a score of 59, Kevin Comer and Paul Pinto – “B” flight 1st place with a score of 57, Dave Robillard and Jim Nairn – 2nd place with a score of 60, James Bowser and Allen Crawford – “C” flight 1st place with a score of 60, Ed Connell and John Hasenstab – 2nd place with a score of 60, Dale Cooper and Greg Jachelski – “D” flight 1st place with a score of 56, John Grimaldi and Jim Sheedy – 2nd place with a score of 58, John Sinclair and Charlie Murray – “E” flight 1st place with a score of 58, Dave Cormier and John Smith – 2nd place with a score of 60, Russ Reinhardt and Doug Leonard – “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of 55, Carol Synder and Marilyn Marlow – 2nd place with a score of 58, Drema Butler and Marlene Kurtz – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Gene Janes, John Sinclair, and Marilyn Marlow – Hole # 7, Bruce Belini and John Craig – Hole # 11, Gene Janes, Dave Robillard, and Drema Butler – Hole # 14, Dave Phillips, Charlie Murray, and Deb Robillard – Hole # 16, Paul Pinto, Allen Crawford, and Jessica Shao.
Golden Swingers
8/18 - Grand Dunes - Team Winners (1st) Tie Gary Cohen ,Rocco Gangemi & Art Williams & Buddy DeJosia +5 1/2 (3rd) Bob Butler & Jack Frischmann +2 1/2 (4th) Jeff Fahey & Moe Clapp +2 - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Art Williams +7 (2nd) Gary Cohen +4 Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Moe Clapp +3 (2nd) Bob Butler +2 1/2 C.T.P.- #2 & #8 Gary Cohen #11 Rocco Gangemi. #14 Bill Blanchfield.
Grand Strand Swingers
8/15 - Eagle Nest. 3 nets, 4 nets on 9 and 18. 1. Chris Melitse, Dave Nevil, Rudy Wooten, Terry Fletcher-blind -23. Del Worden, Walt Hornbeck, Steve Lindsay, Bill Bolt -22. 3.John Pusher, Curtis Brown, Ed Nevil, Archie Williams -22. CTP. #4 Steve Lindsay 6’9”, #7 Earl Dover 7’6”, #12 Joe Garcia 12’3”, #18 Tommy Upchurch 14’4”. Low gross, Bob Hall 76. Low net, Bill Bolt, Del Worden 64.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
8/21 - Crown Park Golf Course. 64 golfers finished in five flights. "A" flight: Chips Wooddy (69 Gross), Rick Thren (71 Net). "B" flight: Jim Harlow (80 Gross), Sam Conte (66 Net). "C" flight: Andy Pate (85 Gross), Tom Buffkin (69 Net). "D" flight: John Seltzer (95 Gross), Don Collins (68 Net). "E" flight: Duane Durbin (87 Gross), Ron Whittington (61 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4 - Chips Wooddy (19' 2"), #8 - Terry McGinnis (6' 7"), #13 - Jerry Pruski (2' 1"), #18 - Chips Wooddy (5' 4"). Gold/Red Tees: #4 - Dan Boarman (7' 1"), #8 - Bob McGlone (4' 1"), #13 - Sam Conte (9' 6"), #18 - Tom Williams (2' 8").
Grand Strand Women
8/16 - Arrowhead the game was Best of 9's less half handicap. Winners:Waterway/Cypress 1. Barb Cleghorn 29; 2. Elaine Finui 30 (MC); Cypress/Lakes 1. Barbara Charles 26; 2. Kay Pierson 29. CTP: Kay Pierson, Barb Cleghorn, Cathy Borsuk, Betty Calhoun-Hardin.
Hanna Group
8/19 - Flight A - Low Gross - Bert Hayslip 84, Mike Lisewski 85, Lou Krieger 86, Bobby Stanley 86, Bill Martin 87. Flight B - Milt Beneke 87, John Burton 89 Bob Pappas 94. Flight C - Ron Rhea 96, Warren Wing 99, Emil Hvizdak 103, Warren Quinn 108. Low Net Winners - Flight A - bert Hayslip 69, Flight B - John Burton 65, Flight C - Warren Quinn 69.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
8/19 - Indigo Creek. Team quota. 1st Place : Walt Loos, Bruce Kulpit, Henry Jernigan, and Ed Clark (+7) ; 2nd Place : Dennis Murphy, Andy Davis, and Joe Leger (+7) ;3rd Place : Frank Baker, Louis Adams, and Don Yager (Even) ; 4th Place : Sid Worley, Anthony Domning, Mike Day, and Ross Lenhart (-1). Low Gross (1st) : Scott Sperber - 76 ; (2nd) : Walt Loos - 81. Most over Quota (1st) : Bruce Kulpit (+8) ; (2nd) : Walt Loos, Ross Lenhart, Joe Leger, and Andy Davis (+3). CTP : Walt Loos on # 6......Bruce Kulpit on # 11.
Indigo Creek
8/18 - Indigo Creek, Low Net. R. Martin 65, K. Mcgrath 66, G. Buntzen 73, T. Albright 74, Game 3Par 3, 4, 5, P. Secondino 29, J. Stankos 31, J. Gribbon 32, D. Kobs 32 1/2, CTP #3 G. Buntzen 12-5, #6 M. Lanzer 7-7, #11 P. Secondino 3-4, #15 S. Beal 15-6.
Indigo Creek Men
8/15 - Quota Points. A-flight Charlie Jeter 40. B-flight Art Cox 40. A+B teams: Dave Ayotte & Lynn Burges 77, Dan Burgess & Art Cox 74, Tony Cimorelli & blind draw 73, Charlie Jeter & Gary Williams 71, Bob Collins & John Anninos 66, Wally Kennedy & Charlie Napolitan 66.
8/17 - Team Best Ball, 3 best on par 3's, 2 on par 4's, 1 on par 5's. Paul Desautels, Howard Ward, Dave Moore, Tom Ruane -21. Tony Cimorelli, Bob Collins, Leon Homan, Lynn Burges -17. Bob Lambert, Dan Burgess, John McCullough, Dick Messier -16.
Legends Men
8/16 - Moorland- One Low Gross, One Low Net: 1st Frank Monteforte, Jim Shaffer/Andy Czyz/Bill Vondervor -17; 2nd Jake Cox/Tony Posillico/Jerry Chiolero/Reinhart Eisenzopf -13.
Loomis Gang
8/14 - Arrowhead-all the 7's net - 1st = Cliff Marcum, Dick Oneil, Hank Chambliss, Al Gunsten = -20; 2nd = Will Estanich, Bob Cirigliano, Charlie Dickerman, Yak Yak = -18.
8/16 - Oyster Bay - 3 best ball net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Hank Chambliss, Charlie Dickerman, Bill Loomis = -17; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Tom Franchine, Larry Gehman, Draw = -17; 3rd = John Thompson SR; Barry Kuhn, Dick ONiel, Dan Menich = -12.
8/18 - Individual Stableford - Group A = Mike Dunleavy = +5; Will Estanich = +5; Mike Deal = +1; Group B = Joe Brango = +8; Bob Cirigliano = +4; John Thompson Jr = -2; Group C = Yak Yak = -2; Hank Chambliss = -4; Jim Carroll = -5; Ted Volante = -7.
MBNLA
8/17 - South Course All Net 8/16 1st Place Heidi Cherry 33,5;2nd Place Jo Lee 36;low Putts Barbara Mousaw 12; Birdie/chip- In. Heidi Cherry # 18; CTP Heidi Cherry # 17.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
8/21 - Flight 1: Donna Moetsch & Linda Mullins 65; Nancy Griffin & Melissa McGougan 67 (MOC); Lorraine Heroux & Kaz Ratcliffe 67; Jan Santos & Laura Anderson 68. Flight 2: Marje Roach & Iris Parr 63; Phyllis Hurley & Margaret Hinson 64 (MOC); Anna Merritt & Adilia Jurgensen 64; Ginnie Bradley & Phyllis Welch 66. Flight 3: Pat Dirisio & Marsha Krug 63; Dorine Stoecker & Kathy Shaffer 64; Maureen Grant & Sue Creegan 68; Linda Stewart & Robin Wittes 69. Flight 4: Linda Bye & Karen Bard 63; Christine Darvas & Dottie Belanger 64 (MOC); Jane Glemming & Linda Busby 64; Barbara Finn & Martha Dickson 70. Closest to the Pin on #3 for Guests: Iris Parr; Closest to the Pin on #17 for Members: Phyllis Hurley; Closest to the Line for All: Barbara Finn.
Murrells Inlet Elks
8/18 - Heritage GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Mark Kees 63, Jim Messick 65, Sam Weiss 67, Fraser O’Neil 68, Reno Calvetti 68, Jim Cooksey 68. B FLIGHT; John Whitlock 64, Ron Johnston 68, Charles Curto 70, John Neese 70, Chet Homicki 71, Jack Feehan71. C FLIGHT; Dave Hargett 65, Paul Covaleski 66, Bill Chenault 67, Jim Laver 69, Stan Data 69. D FLIGHT; Jesse Crabtree 67, Barry McDonald 67, Mike Smith 68, Jack Dent 68, Don Stauder 68. Low Gross; Fraser O’Neil 78. Low Net; Mark Kees 63. CTP; # 6 Ray Arsenault 6’ 2”, # 8 Paul Brown 4’ 2”, # 11 Tony Ricci 6’ 9”, # 13 Fraser O’Neil 7’ 3”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Golf Association
8/16 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Jim Williams (73). First Low Net - Rick Frank (68), 2nd - Mike Stonefield (69). 3rd - John Neely (70), 4th - Ray Bowers (70), 5th - Dick Albert (71), 6th - Bob Pahmeier (72), 7th - Brian P'Pool (72), 8th - Frank Rader (73), 9th - George Willis (73) and 10th - Ken Huber (73).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
8/17 - Panther’s Run. 2 nets 1-8, 3 nets 10-17, 4 nets 9 and 18. 1. Earl Dover, Bob Hall, Steve Lindsay, Jim Kirsch -16. 2. Don Rust, Leroy Fromang, Rob Jones, Ben Hough -15. CTP. #2 Steve Lindsay, #6 Earl Dover, #11 Don Rust, #17 Don Rust. Low gross, Bob Hall 72. Low net, Leroy Fromang, Bob Hall, Steve Lindsay 66.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
8/13 - Panthers Run. Format: Individual Low Putts. First Place: Maureen Craik - 32. Second Place: Patti Lawson - 32. Third Place: Caris Price - 33. Fourth Place: Nancy McDonald - 35. Fifth Place: Di Gruver - 35. Chip-Ins - Sharon Benson #4. Patti Lawson #9. Chip-In Birdie - Caris Price #6. Low Net - Nancy McDonald - 68. Low Gross - Karen McCloskey - 96.
8/16 - Leopard’s Chase. Format: Rescue Me. Net Stableford - Net Par 1, Net Birdie 2, Net double Eagle or Better 5. A life preserver was to be drawn on each ball. One additional point awarded for each ball that survived the round. Winning Team: (72 Points) Judy Harlow, Donna Ciliberto, Phyllis O’Connor, Caris Price. Second Place: (69 Points) Susan Scott, Donna Shank, Maureen Craik, Liz Waldron. Third Place: (68) Holly Brenneman, Laura Wheaton, Peggy Jones, Lorraine Crosby. Birdies: Peggy Jones #13. Chip In Birdie: Sharon Benson #16. Low Gross: Holly Brenneman 86, Sharon Benson 94. Low Net: Judy Harlow - 69, Nancy McDonald 72.
8/16 - 2017 PALS Group. Course: Panthers Run. Format: Front Nine, Back Nine. Team counts two low nets on each hole. One winning team for Front Nine and one for Back nine. Cannot win both. Front Nine Winners: (65)- Robin Allen, Debbie Lebkicher, Pattie Maliszewski, Nancy Ward. Back Nine Winners: (70) - Di Gruver (BD), Mary Lou Atkinson, Margaret Talley, Shirley Lukas. Chip Ins: Nancy Ward #1, Debbie Lebkicher #16.
Okun Tour
8/20 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Rich Collins, +6; Hank Buchanan, +4; Steve Franzi, +2; DeAnna Davis-Okun, +1; Paul Fallon, Mario Severino, Even; John Morris, Bob Okun, -1; Jim Flannery, -3; Vince Ditchkus, -4; Herb Bleck, Bill Chancellor, Rocco Fedele, -5; Sam Allen, -8; Wayne Nokes, -14.
ORMGA
8/14 - Panther's Run. Sixteen players played a 4-man Onsey-Twosey event: 1 low gross, then 2 low nets. Winners were Ray Beadnell, Bernie Powers, Hugh Carano and Matt Sanchez at -9. Second place went to Roger LaClair, Andrew Miele, Jim Allen, Ed McCloskey on a match of cards over Ed Gruver, Al Keegan, Mke Ratchford and Mike Dies at -7. Closing out the group at -6 were Dan Pallen, Bill Bixler, Hank Vogt and John Wehner.
8/16 - Leopard's Chase. 21 players played a 4-man event, counting 2 low nets. Leaders at -28 were Chuck Maliszewski, Eric Dunham, Paul Dittner Jerry Walborn. Second place at -24 went to Richie Liggera, Gordon Wicke, Charlie Augone, (BD) Skip Lacey. A match of cards was used to determine the third place team of Ralph DiVito, Bob Plebanek, Skip Lacey and (BD) Richie Liggera, over Mike Savoia, Wayne Underhill, Doug McDonald and Ron Kishbaugh, all at -19.
Piperettes
8/15 - Sandpiper Bay GCC Piperettes Count 4's. 1. Laure Maesano 32, 2. Elaine Reardon 35, 3. Mary Featherstone 37, T. 4 Ann Pollock, Bernice Morris, Deb Smith and Charlene Barno 37.5. Birdies Deb Smith Bay No. 7, Mary Featherstone Sand No. 8.
Renegades at Carolina Shores
8/17 - Low Gross / Low Net: 1-Donna Watkins 98, 2-Julie Farrell 99 and 3-Dawn Giles 104. Low Net: 1- Julie Farrell 66, Donna Watkins 73, Dolores Sanborn 77. Birdies: Violet Collins on 7; Chip-Ins Teddy Altreuter and Dolores Sanborn on 17; and Low Putts Teddy Altreuter with 28.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
8/14 - Burning Ridge. All 4's. Places: 1. Pauline Thomas 2. Diane Powell 3. Carol Konrad 4. Diane Feeney 5. Jane Caterina. Birdies: Diane Feeney #17.
8/21 - Burning Ridge. Odd & Even. Scores: 1. Diane Powell 42; 2. Lin Buxton 42.5; 3. Marilou Cook 45. Low Putts: Diane Feeney 30; Brenda Skeen 35. Birdies: Robyn McCauley #2; Trudy Biden #17.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
8/14 - Stableford: 1-Ron Whitlock +6 2- Tim McDermott +2 3- Tie: Jim Olin, George Lewis, Charlie Schuler Even. Closest to the pin: #3 Charlie Schuler #15 Dave Livingstone.
8/16 - Team Play: 1- Jim Olin, Ray Canapini, Will Schoedler; Closest to the pin: #6 and #15 : Craig Rarick.
Sea Trail Men
8/15 - Sea Trail Resort, Byrd course, 2-man teams, better netball. A flight: 1. Rick Kimbler/Jim Tinkham, -12; 2. Dan Humphreys/Brian Blaine, -11; 3. Bob Craig/Mike Hargreaves, -10 (m/c); 4. Mike Luff/Steve Wilson, -10; 5. Lee Sutton/Bill Shovlin, -9; 6. Jack Law/Chuck Galuppo, -9. B flight: 1. Leon Bilderback/Tom Robbins, -11; 2. Jim Carty/Bill Joerger, -9(m/c); 3. Bill Bradley/Jack Dambaugh, -9; 4. Gary Fagan/Guy Mulford, -8; 5. John Olson/Bo Sellers, -8 (m/c); Tom Anthony/John Hogan, -8.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
8/16 - International Club. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1&2. Sam Weiss and Nick Cappola, 67; 3&4. Warren Bassett and Dick Ferchak, 70. Flight B: 1. Art Silviera, 67; 2&3. Bob Johnson and Bob Martin, 71; 4. Len Schmidt, 74. Flight C: 1. Lew Watkin, 69; 2. Larry Johnson, 71; 3&4. Ray Gallant and Conway Dooley, 72. Flight D: 1. David DeSorcy, 67; 2. Al Undly, 69; 3. Tony Borassi, 71; 4. Joe Wanovich and Ray Bail, 74. CTP: Conway Dooley, #3, 11’4”; Robert Baxley, #6, 8’10”; Nick Cappola, #11, 5’1”; Ernie Gonzales, #14, 4’6”.
Surf Club Eagles
8/15 - 2 bb of 3 net; 1st Jimbo Hultquist, Mary Jane Harelson, Trump Tagtmeyer, 2nd, Montgomery Ward, Scribe Doino, Big Mac Willoughby, 1st Montgomery Ward, Scribe Doino, Big Mac Willoughby, 2nd, Jimbo Jim Hultquist, Mary Alice Harelson, Trump Tagtmeyer, Low Gross: Paul Willoughby 72, Jim Hultquist 79.
8/17 - 3 bb of 4 net 1st, New House Anch, Elrod Kendricks , Critter Crittenden , Marvelous Gobles, 1st, Pro Campbell, Montgomery Ward, Zaika Virus, Elrod Kendricks
8/18 - 2bb net of 4: 1st, Jimbo Jim Hultquist, Happy Hawes, Mayor Blalock, Trump Tagtmeyer, 2nd, Bull Jack, Scribe Doino, Buck Novak, Zaika Virus; Low Gross: Jim Hultquist 78.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
8/21 - Legends Parkland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dan Sawyer +7, 2. Bill Dietzel +6, 3. Keith Broadbelt +2. B Flight: 1. Steve Witt +8, 2. Gary Crowder +4, 3. Wally Wallace +2. C Flight: 1. Bill Jordan +5, 2. Dan Menich +1, T3. Emil Nagy, Ken Anderson and Jim Kneece even. CTP #3 Steve Witt, #8 Dave Russell, #12 Dan Sawyer, #16 Wally Wallace.
Tradition Gold Tee
8/16 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Dan Goodell/George Baker/Dave Rubin/Jay Jones (-10) 2nd. Place-Craig Monaghan/Al Britsch/Tom Sandham/Charlie Muratore (-7) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Gil Jackson/Jim Conway/Doug Waikart/Jim Davis(-10) 2nd. Place- Paul Lempert/Gary Clifford/Glen Campbell/Deiter Wegner (-8) Closest to the Pin-#2 Al Britsch #5 John Melzer #12 Mr. Simpson # 16 Deiter Wegner.
Tradition Men
8/18-8/19 - 21st Annual Member/Guest Tournament. 24 members and 24 guests from Florida,Georgia,Kentucky,New Jersey,North Carolina,Ohio,South Carolina and Virginia competed in a “Best Ball” of Twosome format. Six (4) man flights using 80% scaled handicaps played four (9) hole matches (three against the other teams in their flight) and the fourth based on their position after the first three matches. The teams included three father & sons, one father /son in law and one cousins. The six winners of their flights then competed in a “Shootout” to determine the tournament winner. The shootout used parallel holes # 13 & 18. Three teams were eliminated on #13 leaving the teams of Patrick Tole and Mike Szhowski, Dick and Joe Culver and Ed Sheldon and Brian Kramer. Hole #18 is a long par 4 playing at 407 yards from the white tees and 371 from the yellow. Joe Culver pulled his drive left and it was lost. His father was down the middle. Patrick Tole was about 130 yards from the green in the sand paralleling the fairway. Brian Kramer was down the middle about 150 yards from the green. Both Tole and Kramer were on the green in two. With Kramer /Sheldon getting a stroke, Tole putted first and came up short. Kramer then two putted for the championship.
Wachesaw East Members Golf
8/22 - Stuarts Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man Best Ball Low Net: 1. Ferrigno,Stuart –10 2. Helbing, Forte –10 3. Murphy, Grizmala –6 4. Muncie,Sharp –3 5. Fluff, Clancy –2. CTPS: #4 Muncie #12 Stuart Birds: Ferrigno #1, Stuart #1 #13 Forte #5.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
270 GAMES
Gary Simmons 279, Arthur Dionisio 278
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Dwayne Holmes was 134 pins over his average with a 629 series in the Big Bucks Trios League and Silas Eisenback was 134 pins above average with a 599 series in the Coffee Break League.
Calendar
Golf
Aug. 26: 10th annual T&A Morning Show Charity Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee is $80 per person. Proceeds benefit SOS Healthcare’s autism Summer Camp program. Contact John Gaik at 248-231-5959.
Aug. 26: American Legion Horry Post 111 Tournament, Man O’War Golf Club, 2 p.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 per player includes 1 p.m. lunch, door prizes, prizes for the top three teams and skills contests, mulligans and strings for sale. Proceeds benefit local American Legion programs including Palmetto Boys and Girls State, American Legion baseball, and initiatives that assist veterans and mentor children. Sponsorships and prizes sought. Call 843-365-5669 or visit http://horrypost111.org/golf.html.
Aug. 27: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at 11:00 am – Bowl at Noon. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Sept. 4: Tidewater Patriot Day Charity Tournament, Tidewater Golf Club, 8 a.m. opening ceremonies, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, four-person captain’s choice format. Flights for men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Entry fee of $145 before July 1 or $195 afterward includes tournament/military reception from 6-9 p.m. June 3, range balls, donuts and coffee, pulled pork sliders from Sticky Fingers, refreshments on course, awards luncheon provided by The Shack, 50/50, Mercedes/BMW hole in one prize. Entry fee with more benefits for $180/$230. Proceeds benefit North Strand Helping Hand, SOS Healthcare, Little River Medical Center, North Strand Housing Shelter and Folds of Honor Foundation. Call 843-283-3752, email johnmcss@earthlink.net or visit tidewatercharitytournament.com.
Sept. 9: Coastal Shag Club’s Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Brick Landing Plantation Golf Club. Format is four-person men’s/women’s teams with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $70 fee includes greens, golf cart, range balls, beverages and buffet after golf. Mulligan packages available for $5 and $20 per package. Raffle tickets will be sold and there will be cash and prizes for first,second and third place. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Tournament to benefit Eunice Allison Scholarshihp awarded to a West Brunswick High Senior, Foster Children of Brunswick County at Angel Tree and Moose Heart of Shallotte. For more information, call Dean Saffos at 910-977-1045 or Patrick Boyd at 910-279-6007, or visit www.coastalshagclub.org.
Sept. 9: 9th Annual Cameron Ahalt Memorial Golf Tournament at Pawleys Plantation. Check-in at 7:30 a.m. with 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $75 per player or $300 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, light breakfest, lunch buffet, contests, awards, a raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds go to The Cameron Ahalt Celebration of Life Fund, which distrubes the funds to causes in the community. Also, 11 scholarships will be awarded to deserving college-bound Waccamaw High School seniors. For more information, contact Anita at 843-237-5693 or Sean at 843-237-1829. Registration deadline is Aug. 30.
Sept. 16: The Carolina Italian American organization (CIAO) 19th annual golf tournament at Eagle Nest Golf Club to support wounded military personnel (active or reserve), their families and veterans who have served our country. Price $65.00 per golfer and includes continental breakfast, hot dogs at the turn, and a buffet after the tournament. Beverages will be served on the course. Lots of prizes. For more info call Vito 843 427-4031 or John 843 249-2018.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
