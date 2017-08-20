High school football enters its second week of action this Friday.
Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 20, 2017 6:30 PM

▪ The second week of high school football kicks off Friday with the following area matchups: Aynor at Andrew Jackson; Providence Day (N.C.) at Carolina Forest; Carvers Bay at Georgetown; Conway at Wando; North Myrtle Beach at Loris; Charlotte Christian vs. Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach High; North Brunswick (N.C.) at Socastee; and Waccamaw at St. James.

▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are off Monday before beginning at six-game homestand. They host the Down East Wood Ducks from Tuesday through Thursday (all 7:05 p.m.) and taken on the Carolina Mudcats on Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.).

▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s soccer team has a pair of matches this week as they play at N.C. State at 7 p.m. Thursday and host Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The CCU men’s soccer team kicks off the season with a 1 p.m. Friday contest at George Mason.

▪ Coastal’s volleyball team begins the season in the TCU tournament, where it will take on UTSA at noon Friday and TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Darlington for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at 6 p.m. Sunday (NBCSN).

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Old Westbury, New York for The Northern Trust from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ In tennis, the men begin play in the ATP Winston-Salem Open on Monday. The women start play in the WTA Connecticut Open on Monday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

