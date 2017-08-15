This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
Carolina Trios: (week 8) Daniel Harrison 223-608, Chris Lengthorn 547, George Baucum 542, Pierre Rattini 537, (week 9) Josh Westerhaus 233-604, Chris Lengthorn 584, Daniel Harrison 548, Vince Ferrara 535, Gene Anderson 529.
Little River Scratch (4 Games): (week 10) Michelle Tully 257-956, Tony Tully 878, Larry Goosney 258-873, Carter Reid 873, Rick Moyer 870, Shane Allsbrook 868, Eric Grainger 860, Blake Henderson 858, Randy Brown 855, (week 11) Tony Tully 267-960, Mike Albert 257-943, Augie Schuyler 252-922, Eric Grainger 905 Tom Marangelli 257-886, Pat Moyer 266-884, Michelle Tully 232-878, Carter Reid 266-874, Shane Allsbrook 866, Rick Moyer 258-858.
Monday Night Mixers: (week 11) Bud Naylor 644, Frank Zimmerman 258-623, Brad Alexander 606, Joyce Freeman 205-590, Steve Hydek 572, Duck Howard 570, Frank Naylor 536, Rich Jones 535, Amanda Camden 522, (week 12) Steve Hydek 257-662, Brad Alexander 634, Chuck Farah 633, Darin Schroeder 624, Duck Howard 620, Frank Naylor 606, Eric Hines 589, Joyce Freeman 210-585, Marta VonDoehren 505.
Never Give Up: (week 12) Don Wilson 565, Allen Gossett 219-546, (week 13) Alan Ackley 227-535, Paula Micale 531, Marlene Ackley 516, Diana Bergin 504.
Summer Coffee & Donut: John Hannigan 553, John Testerman 547, Charlie Jacobs 542, Regina Schmiege 200-520.
Summer Recycled Teens: (week 12) Allen Gossett 531, Janice Gossett 210-516.
Thursday Ball League: (week 12) Joe Mante 245-579, Andrew Burns 564, Lois Vincent 514, Krystal Mante 209 game, (week 13) Mike Burns 222-633, Lois Vincent 220-619 Ginny Bradley 510.
Wednesday Nite Mixed: Paul Macchia 644, David Davis 248-629, John Testerman 610, Chuck Lane 580, Dominick Manocchi 572, Chris Newman 571.
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Jensens: Ed Skarzynski 211-594, Larry Johnson 566.
Senior Outing Summer: Reggie Cox 223-592, James Thomas 590, Augie Smarra 584, Rick Lavery 568, Mike Rubio 537, Bruce Ostrander 536, Hector Medina 529, Pat Pastore 494.
Senior Strikers: George Moran 638, Bruce Ostrander 237-624, Fred Bang 556, Tom Aulerich 535.
Summer Fun Bunch: Marcus Collins 720, Dennis Jacques 257-685, Rob Adams 255-679, Chris Campanelli 664, Tom Schwind 662, Pepper Lilly 651, Austin Smothers 623, Frank Spadaro 613, Dave Martin 611, Robert Ricketts 597, Patty Toth 591, Cameron Carroll 581, Ginny Duncan 566, Tracie Collins 565, Bryan Nelson 565, Greg Sellers 543, Kyle Burkhart 539, Robert Cook 537, Phil Martin 536, Kevin Johnson 528, Jesse Hechanova 525.
Summer Rollers: David Ridenour 248-676, Shawn Clark 620, Chris Campanelli 610, Barry Gray 606, Dave Martin 602, Lou Maracich 594, Bob Cournoyer 592, Justin Bell 590, Dino Cwalinski 586, Jerry Jedow 581, Chuck Lucas 575, Darby Jones 213-507, Cathy Bereths 505.
Turkey Bombers: Bob Bartolomeo 264-685, Richard Ray 642, Jim Keeler 640, Hollie Wicker 266-635, Quentin Anderson 620, Bruce Ostrander 268-620, Gary Secrest 612, Bob Cournoyer 255-612, Lovell Clevinger 609, Dan Christie 609, Pat Pastore 222-599, Wayne Witherspoon 592, Thomas Johnson 576, Dino Cwalinski 570, Joey Granic 563, Jimmy Small 557, Luke West 556, Scott Bellinger 552, Donna Todd 213-527, Karen Clevinger 210-513, Eileen DelSolia 500, JoAnne Jackson 217-500.
Sunday Youth Adult: (adult) Tommy Shifflett 648, (youth) Kyler Shifflett 526, Zane Folk 475, Kailee Shifflett 421.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
SUMMER YOUTH ADULT (Week 10) Bill Funk, Sr 587, Kimberlee Anderson 575, Larry McCormick 474, Deeanna McCormick 283, A. J. Gibson 110
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 11) John Coons 695, David Hawes 688, Ricardo Caicedo 676, Phil Belisle 665, Scottie Burk 664, Steve Reed 661, Kelly Daunno 651, Robert Eaddy 651, Teresa Holmes 648, Mikey Anderson 277-646, Ken Adams 573, Stacey Riebesell 548
COFFEE BREAK (Week 44) Fred Boros 627, Al Wellman 621
WEDNESDAY FUN – SUMMER (Week 14) Dennis Riebesell 279-727, Bill Funk 688, Mike Perras 279-669, Steven Richardson 668, Bob Bartolomeo 642, Alex Shand 621, Ray Ghantt 610, Jim Thomas 592, Mike Paulson 569, Pat Bologna 558, Skip Stortzum 552, Ted Ackley 515, Charlie Adams 506
SENIOR ROLLERS (Week 13) MJ Jones 552, Tony Maturi 551, John Billey 520, Ted Ackley 518, Fred Boros 516, Larry Byrd 502, Karen Mitchell 501, Rick Fantini 494, Katie Brooks 492, Annette Krapf 474, Nancy Levesque 438, Pat Belyski 426
NOTHING BUT FUN – SUMMER (Week 12) Tommy Shifflett 679, Bobby Ricketts 615, David Stoddard 602, Barry Gray 575, Darby Jones 564, Gilbert Shifflett 538, Ed Strictmatter 467, Rosemary Stoddard 371, Lucy Strictmatter 324
SUMMER YOUTH ADULT (Week 11) Arthur Dionisio 684, Tom Bridgeman 595, Mike Dillehay 556, Larry McCormick 542, Deeanna McCormick 272, Conner McCormick 197
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 12) Steven Riebesell 279-773, Chris Richards 725, Jimmy Hyatt 296-719, Romel Batistil 713, Gary Simmons 712, Karen Brown 277-710, Kelly Daunno 696, Thomas Willis 680, Stacey Riebesell 675, Tom Schwind 663, David Hawes 663, Chuck Dickert 651, Fred Hall 642, Teresa Holmes 618, Karen Mitchell 518
WEDNESDAY FUN – SUMMER (Week 15) Phil Cooper 279-763, Phil Belisle 300-753, Tom Pennington 279-703, Chuck Dickert 673, Jym Emmell 653, Charlie Adams 652, Skip Stortzum 630, Kori Hippe 453, Alisha Johnson 411, Melinda Walker 400
SENIOR ROLLERS (Week 14) John Billey 579, Jim Thomas 578, Tony Maturi 575, Derrell Kicklighter 570, Laverne Jackson 559, Annette Krapf 557, Dennis Moore 553, Steve Crist 547, Ted Ackley 533, Wads Campbell 531, Karen Mitchell 508, Irene Dexter 488, Tom Dexter 442, Roxanne Ambridge 405
NOTHING BUT FUN – SUMMER (Week 13) Barry Gray 279-658, Margie Gray 267-661, Bobby Ricketts 656, Tyler Brooks 656, Darby Jones 603, Talmadge Shifflett 601, Billie Jo Reidell 564, Ernie Waldron 560, Gilbert Shifflett 501, Michael Parks 482, Beverly Shifflett 460, Lauri Travis 428
Golf
Aberdeen
8/2 - 17 Two Low Net: 1st B.mooneyham, Mike Zierk, Howard Kastle,ed Bouvia 2nd Billy Turner,danny Hause Woody Simmers Bill Lesnick 3rd Duck Howard, Jerry Perrin,roger Gibson Blind.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
8/3 - Norman Course - T's and F's - 1st place: tie -Theresa Dubreuil, Linda Painter- 31.5, 3rd place: Debra Catalano - 32.5, 4th place: Andrea Dockrell - 33. Chip-ins: Nancy Forman #5, Donna Krohn #16, Maddie German #11, Sue Cebollero #8. Birdies: Ann Schappell #3, Theresa Dubreuil #3, Jeanne Kenny #10, Donna Krohn #16, Chris Hale #10, Andrea Dockrell #3.
Blackmoor Ladies
8/10 - Blackmoor Ladies. A brave few in the rain played low gross/ low net. Low Gross: Dee Forney 91. Low net: Jeanne Donaldson 73. Birdies: Dee Forney #10, Jeanne Donaldson #4, #5. Chip-ins: Dee Forney. Closest to the hole: Mare Baier.
Blackmoor Travelers
8/2 - River Club. A and B skins and closest to the pins. A skins winners were: Ron Kurimsky - #7. Jay Briggs - #11. John Lees - #12. Dave Keiser - #17. Terry McGinnis - #18 - With an Eagle. Closest to the pins were won by Jay Briggs on #8 at 5' 10" and Larry Gordon on #17 at 3' 10". For the B skins, winners were: Ken Blood - #2 - 14. Frank Morea - #3 - 13. Norm Perkins - #4. Gary Himstedt - #6 - 11. Dennis Bingham - #15. Chad Tomko - #18. Closest to the pins were won by Ken Blood on #8 at 23' 9" and Dennis Bingham on #17 at 12' 4".
8/9 - A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners were: Dave Keiser - #3. Chris Dorosh - #4 - 14 - 16. Joe Garnot - #10. Terry McGinnis - #18. Closest to the pin was won by Joe Garnot on #8 at 5' 7" and Chris Dorosh on #11 at 29' 4". For the B's, winners were: Dennis Bingham - #2 - 18. Paul Keuch - #4. Ed Badami - #12 - 16. Closest to the pin was won by Paul Keuch on #8 at 7' 8" and Joe Harbin on #11 at 21' 1".
Colonial Charters Ladies
8/3 - Two mulligans per side-one on the tee and one on the green-less full handicap. Flight A; Gross Ann Orman 79, Nets Ruth Rein/Ginny Taylor 62. Flight B: Gross Adilia Jurgensen 84, Nets Sandy Roach 65, Mary Ann Fitzgerald 66. Low Putts Adilia Jurgensen 23. Birdies: Adilia Jurgensen #17, Ruth Rein #12, Monica Uhrig #7, Ann Orman #11. Chip-ins: Monica Uhrig #7.
8/10 - O N E S – double score less full handicap. Flight A: Kay Pierson 62, Ruth Rein 64, Cim Johnson 68. Flight B: Monica Uhrig 68, Carol Peterson 70, Mary Ann Fitzgerald 75. Low Putts Kay Pierson 24. Birdies: Ann Orman #3, Sharon Bennett #1 & #9, Kay Pierson #9 & #18.
Crow Creek Women’s Golf Association
8/1 - Pearl East. Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Flight 1: LG Terri Crowley 86; LN Steffany Gamsby 76. Flight 2: LG Kathy Hepfinger 95 ; LN Linda Pillion 73. Flight 3: LG Joan Zimmerman 105; LN Cindy Crognale 61. Birdies: Sandi Pilney #5 & #8; Kathy Hepfinger #12; Terri Crowley #2 & #14; Bev Carter #12.
8/15 - Pearl West. Game: Crossover. Flight 1: Linda Allison 61; Terri Crowley 66; Pat DiRisio 72; Janet Capuano 72 (MOC). Flight 2: Judy Zaenglein 57, Steffany Gamsby 58; Carole Hickey 67; Ginny Ridinger 69. Flight 3: Marlene Schatz 62; Linda Gregory 68; Claire Travers 72; Marley Cohen 77. Flight 4: Cindy Crognale 65; Barbara Juergens 69; Annette Gordon 71; Joan Zimmerman 72. Birdies: Terri Crowley #1; Judy Zaenglein #4.
Eastport Cruisers
8/2 - Any Nine Holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Mary Ann Goddard 64, Nets Linda Mullins 45, Ruth Rein 46. Flight B: Gross Judy Hardin/Dot Matt 76, Net Barb Finn 48. Flight C: Gross Diane Russini 74, Nets Kathy Hindermeyer 47, Marlene Cleary 49. CTP #4 Mary Ann Goddard, Chris Smith. Chip-ins: Kathy Hindermeyer #8, Anna Merritt #1, Ruth Rein #13, Dot Matt #7, Carol Szarka #3, Chris Smith #9, Mary Connelly #8. Birdies: Linda Mullins #8, Mary Ann Goddard #4, Iris Parr #7, Ruth Rein #13, Dot Matt #7.
8/9 - Flight Day: Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Jeannie Rosberg 78, 2G Iris Parr 89, 3G Ruth Rein 92, LN Rita Munn 63, 2N Violet Collins 66, 3N Maggie Kirkby 67, LP Sandy Sposato 28, 2LP Diane Russini 31. CTP Sandy Sposato #4, Kathy Hindermyer #7. Chip-ins: Sandy Sposato #13. Birdies: Sandy Sposato #13, Iris Parr #4, Violet Collins #4, Jeannie Rosberg #8 & #16.
Flounders League
8/3 - Heathland– Individual Net Stroke Play, 1 men’s flight and 1 ladies flight – Men’s flight 1st place winner with a score of 60, Jim Herbert – 2nd place with a score of 63, Adam O’Neill – 3rd place with a score of 64, Ed Marsh – 4th place with a score of 64, Dan Coulom – 5th place with a score of 64, Tony Crea – 6th place with a score of 65, Ron Richard – 7th place with a score of 65, Roy Rogers – 8th place with a score of 65, Gene Chiarella – 9th place with a score of 66, Jim Cokinos – 10th place with a score of 66, Tom Siegrist – “Ladies” 1st place with a score of 63, Ellen Cahill – 2nd place with a score of 70, Marilyn Marlow – 3rd place with a score of 71, Drema Butler – 4th place with a score of 73, Barb Hasenstab – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Les Couper and Marilyn Marlow – Hole # 8, Gene Janes, Jim Braswell, and Drema Butler – Hole # 12, Dave Phillips, Roy Borgstede, and Drema Butler – Hole # 17, Fred Tomczyk and Joe Cavicchia.
8/10 - Oyster Bay– Individual Net Stroke Play, 1 flight for both men and women – Men’s flight 1st place winner with a score of 60, John Grimaldi, 2nd place with a score of 61, Wayne Hull – 3rd place with a score of 61, Carolee Smith – 4th place with a score of 64, Jim Schramek – 5th place with a score of 65, Barb Hasenstab – 6th place with a score of 66, Gene Janes – 7th place with a score of 67, Mike Dempsey – 8th place with a score of 68, Bill King – 9th place with a score of 68, Frank Barbosky – 10th place with a score of 68, John McLean – CTP winners on Hole # 4, Ed marsh and Marlene Kurtz – Hole # 6, Bob Stone and Barb Hasenstab – Hole # 8, Ron Richard and Barb Hasenstab – Hole # 15, Eddie West and Barb Hasenstab – Hole # 17, Dale Cooper and Carolee Smith. The winner for our 11 week Legends Swing tourney was Tom Buffkin with 576 total points, Congrats Tom.
Golden Swingers
8/4 - Grand Dunes - Team Winners (1st) Steve Zielinski & Andy Smyka +9 1/2 (2nd) Sam Conte & Jim Smyka +6 1/2 (3rd) John Cameron & Bill Blanchfield +6 (4th) Gary Cohen & Chip Hopkins +4 1/2 - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Andy Smyka +8 (2nd) Bill Blanchfield 5 1/2 - Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Sam Conte +7 1/2 (2nd) Rocco Gangemi +4 - Furyk Div. Winners (1st) Tom Truett +6 (2nd) Chip Hopkins +4 1/2 - CTP #2 & #14 Bill Blanchfield #8 Rocco Gangemi #11 Tom Truett.
8/11 - Oyster Bay - Team Winners (1st) Gary Cohen & Jeff Fahey +14 (2nd) Jim Smyka & Jerry Steffanelli + 12 - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Jerry Steffanelli +9 (2nd) Tie Brian Kasprzyk & Buddy DeJosia +5 - Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Jeff Fahey +10 1/2 (2nd) Moe Clapp +8 (3rd) Don McVeigh +6 - C.T.P. #4 & #8 Jerry Steffanelli #6 Buddy DeJosia #15 Jeff Fahey #17 Moe Clapp.
Grand Strand Senior Men
8/7 - Panthers Run Golf Course. 90 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Terry McGinnis (75 Gross), Brad Wade (70 Net). "B" flight: Bill King (80 Gross), Scott Bowen (65 Net). "C" flight: Jim Harlow (74 Gross), Russ Case (61 Net). "D" flight: George Russell (81 Gross), Gary Cohen (64 Net). "E" flight: Ron Bicicchi (94 Gross), John Palo (65 Net). "F" flight: Ed Wilson (85 Gross), Jim Smith (68 Net). "G" flight: Gary Crumling (99 Gross), Curtis Brenk (66 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #2 - Dan Fabbri (5' 0"), #6 - Gary Naugle (0' 8"), #11 - Terry McGinnis (1' 1"), #17 - Jim Scanlon (11' 4"). Gold/Red Tees: #2 - Jim Harlow (8' 3"), #6 - John Olson (0' 11"), #11 - Mitch Jordan (2' 5"), #17 - Tom Williams (3' 4").
8/14 - Valley at Eastport Golf Course. 90 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Ray Campbell (75 Gross), Jim Scanlon (68 Net). "B" flight: Brian Kasprzyk (85 Gross), Tony Languell (68 Net). "C" flight: Dan Boarman (73 Gross), Dan Northrup (63 Net). "D" flight: George Kenney (79 Gross), Jack Haught (64 Net). "E" flight: Mauro Altizio (81 Gross), Mike McReynolds (68 Net). "F" flight: Duane Durbin (83 Gross), Ronnie Carter (65 Net). "G" flight: Don Moreland (95 Gross), Bob McClone (67 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4 - Brian Kasprzyk (13' 0"), #7 - Bill Fritsch (1' 7"), #13 - Jim Scanlon (14' 4"), #15 - Maurice Fink (6' 8"). Gold/Red Tees: #4 - Dan Boarman (3' 11"), #7 - Sam Conte (3' 2"), #13 - Andy Pate (6' 4"), #15 - Fred Welch (4' 7").
Grand Strand Swingers
8/1 - Sea Trails-Maples. 2 nets par 5’s, 3 nets par 4’s, 4 nets par 3’s. 1. Walt Hornbeck, Earl Dover, Lowell Ashe, Bob Bestler -23. 2. Bill Gibson, Don Rust, Lewis Canestrino, Bob Hall -21. 3. Joe Garcia, Jim Kirsch, Ron Palucki, Dennis Farmer -15. CTP. #3 Bob Hall 2’10”, #5 Archie Williams 3’5”, #11 Larry Hayes 6’11”, #17 Bob Hall 5’8”. Low gross, Bob Hal l72. Low net, Lowelle Ashe, Bill Gibson 75.
8/8 - Beachwood. 3 nets. 1.Steve Lindsay, Larry Hayes, Rudy Wooten, Charles Wooten -30. 2. Danny Arnold, Lewis Canestrino, Ed Nevil, Mark Burke -29. 3.Bob Bestler, Jim Kirsch, Earl Dover, Denny Sierck -28. CTP. #4 Jon Daly, #8 Fred Oteri 13’6”, #18 Ray Park 15’5”. Low gross, Larry Hayes 72. Low net, Danny Arnold 62.
Grand Strand Women
8/2 - Arrowhead the game was Bong (accumulate points for penalties and hazards). Winners: Low Points: Cathy Borsuk 2 points; Barb Eckroth 4 points. High Points: Cheryl Trudeau and Kathy Lord 26 points each. CTP: Barb Charles, Verna Watts, Cathy Borsuk, Mary Jane Duryee.
8/9 - Arrowhead the game was Low Net on Par 4's (Front 9 only) less 1/4 handicap. Winners: Lakes: 1. Rita Rodriguez 18; 2. Sandy Freedman 19; Waterway: 1. Malle Kasprzyk 18; 2. Diana Naugle 20 (MC) CTP: Waterway #6 Geri Miller; Waterway #3 Cheryl Trudeau.
8/12 - Arrowhead the game was Low Putts. Winners: 1. Heidi Cherry 32 (MC); 2. Mary Ann DeForty 32 (MC); 3. Barb Cleghorn 33. CTP: Cypress #3 Heidi Cherry; Cypress #6 Heidi Cherry.
Hanna Group
8/12 - Arrowhead. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell 82, Bill Burchfield 89, Jerry Armstrong 92, Woody Woodward 92, Ken Fetzner 92. Flight B - Mike Boland 87, Ron Jones 87, Mile Beneke 90, Bill Mohr 90, Bob Pappas 95. Flight C - Sandra Cannone 98, Tom Jackson 102, Jim Scott 113, Bob Marshall 116, Warren Quinn 122. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Bill Burchfield 74, Flight B - Mike Boland 66, Flight C - Tom Jackson 73.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
8/12 - Tradition. Team quota. 1st Place : Peter Allen, Louis Adams, Greg Burchett, and Gregg Watters (+18) ; 2nd Place : Walt Loos, Dennis Murphy, Harold East, and Ross Lenhart (+13) ; 3rd Place : Scott Sperber, Dick Orr, Jim Miller, and Tom Goetz (+6) ; 4th Place : Sid Worley, Ken Graham, Henry Jernigan, and Dave Arnott (+6).Low Gross (1st) : Scott Sperber - 76 ;(2nd) : Charles Jones - 77.Most over Quota (1st) : Skip Benjamin (+9) ; (2nd) : Bob Boychuk (+8). CTP : Dave Arnott on # 5.....Henry Jernigan on # 15.
Hidden Lakes Village
8/8 - Brunswick Magnolia / Dogwood: Format: Blind Draw Partners Net: 1st: Mike Bahnick & Butch Cretara - 131; 2nd: Dave Stralkowski & Alex Rhyne - 145; CTP: Magnolia #4 Chuck Connors #7 Bob Rigoli: Dogwood #4 Jim Charest, #8 Mike Bahnick.
Indigo Creek
8/11 - Indigo Creek, Low net: K. Mcgrath 62, M. Lanzer 70, Game Var. Holes R. Martin 28, P. Secondino 33, CTP #3 R. Martin 18-1, #6 P. Secondino 25-2, #11 K. Mcgrath 6-6, R, Martin 4-6.
Indigo Creek Men
8/1 - Point Quota Results Flight A Bob Hogan 42, Flight B Arthur Cox 42; Teams 1st Bob Hogan, John Anninos 82, 2nd Paul Desautels, Dave Humes 80, 3rd Dave Ayotte, Arthur Cox 78, 4th Wayne Paiva, Bill Hamberger 77, 5th Frank Yelink, Charlie Napolitan 75.
8/3 - Team Quota 1st Charlie Jeter, Wayne Paiva, Larry Keege, Lynn Burgess, +27, 2nd Dave Jackson, Hendricks, Dick Messier, Bob Hogan, +17, 3rd Dan Burges, Joe Gribbon, Charlie Napolitan, Don Amoroso, +16.
8/8 - Point Quota Teams 1st Paul Desautels, Dave Humes 76, 2nd Bob Collins, Lynn Burgess 75, 3rd John Murray, Frank Wendell 74, 4th Dave Jackson, Dick Messier 73; Flight A Dave Jackson 42, Flight B Lynn Burgess 39.
Inlet Men’s Golf
8/7 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 65. 2.Sam Gruber 68. 3.Don Mims 69. 4.Ron Comperchio 70. B Flight. 1.Ron Campus 68. 2.George Keeler 68. 3.Bob Peck 69. 4.Jim King 69. C Flight. 1. Tom Dewey 67. Dennis Gambuzza 67. 3.Woody Pencille 68. 4.Steve Stricker 70. D Flight. 1.Gary Myers 66. 2.Skip Archer 72. 3.Frank Peterson 72. 4.Bill Mulligan 75. Closest to pin # 11. 1.Sam Gruber 10’ 3”. 2.Bob Peck 10’ 8”. Closest to pin # 17. 1. Sam Gruber 13’ 5”. 2.Hug Huggins 19’ 8”.
8/14 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Hug Huggins 69. 2.Dick Ferchak 70. 3.Sam Gruber 71. 4.Jerry Bohdanowicz 72. B Flight. 1.Phil Goodnite 63. 2.Paul Mudd 65. 3.Bob Peck 72. 4.Ron Campus 74. C Flight. 1.Woody Pencille 71. 2.Dennis Gambuzza 71. 3.Bill Knox 72. 4.Les Brunda 73. D Flight. 1.Dave Fox 75. 2.Frank Peterson 76. 3.Clem Gagne 78. 4.Bill Mulligan 79. Closest to pin # 2. 1.Hug Huggins 3’ 3”. 2. Dick Ferchak 17’ 6”. Closest to pin # 6.1.Ike Vinson 9’ 5”. 2.Ken Milburn12’ 8”.
Inlet Women
8/7 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. 2-3's.2-5's& 5-4's. Gaye Cox 31, Peggy Robinson 31.5, Nancy Heagle 32.5, Drema Butler 33, Janine Metcalf 33, Deb Paiva 33, Sharon Wells 33. Closest to the Hole Drema Butler #3.
Lady Islanders
8/1 - Wachesaw East. 6 points 1st high score- Carmen Sutcliffe , Sandy Panetta, Sue Sharp, Sherry Jewell - 70.
8/8 - Wachesaw East. Low Putts 1.Sue Helbing 19 2.Carmen Sutcliffee 20 ,Norma Cain20 4.Helen Gervais 5.Sue Sharp 23 6.Pat St.Denis 24 Most Putts Tied Nancy Webster 27,Sherry Jewell 27.
Legends Men
7/31 - Heathland- Two Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Bill Vondervor/Jake Cox/George McKenna -15; 2nd Tony Posillico/Jim Shaffer/Frank Monteforte/Andy Czyz -14. 2 August-Parkland-Par 3's Three Low Net, 4's and 5's Two Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Tony Posillico/George McKenna/Jim Shaffer -27; 2nd Jake Cox/Jim Close/Frank Monteforte/Andy Czyz -21.
8/7 - Parkland-Two Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Jim Shaffer/ Andy Czyz -14; 2nd Jake Cox/George McKenna/Frank Monteforte -12.
Loomis Gang
7/31 - Arrowhead - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st - Will Estanich, Tom Franchine, Ted Volante, Draw = -15; 2nd = Delwyn Smith, Kevin VanBremen, Terry Lane, Ron Gierisch = -9; 3rd= tie = Gary Brown, Hank Chambliss, Charlie Beers, Al Gunsten = -6; Barry Kuhn, Bill Loomis, Dick Oneil, Jim Carroll = -6.
8/2 - Legends Heathland - individual stableford - Group A = Will Estanich = +7, Gary Brown = +5, Scott Bagg = +2; Mike Dunleavy = +1; Group B = Hugh Schrowang = +5; Barry Kuhn = +3; John Edlich = +1, Bill Loomis = even; Group C = Charlie Dickerman = +1; Hank Chambliss, Ted Volante and Jim Carroll = -1.
8/7 - Eagle Nest - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st = Bob Henretty, Kevin VanBremen, Bill Loomis, Charlie Beers = -28; 2nd = Will Estanich, Tom Franchine, Dick Oneil, TEd Volante = -17; 3rd = Gary Brown, John Edlich, Terry Lane, Yak Yak = -14.
8/9 - Legends Moorland - all the 7's net - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Tom Franchine, Yak Yak, Jim Carroll = -11; 2nd = Hank Chambliss, Hugh Schrowang, TEd Volante, Draw = +1; Will Estanich, Bob Cirigliano, Charlie Dickerman, Larry Gehman = +1.
8/11 - The Hackler Course - modified texas scramble -all the 7's - 1st = Cliff Marcum, John Edlich, Dick ONeil, Al Gunsten = +13; 2nd = Mike Deal, Fred D'Argenio, Jim McGuire, Bill Loomis = +15.
MBNLA
8/2 - West Course Lowlowlow ; A-Flight Low Gross H.cherry 40 Low Net P. Gurley 36.5;low Putts C. Skuratt 18; B-Flight Low Gross J. Spjut 51; Low Net Jo Lee 38; Low Putts Anne Blatz 17; Ctp #4 H. Cherry ; Birdie # 4 P. Gurley; Chip-In #4; P.gurley; #3 C. Skuratt.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
8/7 - Meadowlands. Game: Low Gross/Low Net/Low Putts. Flight 1: LG Billie Ellwanger 81; LN Bev Ibbott 73; LP Denni Maynard34; Mary Ellen Smith 35. Flight 2: LG Phyllis Hurley 91; LN Pat DiRisio 73; LP MarJ Roach 35; Anna Merritt 36. Flight 3: LG Nancy Griffin 96; LN Eileen Bowen 64; LP Judy Zaenglein 33; Dot Belanger 35. Birdies: Bev Ibbott #7 & #14; Ginnie Bradley #4; Jane Glemming #6; Peggy Acree #15. Chip-ins: Judy Zaenglein #3; Peggy Acree # 14.
8/14 - Farmsteade. Game: Team Stableford. Winners: Blue Team with 381 points – Billie Ellwanger; Bev Ibbott; Marj Roach; Jane Glemming; Karen Hertling; Judy Zaenglein; Peggy Acree; Claire Travers. Birdies: Donna Moetsch #3; Maureen Grant #12; Chris Faust #3; Marj Roach #17; Nancy Puskar #9; Phyllis Hurley #12; Anna Merritt #17; Elaine Friedman #12. Chip-ins: Marj Roach #17; Phyllis Hurley #8.
Meadowlands Men’s League
8/1 - Farmstead, Modified Stableford; Front Nine: First (Tie) Don Boudreau, Keith Sames, Bob Butler, Gordon Much; Dave Coates, Dick Carter, Dick Puskar, Terry Holtz (+12) Back Nine: First: Jack Haught, Adam Peters, Dale Easter, Paul Hourigan (+14) Second: (Tie): Bill Tencza, Joe Gadowski, Eric Wagner, Curtis Brenk; Mike Fedak Joe Farmarco, John Asmussen, Mike Summa (+3) Overall: First: Coates, Carter, Puskar, Holtz (+9 1/2) Second: (Tie) Haught, Easter, Peters, Hourigan; Fedak, Farmarco, Asmussen, Summa (+9). Flights: A Flight:Bill Tenzca (+8) B Flight: Joe Farmarco (+5) C Flight: John Asmussen (+6 1/2) D flight: Gordon Much (+6 1/2).
8/8 - Meadowlands, Modified Stableford, Shamble: Front Nine: First: Daved Coates, Joe Gadowski, Mike Naudus, Bill Southard (+9) Second: Terry Cox, Joe Farmarco, Nick Dirisio, Larry Sheeron (+8 1/2) Back Nine: First: Brian King, Bob Butler, Duane Durbin, PLaul Hourigan (+11) Second: (Tie) Don Kulas, Keith Sames, Gordon Much Larry Zub; Mel Snelling, Jim Williams, John Asmussen Bill DeHaan (+8) Overall: First: Coates, Gadowski, Naudus, Southard (+16 1/2) Second: Tie: Cox, Farmarco, Dirisio, Sheeron; Snelling, Williams, Asmussen, DeHaan (+13).
Murrells Inlet Elks
8/11 - Willbrook GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Fraser O’Neil 68, Nick Cappola 70, Reno Calvetti 71, Bob Donaldson 71, Al Foley 71. B FLIGHT; Bob Johnson 63, Rick Lavery 66, Larry Johnson 69, Erold Seminerio 70, Randy Engel 71. C FLIGHT; Kitt Beaty 68, Paul Covaleski 71, Bill Chenault 72, Barry Franklin 72, Steve Hart 75, Ed Grob 75. D FLIGHT; Jesse Crabtree 65, Tom Bloechle 72, Jack Dent 72, Woody Pencille 72, Barry McDonald 73. Low Gross; Fraser O’Neil 78, Al Foley 78. Low Net; Bob Johnson 63 (shot his age 82). CTP; # 4 Fraser O’Neil 1’ 1”, # 8 John Elder 6’ 6”, # 12 Bob Donaldson 33’ 0”, # 17 Phil Emery 1’ 8”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men
8/2 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Low Gross - Jim Williams (78). First Low Net - John Neely (67), T-2nd - Frank Rader and Ed Schoepfel (68), T-4th - Bill Dickson, Nick Cianciotto and David Crane (69), T-7th - Jim Dean, John Mauro and Bill Duvall (70), T-10th - Bob Pahmeier, Ray Bowers, Rick Frank and Brian P'Pool (71).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
8/3 - Glen Dornoch. 2 nets minus 1 putts plus 3 putts. 1. Sherwood Hayes, Denny Sierck, Ray Park, Ed Nevil -31. 2. Bob Hall, Leroy Fromang, Joe Garcia, Del Worden -27. CTP #7 Bob Hall, #14 Walt Hornbeck, #17 Leroy Fromang. Low gross, Johnny Calhoun 79. Low net, Denny Sierck 69.
8/10 - Long Bay. 2 nets, 3 nets, 4 nets, repeat. 1. Del Worden, Larry Hayes, Archie Williams, Fred Oteri -9. 2. Bob Suchy, Sherwood Hayes, Danny Arnold, Earl Dover -2. CTP. #5 Denny Sierck, #8 Del Worden, #13 Terry Dicus, #17 Seth Hager. Low gross, Seth Hager 77. Low net, Seth Hager, Del Worden 68.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
8/2 - Panthers Run. Format: Individual Low net throwing out two worst hole scores. 1. Betty Coffini (58), Sue Kane (60), 3. Deb McFarlane (61), 4. Pat Brooks (63), 5. Maureen Craik (65), 6. Tied at (66) - Carol Dunham, Debbie Lebkicher, Patti Lawson and Rosemarie Savoia. Low Gross - Sue Kane (92). Birdies: Rosemarie Savoia #5 and Karen Orejuela #17.
8/7 - Leopard’s Chase. Format: One - Two - Three. Team counts one net on Holes 1-6, 2 nets on Holes 7-12 and one net on Holes 13-18. Par is 97. First Place: Judy Harlow, Sharon Benson, Michelle Undersell, Melanie Kelly. Birdie: Pat Brooks #10. Low Net Sue Kane: 77. Low Gross: Sharon Benson 93.
Ocean Ridge Men
7/31 - Lion's Paw. 23 players participated in a four-man format "Easy Peasy, with a twist". 2 low nets on each hole, except 2 low gross on holes 8 & 18. First place was the team of Matt Sanchez, Dan Pallen, Bill Bixler and Peter Crocitto. Second place was Ralph DiVito, Greg Lipscomb, Mike Savoia and (BD) Dan Pallen. Third place was Tom O'Connell, Guy Giancarlo, Rich Kane and Ray Beadnell.
8/2 - Panther's Run. 44 players participated in a four-man event. Format was 2 low nets on holes 1-17, 4 low nets on hole # 18. Finishing in first place at -27 were Kevin Fitzgerald, Dom DeCando, John Wehner and Jim McCombs. There was a five way tie at -23. Match of cards determined the following: 2nd place George Cassidy, Tom Burke, Walt Stachura, George Woodard. 3rd place Pete Williams, Eric Dunham, Rich Liggera, Joe Coffini. 4th place Doug McDonald, Charlie Roberts, Wayne Underhill, Dick Giblin. 5th place, Ton Seben, Joe Quaglia, Rich Rudnicki, Skip Lacey.
8/7 - 17 players participated in a Two-man Best Ball event. Players 1 & 4, players 2 & 3. 1st place was Charlie Augone and Kevin Fitzgerald at -10. Two teams came in at -9. A march of cards determined Mike Ratchford and Paul Dittner in 2nd place, while Chuck Maliszewski and Joe Coffini claimed 3rd place.
Okun Tour
8/6 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Mario Severino, +11; Rolly Hall, +8; Steve Franzi, Bob Okun, +6; Herb Bleck, Dan Petry, +4; Chad Barnes, Mike Schiess, +3; Bruce Fritz, +1; DeAnna Davis-Okun, Wayne Nokes, Even; Charlie Lalomia, -1; Rocco Fedele, -4; Vince Ditchkus, John Morris, -6; Hank Buchanan, -8. Closest to the pin: #3 Dave McKenna; #7 Derrick Miller; #11 Rolly Hall; #14 Bob Okun; #16 Herb Bleck.
8/13 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Steve Franzi, +5; Herb Bleck, Dan Petry, +3; Vince Ditchkus, +2; Bob Okun, +1; Mario Severino, Even; Marion Pacic, -2; Chad Barnes, -4; Wayne Nokes, -5; Charlie Lalomia, -7; Rolly Hall, -15; Sam Allen, -22; Paul Fallon, John Morris, DNF.
Palmetto Women
7/31 - Burning Ridge. Putts Minus Fairways. Bernice Cavanagh-13, Amy Hurst-14, Rachele Brown-17(MC), Vivian Watkins-17, Mary Sawyer-18, Sandi Kandel-19, Dianne Bohler-21(MC). Birides: Cookie Belarge #6, Vivian Watkins #17. Chip Ins: Bernice Cavangh #13, Janet Ebert-Green#17.
8/7 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross, Low Net. Flight #1: Low Gross: Amy Hurst-86(MC), Heidi Cherry-86. Low Net: Rachele Brown-72(MC), Mary Sawyer-72. Flight #2: Low Gross: Cheryl Trudeau-102. Low Net: Lisa Bryant-74, Judy Melton-76. Birdies: Amy Hurst #8. Chip Ins: Cookie Belarge #14, Sandi Kandel #3, Judy Melton #9, Cheryl Trudeau #4.
Pawleys Plantation Men
8/7 - Two Man Teams using Stableford format scoring counting one best score on each hole. First was Joe Ferreira and Dennis Wahl at 46. Second place, determined by a show of cards, Norm Elder and Jim York at 44. CTP: #7 @ 12’0” Dennis Wahl, #13 @ 7’9” Henry Demarco and again on #17 @ 13’1”.
8/14 - Four Man Team game of Texas Scramble scoring 1 Low Net on all holes was played (albeit shortened to 14 holes due to lightening). Joe Ferreira, Gene Nemeth, Tony Parks and Bob Umble won with a score of 36, Peter Aubrey, Bacil Dickert, Roy Oberg, and Jim Schmidt were second determined by a show of cards also with a 36, and Gil Goldsmith, Brian Humphreys, Patrick Rogers, and Bill Shoup were third with a 37. CTP: #3 @ 8’9”Jim Deveau, #7 @ 8’9” Dennis Wahl, #13 @ 10” Paul Amthauer, and #17 @ 8’2” Bill Lapworth.
Pawleys Plantation PPLGA
8/2 - Game: 2 Low Net of Team: First Place Score 133 Match of Cards; Jackie Amthauer/Ann Gailer/Dawn Wright; Second Place Score 133 Vickie Bouvier/Te Andrews/Mary Parks. Chip in: Betsy Nemeth #3; Cathy Bergeron #8; Te Andrews #16.
Piperettes
8/1 - Sandpiper Bay GCC Piperettes Crossover. 1. Sue Campbell 24.5, 2. Bernice McRoberts 27, T. 3 Barb Bartholomew, Pat Hannigan and JoAnn Orendorf 27.5, t. 6 Joann Manning, Michaela Richardson and Peggy Donawick 28. Chip in Birdies Michaela Richardson Bay No. 3 and Bernice McRoberts Bay No. 1. Additional Birdies Jacquie Bridge Bay No. 5, Noelle Kehrberg Sand No. 8, JoAnn Orendorf Bay No. 7. Chip ins Bernice Morris Bay No. 1; Angela Nicholson Bay No. 5 and Sue Campbell Sand No. 6.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
8/7 - Burning Ridge - Middle Nine. Scores: 1. Sally He'bert 29.5; 2. Linda Aptt 30.0; 3. Pat Paxson 31.5; 4. Lin Buxton 32.5. Low Putts: Diane Feeney 30; Trudy Biden 31. Chip-Ins: Brenda Skeen #14; Linda Aptt #18. Birdies: Pat Paxson #12; Sally He'bert #17; Trudy Biden #17.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
7/31 - Stableford: 1- Ed Peebles +7 2- Tie Tony Piana, Ken Hoffmann, George Pravata +3; Closest to the pin: #3 Rod Orem #15 Ken Hoffmann.
8/2 - Team Play: 1- Doug Blaney, Ray Canapini, Ed Peebles, Craig Rarick; Closest to the pin: #6 Bob Hiltzheimer #15 Regis Staley.
8/7 - Stableford: 1- George Pravata +4 2- Will Schoedler +1 3- Ed Peebles even; Closest to the pin: #3,Bert Yap.
Sea Trail Men
8/1 - Four-man teams played a 54-point Stableford tournament on the Byrd course, August 1. In the A flight, the team of Mike Luff, Cliff Dahlen, John Barton and Bill Jones took first place by a match of cards with a score of +12. Rick Kimbler, Guy Mulford, Jack Lambert and Marv Peters were second. Bill Shovlin, Mike Hargreaves, Bill McNeil and Brian Blaine shot +8 for third place. B flight winners were Gene Scheck, Mike Pozdol, Patrick Dowd and Kevin Sheehan with a +12. Second place went to Vince Brown, Tony Imondi, John Johnsen and Ralph Gardner who carded a +6. Paul Laputka, Ron Jenei, Bob Curts and Al Bayley scored +5 to take third place.
8/17 - Sea Trail Resort, Jones course, 2-man teams, better netball. A flight: 1. Ron Dubas/Rick Kimbler, -11; 2. Bill Jones/Blind, -10 (m/c); 3. Jack Law/Bill Shovlin, -10; 4. Gene Scheck/Bo Sellers, -7; 5. Mike Luff/John Riesser, -6. B flight: 1. Tony Imondi/Blind, -14; 2. Leon Bilderback/Bill Joerger, -13; 3. Marv Peters/Mike Pozdol, -12 (m/c); 4. Gary Fagan/Blind, -12; 5. Don Cope/Larry Keiley, -10.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
8/2 - Wachesaw East. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1&2. Fraser O’Neil and Don Mims, 67; 3&4. Warren Bassett and Greg Wimmer, 68. Flight B: 1. Bob Martin, 68; 2. Barry Chanonich, 71; 3. Lew Watkin, 72; 4. Art Silviera and Tom Dewey, 75. Flight C: 1. Gary Wycker, 65; 2,3&4. Fred Rinehart, OJ Gray and Conway Dooley, 75. Flight D: 1. David DeSorcy, 71; 2. Jerry Lucido, 72; 3. Tony Borassi, 78; 4. Walt Mitchell, 79. CTP: Jim King, #4, 2’1”; Fraser O’Neil, #8, 6’1”; Bob Martin, #12, 10’2”. (Highlight of the day: Warren Bassett at age 81 shot under his age for the 4th time with a 79.
8/9 - Whispering Pines. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Jim Cooksey, 66; 2. Hug Huggins, 68; 3. Fred Scott, 69; 4. Don Mims, 70. Flight B: 1. Ron Comperchio, 65; 2. Len Schmidt, 66; 3. Gary Wycker, 70; 4. Tom Dewey, 71. Flight C: 1. Larry Johnson, 64; 2. Ric Howitt, 69; 3. Dave Hudson, 72; 4. Tom Coughlin, 74. Flight D: !&2. David DeSorcy and Jerry Lucido, 67; 3. Al Undly 68; 4. Joe Wanovich, 70. CTP: Tom Dewey, #2, 6’7”; Fred Rinehart, #6, 10’5”; Bob Alexander, #11, 25’11”; Jim Cooksey, #17, 15’2”.
Surf Club Eagles
8/8 - 3 bb of 4 net: 1st, Scribe Doino, 1st degree Burns, Happy Hawes, Marvelous Gobles, 2nd, Bull Jack, Tech Goodall, Silent Dickson, Trump Tagtmeyer.
8/10 - 1 Gross 1 net of 3, 1st Mullah Hassett, Mary Alice Harelson, Zaika Virus 2nd, Jimbo Jim Hultquist , Elrod Kendricks, The Duke Hodrick.
8/11 - 3 bb of 4 net: 1st, Bull Jack, Frosty Frost, Trump Tagtmeyer, Doc Goliber, 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Tech Goodall, Tax Man Slapnik, Zaika Virus. Low Gross: Jim Hultquist 74.
Surf Club Men
8/11 - Low Net 67 Mike Hinson, team low net 58 Jan Gunter, Lou Pimpare, Mike Hinson.C.T.P. # 6 Joe Trahan, # 13 Jim Talcott, # 18 Lou Pimpare. Skins Joe Trahan, Lou Pimpare, Jan Gunter two, Jim Talcott two.
Timberlake Men
8/7 - Legends Parkland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Bill Dietzel +6, T2. Dan Sawyer and Jim Alvey +4. B Flight: 1. Curt Lancaster +4, 2. Joe Batomeo +2, 3. Steve Witt even. C Flight: 1. John McGlone +4, 2. Jim Kneece -2, T3. Al Chamberlain and Bill Jordan -3. CTP #3 Dan Sawyer, #5 John Abercrombie, #13 Fred Rauh, #16 Jim Alvey.
8/14 - Heritage. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dave Strohl +6, 2. Jim Budkus +5, 3. Dave Russell +3. B Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +9, T2. Bill Dietzel and Steve Witt +4. C Flight: 1. Al Chamberlain +12, 2. Gwyn Harris +7, 3. John McGlone +6, T4. Larry Young and Dan Menich +4. CTP #6 Dan Sawyer, #8 Jay Hoffman, #11 Keith Broadbelt, #13 Jim Budkus.
Tradition Gold Tees
8/9 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Craig Monaghan/Jim Conway/Bob Fulton/Vince Franco (-9mc) 2nd. Place-Bill Mitchell/Bob Caufield/Jay Jones/Charlie Muratore (-9) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Henry Woltman/Jay Jackson/John Melzer/Ernie Heilberg(-6) 2nd. Place- John McLaughlin/Jim Spataro/Keith Hoyle/Ernie Heilberg-blind (-5) Closest to the Pin-#2 Al carline #5 Jim Conway #12 Henry Woltman # 16 Keith Hoyle
Tradition Men
8/7 - Two low nets (one from each cart). Ron Mokrynka, Paul Hayes, Ed Sheldon, Dale Guzlas (-18). John Cavanaugh, Tom Strasser, Bill Keyes, Dick Culver (-17 moc). Eric Muller, Frank D’Amato, George Baker, Bill DiGuardio (-17). Dan Goodell, Dave Philips, Dave Rubin, Frank Gambeski (-14). CTP Hole # 2 Guzlas, # 5 Bill Mitchell, #12 Warren Winterbottom, #15 Bill Keyes. Low Gross Muller (74) Low Net (3 tied) Strasser (82-15=67), Jim Jackson (86-19=67) Al Britsch (86-19=67).
8/14 - “Individual Low Net”. Because of heavy rain, only 9 holes were played. “Front Nine”, John Cavanaugh and Dan Ingram (33), Ed Sheldon and Craig Monaghan (34), plus four players at (35). “Back Nine” Dan Goodell (31), Vinnie Esposito (33), Tim Mandroc (34), plus four players at (35). CTP Hole # 2 Bob Caufield, # 5 Al Britsch, # 12 Mandroc, # 15 Goodell.
Wachesaw East Members
8/1 - Stuart’s Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Person Best Low Net: 1.Sharp,Lucas –13 2. Muncie, DeCaprio –9 3. Flood,Grizmala –8 M/C 4. Murphy,Clancy –8 5. Stuart,Sharp –7 6. Ferrigno,Ferrigno –5 7.Johnson, Forte –4 8. Talaska, Bachand –2. CTPS: #4 Stuart #12 Clancy Birds: Stuart #4,14 Muncy #9 Forte #1 Low Gross: Muncie 79 Low Net: Lucas 61,Muncie 65, Stuart,Sharp,Clancy Ferrigno 70.
8/8 - Stuarts Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Low Nets: 1. Ferrigno, Bachand, Forte –17 2. Murphy,Sharp,Helbing –12 3. Muncie,Talaska,Clancy –5. CTPS: #4 Murphy #12 Clancy Low Gross: Ferrigno 82,Forte 86, Helbing 86 Low Net: Ferrigno 68,Forte 69,Helbing 69 Birds: Forte #5.
8/15 - Wachesaw East Monthly Scramble: 1. Ricketts,Cockram,Shifflett 57.05 2. Sutcliffe,Sutcliffe,Lawson,Webster 59.5 3. Willis,Willis,Jewell,Jewell 61 4.Jarin,Jarin,Hetrick 5. Sharp,Stuart,Forte 62 6. Ferrigno,Ferrigno,Helbing,Helbing 63.8 7. Talaska,Clancy,Grizmala,English 64.5 8. Cain,Murphy,Panetta,Claney 66.6 CTPS: #4 Ferrigno #8 Willis #12 Sutcliffe #15 Sutcliffe.
Wachesaw Plantation Club
7/27 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. Tee to Green. 1st: Part Kolencik; 2nd: Jan Rice; 3rd: Sophia Hansen.
Whispering Pines Men
8/2 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dave Strohl +12, 2. Mike Basmagy +11, 3. Fred Rauh +7, 4. Sam Gruber +4, 5. Dan Sawyer +1. B Flight: 1. Leroy Broach +6, 2.Tom Washer -3, 3.Gary Crowder -3, 4. Frank Maag -3, 5. Steve Witt -4. C Flight: 1. Bill Jordan +4, 2. Bob Bell even, 3. Curt Lancaster even, 4. Bill Frontz -1, 5. Wally Wallace -3. CTP #2 Dan Sawyer, #6 Bob Bell, #11 Steve Witt, #17 Tony Eaton.
8/9 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +12, 2. Leroy Broach +8, 3. Mack Reeder +4, 4. Dan Sawyer +3, 5. Sam Gruber -1. B Flight: 1. Gwyn Harris +6, 2. Steve Witt +4, 3. Neil Christian +4, 4. Curt Lancaster even, 5. Pat McHugh -1. CTP #2 Frank Maag, $6 Gwyn Harris, #11 Curt Lancaster, #17 Gwyn Harris.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
270 GAMES
Dennis Riebesell 279, Mike Perras 279, Mikey Anderson 277
300 GAME
Phil Belisle
Ladies 700
Karen Brown 222-211-277-710
11 STRIKES IN A ROW
Jimmy Hyatt 296
270 GAMES
Barry Gray 279, Tom Pennington 279, Phil Cooper 279, Steven Riebesell 279, Karen Brown 277
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Fred Boros was 117 pins over his average with a 623 series in the Coffee Break League. … Charlie Adams was 199 pins over his average with a 652 series in the Wednesday Fun League. In the same league, Jym Emmell was 149 pins above average with a 653 series and Phil Cooper was 148 pins over average with his 763 series. Bowling in the Big Bucks Trios League, Steven Riebesell was 170 pins above average with a 773 series, Jimmy Hyatt was 143 pins over average with a 719 series and Stacey Riebesell was 132 pins above average with a 675 series.
Golf
Shoot your age
Jim Muncie: Muncie, 80, shot below his age on Aug. 1 at Wachesaw East with a 79.
Eagles
Bob Hall: Hall scored an eagle on Aug. 1 on the par-3 13th hole at Sea Trail Golf Resort’s Maples Course using a driver and lob wedge.
Steve Domby: Domby scored an eagle on July 27 on the 337-yard, par-4 second hole at Crown Park using a 9-wood and 6-hybrid.
Bill McConnell: McConnell scored an eagle on Aug. 8 on the 370-yard first hole at Hidden Lakes Village’s Magnolia Course using a driver and 5-iron.
Calendar
Golf
Aug. 19: 5th Annual Bridgewater Charity Golf Outing at Arrowhead Country Club. Tournament features 7:30 a.m. check-in and 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $320 includes golf, breakfast, adult beverages and lunch; Corporate sponsors are available for $500 and include foursome of golf, breakfast, adult beverages, lunch, hole signage, banner signage and goodie bag privileges. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contest, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, mulligan tickets and prizes for the top three teams. $100 hole sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Steven Lastauskas at 843-457-8894 or SLastauskas@gmail.com.
Aug. 23: Masters Charity Tournament presented by Yuengling, Azalea Sands Golf Club, four-person team captain’s choice scramble, noon shotgun start. Must be 21 to participate. Optional VIP coach leaves Masters at 11 a.m. Entry fee of $125 per player includes gift bag, on-course beverages, awards ceremony, 50/50 raffle. Pre-tournament party from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 22 at Vookaa Lounge at Masters includes light food and drinks. Entry deadline Aug. 21. Masters caddies available. Proceeds benefit D.A.M. Associated Charities. Call 843-916-0972.
Aug. 26: 10th annual T&A Morning Show Charity Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee is $80 per person. Proceeds benefit SOS Healthcare’s autism Summer Camp program. Contact John Gaik at 248-231-5959.
Aug. 26: American Legion Horry Post 111 Tournament, Man O’War Golf Club, 2 p.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 per player includes 1 p.m. lunch, door prizes, prizes for the top three teams and skills contests, mulligans and strings for sale. Proceeds benefit local American Legion programs including Palmetto Boys and Girls State, American Legion baseball, and initiatives that assist veterans and mentor children. Sponsorships and prizes sought. Call 843-365-5669 or visit http://horrypost111.org/golf.html.
Aug. 27: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at 11:00 am – Bowl at Noon. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Sept. 4: Tidewater Patriot Day Charity Tournament, Tidewater Golf Club, 8 a.m. opening ceremonies, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, four-person captain’s choice format. Flights for men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Entry fee of $145 before July 1 or $195 afterward includes tournament/military reception from 6-9 p.m. June 3, range balls, donuts and coffee, pulled pork sliders from Sticky Fingers, refreshments on course, awards luncheon provided by The Shack, 50/50, Mercedes/BMW hole in one prize. Entry fee with more benefits for $180/$230. Proceeds benefit North Strand Helping Hand, SOS Healthcare, Little River Medical Center, North Strand Housing Shelter and Folds of Honor Foundation. Call 843-283-3752, email johnmcss@earthlink.net or visit tidewatercharitytournament.com.
Sept. 9: Coastal Shag Club’s Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Brick Landing Plantation Golf Club. Format is four-person men’s/women’s teams with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $70 fee includes greens, golf cart, range balls, beverages and buffet after golf. Mulligan packages available for $5 and $20 per package. Raffle tickets will be sold and there will be cash and prizes for first,second and third place. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Tournament to benefit Eunice Allison Scholarshihp awarded to a West Brunswick High Senior, Foster Children of Brunswick County at Angel Tree and Moose Heart of Shallotte. For more information, call Dean Saffos at 910-977-1045 or Patrick Boyd at 910-279-6007, or visit www.coastalshagclub.org.
Sept. 9: 9th Annual Cameron Ahalt Memorial Golf Tournament at Pawleys Plantation. Check-in at 7:30 a.m. with 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $75 per player or $300 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, light breakfest, lunch buffet, contests, awards, a raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds go to The Cameron Ahalt Celebration of Life Fund, which distrubes the funds to causes in the community. Also, 11 scholarships will be awarded to deserving college-bound Waccamaw High School seniors. For more information, contact Anita at 843-237-5693 or Sean at 843-237-1829. Registration deadline is Aug. 30.
Sept. 16: The Carolina Italian American organization (CIAO) 19th annual golf tournament at Eagle Nest Golf Club to support wounded military personnel (active or reserve), their families and veterans who have served our country. Price $65.00 per golfer and includes continental breakfast, hot dogs at the turn, and a buffet after the tournament. Beverages will be served on the course. Lots of prizes. For more info call Vito 843 427-4031 or John 843 249-2018.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
