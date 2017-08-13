High school football commences this week with Week 0 action.
High school football commences this week with Week 0 action. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Sports

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 13, 2017 7:06 PM

▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hit the road all week as they take on Winston-Salem Monday (7 p.m.), Tuesday (5 p.m. doubleheader), Wednesday (7 p.m.) and Thursday (7 p.m.) before playing a three-game set at Wilmington from Friday through Sunday (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday).

▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s soccer team begins the regular season with a game at Wofford on Friday (7 p.m.) and match at College of Charleston on Sunday (6:30 p.m.).

▪ Some area high school football teams begin their seasons as Week 0 commences Friday. Aynor (vs. Marion), Georgetown (vs. Conway), Green Sea Floyds (vs. East Columbus, N.C.), Socastee (vs. West Brunswick, N.C.), St. James (vs. Loris) and Waccamaw (vs. Andrews) each start at home, while Carvers Bay (at Marlboro County), Myrtle Beach (at Byrnes on Thursday) and North Myrtle Beach (at Timberland) start on the road.

▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ In tennis, both the men and women begin play in the ATP & WTA Western & Southern Open.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

