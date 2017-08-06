Dustin Johnson, of the United States, hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the RBC Canadian Open.
Sports

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 06, 2017 8:42 AM

▪ Some of the best junior golfers in the world – including players from 11 countries – will be playing at the AJGA Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy Junior Championship Tuesday through Thursday at Barefoot Resort’s Norman Course.

▪ After a day off Monday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to Potomac for a three game series (7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 12:05 p.m. Thursday). Then they head home to host the Carolina Mudcats Friday through Saturday (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday).

▪ The PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the season, will be held Thursday through Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

▪ The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the Pure Michigan 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

▪ In tennis, the men begin play in the ATP Coupe Rogers on Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Rogers Cup on Monday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

