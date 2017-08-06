Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ Some of the best junior golfers in the world – including players from 11 countries – will be playing at the AJGA Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy Junior Championship Tuesday through Thursday at Barefoot Resort’s Norman Course.
▪ After a day off Monday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to Potomac for a three game series (7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 12:05 p.m. Thursday). Then they head home to host the Carolina Mudcats Friday through Saturday (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday).
▪ The PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the season, will be held Thursday through Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
▪ The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the Pure Michigan 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the men begin play in the ATP Coupe Rogers on Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Rogers Cup on Monday.
