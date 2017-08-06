Are you ready for Ball to be in Trump’s court? I can see it coming.

I’m looking into my crystal ball, and what do I see?
A Big Baller, one who could wind up being the biggest baller of them all.
But there’s a catch.
LaVar Ball isn’t in on the secret. No, not yet.
If the build-up of outrageous statements takes the proper path, the father of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball might just be in line to the next president of the United States.
Think about it.
Like current president Donald Trump, he champions himself as a suave businessman (example, Big Baller Brand shoes for a thrifty $495). He’s been disrespectful to women (see: referees at AAU tournaments). He’s soon to have a reality show, following in the president’s footsteps. And his family members get a bad wrap simply for sharing his name.
And let’s not forget the most important shared trait: He can’t stop making outlandish comments despite the fact everyone around him is uttering one simple word: STOP.
Whether you like Trump or not, his brazen brand worked in 2016. I don’t see why a Ball campaign wouldn’t in 2020.
Therefore, he may not know it right now, but Ball could be subliminally building a resume for a White House run.
Imagine the monster that would be created if he realizes the path he’s on; he’ll let nothing stand in his way.
That is, of course, unless Trump runs for re-election.
What a spectacle that battle would be. Trump versus Ball. Ball versus Trump. Talk about playing one-on-one.
You thought Hillary versus The Donald was entertaining? Then hold on to your seat.
Let’s face it: Bombastic is in. It’s what the people want.
Trump got into office. Ball won’t disappear. And people can’t get enough of it.
Let’s just assume that Ball is able to trump Trump and becomes our president in 2021.
He could recruit the likes of Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant to be in his cabinet. However, he would probably soon after fire them and look to his balling sons for advice. Maybe he’ll even give Michael Jordan a stint, just so he can prove he’s better by firing him.
I’m not at all sure of Ball’s politics, but it doesn’t matter. He can make it up as he goes.
Having trouble with North Korea still? Well, Ball and Kim Jong-un can settle it by playing one-on-one on the hardwood. I bet Jong-un can shoot the rock; he is friends with Dennis Rodman after all.
Need to stimulate the economy? Sell Big Baller Brand high-tops out of the White House and Air Force 1.
Problems with the media? Take your ball and go elsewhere (like he did with his AAU team when he felt like the referees were picking on it).
Health care? OK, so maybe that’s one that not even Ball could solve.
Nonetheless, he’s a man with answers. Doubt it? Just ask him a question.
It’s time to “Make America a Slam Dunk Again.”
LaVar, the ball’s in your court.
On tap
Some of the best junior golfers in the world – including players from 11 countries – will be playing at the AJGA Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy Junior Championship Tuesday through Thursday at Barefoot Resort’s Norman Course. … After a day off Monday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to Potomac for a three game series (7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 12:05 p.m. Thursday). Then they head home to host the Carolina Mudcats Friday through Saturday (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday). … The PGA Championship, the fourth and final major of the season, will be held Thursday through Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. … The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the Pure Michigan 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday. … In tennis, the men begin play in the ATP Coupe Rogers on Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Rogers Cup on Monday.
