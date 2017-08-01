This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
Carolina Trios: Daniel Harrison 236-605, John Westerhaus 563, John Linker 554.
Little River Scratch (4 Games): Keith Jones 252-937, Don Baker 279-929, Jack Vilaca 258-929, Augie Schuyler 258-924, Gordon Gallahan 906, Eric Grainger 879, Larry Goosney 867, Rick Moyer 255-854, Blake Henderson 253-849, Randy Brown 843.
Monday Night Mixers: Chuck Farah 247-618, Frank Zimmerman 606, Darin Schroeder 598, Frank Naylor 569, Bud Naylor 560, Brad Alexander 558, Eric Hines 542, Joyce Freeman 204-534, Amanda Camden 505.
Never Give Up: Don Wilson 596, Allen Gossett 530, Paula Micale 521.
Summer Coffee & Donut: Gary Schliewe 558, Regina Schliewe 533, Paulette Carriker 498, Susie Leonard 206 game.
Thursday Ball League: Lois Vincent 219-601, Andrew Burns 258-586, Joe Mante 531.
Wednesday Nite Mixed: David Davis 246-692, John Charity 630, Blake Henderson 609, Paul Macchia 606, John Testerman 601, Lois Vincent 233-587, Joyce Freeman 552.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
SUMMER YOUTH ADULT (Week 9) Kimberlee Anderson 247-615, Arthur Dionisio 605, Lee Funk 520, Larry McCormick 506, Kat Holdridge 469, Sascha Elliott 421, Deeanna McCormick 229, Lucian Elliott 216
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 10) Kelly Daunno 268-748, Phil Belisle 717, Teresa Holmes 268-713, Scottie Burk 695, Patrick Christenson 673, Gary Simmons 671, John Murk 669, Alex Shand 665, Chris Richards 653, Arthur Dionisio 649, John DeSantis 645, Chuck Dickert 627, Karen Brown 612, Stacy Riebesell 604
COFFEE BREAK (Week 43) Ted Ackley 623, Tony Maturi 581, Al Wellman 560
WEDNESDAY FUN – SUMMER (Week 13) Dennis Riebesell 737, Ray Ghantt 632, Skip Stortzum 627, Chuck Dickert 623, Phil Cooper 617, Larry Purnell 602, Jym Emmell 563, Brandon Lewis 507, Jeanne Kohler 500, Peggy Staley 462, Kori Hippe 443, Alisha Johnson 409
SENIOR ROLLERS (Week 12) Derrell Kicklighter 658, Mike Corrow 616, Tony Maturi 288-573, Rick Fantini 538, Fred Boros 533, Wayne Southworth 527, MJ Jones 517, Annette Krapf 509, Gloria Albano 468
NOTHING BUT FUN – SUMMER (Week 11) Tommy Shifflett 709, Tyler Brooks 650, Bobby Ricketts 635, Darby Jones 592, Tom Ferrara 571, Margie Gray 568, Faye Floyd 474, Beverly Shifflett 450, Lauri Travis 418
Surfside Bowling Center
Senior Outing Summer: Hector Medina 596, James Thomas 215-570, Donna Neubert 547, Eileen DelSolia 201-505.
Senior Strikers: Russ Sanders 223-613, Fred Bang 572, George Moran 530, Mike Simmons 526, Joann Lavery 495.
Summer Fun Bunch: Marcus Collins 258-742, Dennis Jacques 266-739, Dylan Knapp 674, Austin Smothers 662, Alex Scott 662, Alex Scott 662, Tom Schwind 653, Dave Martin 631, Cameron Carroll 628, Pepper Lilly 609, Phil Gilberto 609, Kyle Burkhart 608, Greg Sellers 607, Josh McCoy 607, Thomas Garavito 602, Patrick Pickell 601, Jay Hillman 592, Robert Ricketts 585, Phil Martin 581, Chris Campanelli 257-574, Tracie Collins 208-554, Tammy Shifflett 512, Ginny Duncan 512.
Summer Rollers: Jerry Jedow 245-663, Dave Martin 662, Chris Campanelli 246-652, Joe Hayth 623, Bob Cournoyer 622, Bruce Ostrander 617, Melissa Clark 213-606, Shawn Clark 600, Lou Maracich 575, Larry Richards 570, Phil Martin 570, John Luxton 562, Ken Dill 558, Donna Neubert 234-555, Margie Gray 521, Eileen DelSolia 514.
Turkey Bombers: Richard Ray 707, Bob Bartolomeo 638, Josh McCoy 638, Wayne Witherspoon 624, Jeff Lohmeyer 609, Bob Cournoyer 606, Dan Christie 602, Gary Secrest 601, Tommy Moree 601, Bruce Ostrander 592, Hollie Wicker 255-592, Jim Keeler 590, Nelson Todd 588, Otis Blakeney 574, Dino Cwalinski 571, Luke West 557, Dennis Milligan 553, Darlene Harrington 547, Pat Pastore 212-538, Karen Clevinger 203-513, Donna Todd 509.
Sunday Youth Adult: (adult) Tommy Shifflett 256-662 Joey Granic 529, (youth) Kyler Shifflett 596.
Golf
Aberdeen
7/26 - ABCD Flighted 1st Dan Carosi, Duch Howard, Bob Morton, Ed Bouvia 2nd Roger Norman, Mike Zierk, John Minnigh, Paul Mackie.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
7/27 - Fazio Course - Even Holes - 1st place: Kim Johnson, Terry Fleming - 32, 2nd place: Jane Simpson, Theresa Dubreuil - 32.5. Birdies: Jane Simpson #2, Andi Mayo #3.
Blackmoor Ladies
7/27 - Low gross/ low net/ low putts. Flight A: Mary Sawyer low gross (87), Mare Baier low net (65), Debbie Downes low putts (29); Flight B: Jeanne Donaldson low gross (101), Kathy Murphy low net (69), Sharon Shepard low putts (35); Flight C: Joyce Franklin low gross (100), Carol Brownlee low net (68), Mary Rydzweski low putts (37). Bridies: Mare Baier #1, Mary Sawyer #5, Joyce Franklin #5, #17, Mindy Bingham #11. Chip-ins: Mare Baier #1, Mindy Bingham #10, #11, Sue Trythall #11. Closest to the hole: Joyce Franklin.
Blackmoor Travelers
7/26 - True Blue. A and B skins and closest to the pin. Winners of A skins were: Don Sears - #4. Dennis Downes - #6. George Dorosh - #9. Terry McGinnis - #11. Larry Gordon - #12 - 14 - 17. John Lees - #18. Closest to the pin for the A's were won by John Lees on #7 at 7' 8" and Larry Gordon on #14 at 4' 3". For the B skins, winners were: Gary Himstedt - #1 - 9. Ken Blood - #5. Joe Harbin - #10 - 12. Dennis Bingham - #13 - 17. Frank Rydzewski - #18. Closest to the pins were won by Frank Rydzewski on #7 at 12' 9" and Gary Himstedt on #14 at 12' 3".
Club 25
7/24 - Sea Trail Jones Format: Flighted Gross Score: Flight 1: First Place - Sandy Eberwein 80, Second Place - Susan Kenny 81, Third Place - Darlene McFadden 83; Flight 2: First Place - Cynthia Amicone 85, Second Place - Donna Moetsch 86, Third Place - Barb Guhl 90; Flight 3: First Place - Sheila Sullivan 87, Second Place - Bev Ibbott 91, Third place - Marcia Faris 93; Flight 4: First Place - Susan Cunningham and Sandy Campbell tie with a 92, Second Place - Sue Kane 93, Third Place - Linda Mullins 96; Flight 5: First Place - Joanne Horgan 92, Second Place - Diana Wells 93, Third Place - Karen Orejuela 94; Flight 6: First Place - Joan Hill 93, Second Place - Jan Van Der Vliet 96, Third Place - Paula Thommen 98; Flight 7: First Place - Donna Rubinstein 97, Second Place - Linda Painter 99, Third Place - Bernadette Clinton; Closest to the Pin - Jones #5 - Cindy Kirwan; Closest to the Pin - Jones # 17 - Shirley Arnold.
Colonial Charters Ladies
7/27 - Take two holes back to par less full handicap. Flight A: Ruth Rein 58, Adilia Jurgensen 62, Eileen Mastracchio 67. Flight B: Mary Ann Fitzgerald 60, Judy Wills 63. Flight C: Monica Uhrig 61, Carol Peterson 62. Low Putts 23. Chip-ins: Mary Ann Fitzgerald #12, Carol Peterson #4, Ruth Rein #4, Mary Wolfe #9, Eileen Mastracchio #11, Monica Uhrig #7. Birdies: Kay Pierson #9, Ruth Rein #12, Darlene Nye #3, Monica Uhrig #7, Sandy Roach #11.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
7/24 - River Hills. Game: Putts. Flight 1: Bev Ibbott 30; Ginny Ridinger 31; Pat DiRisio 32. Flight 2: Linda Gregory 30; Linda Pillion 32; Sandi Pilney 34. Flight 3: Marsha Krug 31; Sharon Hall 32; Susan Burchacki 35. Birdies: Claire Travers #3; Terri Crowley #6 & #18; Steffany Gamsby #7.
Eastport Cruisers
7/26 - Convert 1 hole back to par less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Mary Ann Goddard 85, Nets Ginnie Bradley 67, Maggie Kirkby 69. Flight B: Gross Ruth Rein 88, Nets Adilia Jurgensen 64, Phyllis Welch 66. Flight C: Gross Barb Finn 96, Nets Marilyn Prota 66, Diane Russini 67. Flight D: Gross Marlene Cleary 101, Nets Pat Michalski 66, Marcy Mawby 65. CTP Eileen Bowen #4, Iris Parr #13. Chip-ins: Sandy Sposato #12, Barb Finn #9, Maggie Kirkby #4, Pat Michalski #4, Ruth Rein #8. Birdies: Maggie Kirkby #4, Iris Parr #1, Pat Michalski #4.
Flounders League
7/27 - Heathland– Individual Net Stroke Play, 1 men’s flight and 1 ladies flight – Men’s flight 1st place winner with a score of 60, Thomas Smith – 2nd place with a score of 62, Tony Crea – 3rd place with a score of 62, Autie Cochran – 4th place with a score of 62, Dave Vimislik – “Ladies” flight 1st place winner with a score of 64, Margaret Cox – 2nd place with a score of 65, Elva Connell – 3rd place with a score of 66, Karen Lombardi – 4th place with a score of 67, Barb Hasenstab – 5th place with a score of 67, Marge Prickett – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Jim Nairn and Marilyn Marlow – Hole # 8, Joe Gosiewski, Paul Orehovek, and Karen Lombardi – Hole # 12, Rick Bayless and Tom Buffkin – Hole # 17, Tom Buffkin and Barb Hasenstab.
Golden Swingers
7/28 - The Witch - Team Winners (1st) Steve Zielinski & Bill Blanchfield + 2 1/2 (2nd) Bob Claffey & Jeff Fahey +2 - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Bill Blanchfield +1 (2nd). Bob Claffey + 1/2 - Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Jim Smyka +7 (2nd) Bob Butler +4 1/2 - CTP #3 Steve Gerych #7 Jim Smyka #12 Bob Rizzutti #14 Gary Cohen.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
7/31 - Wild Wing Golf Course. 99 golfers finished in eight flights. "A" flight: Gary Naugle (72 Gross), Morris Buck (69 Net). "B" flight: Karl Pettersen (86 Gross), Tony Languell (69 Net). "C" flight: John Biedka (81 Gross), Randy Lewis (66 Net). "D" flight: Andy Pate (85 Gross), Tom Williams (66 Net). "E" flight: Jeff Adams (92 Gross), Dave Barilla (71 Net). "F" flight: Mike McReynolds (96 Gross), Bob Heins (75 Net). "G" flight: Ed Wilson (80 Gross), Stan Rifkin (68). "H" flight: Bob McClone (100 Gross), Bob Evans (72 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #5 - Gary Naugle (4' 9"), #8 - Larry Gordon (2' 2"), #12 - Terry McGinnis (1' 10"), #17 - Barry Buffington (12' 2"). Gold/Red Tees: #5 - Gary Crumling (7' 2"), #8 - Tom Williams (4' 10"), #12 - John Biedka (7' 9"), #17 - Tom Bufffkin (2' 2").
Grand Strand Women
7/19 - Arrowhead the game was Fairways (5 points each) less Putts. Winners:1. Lisa Dragon 49; 2. Bev Keyes 41; 2. Barb Cleghorn 41; 3. Beth Ehlen 38. CTP: Cypress 3 Barb Cleghorn; Cypress 6 Carol Gray; Lakes 5 Peggy Steele; Lakes 8 Carol Gray.
7/22 - River Club the game was Even Holes less 80% of handicap. Winners: 1. Vicki Acri 20; 2. Lisa Dragon 21;3. Carla Mellins 22; 4. Joanne Scidmore 23. CTP: Jamie Fisher #17; Judy Melton #8.
7/26 - Arrowhead the game was a Team Best Ball low gross and low net. First Place 137 points: Barb Charles, Mary Ann DeForty, Janis Ortmeyer, Paula Gillis. Second Place 140 points: Karen Zeip, Andra Montagna, Kathy Lord.
7/29 - Prestwick the game was Low Net on 9 holes. Winners: Front: 1. Barb Cleghorn 35; 2. Rita Rodriguez 36 (MC). Back: 1. Jamie Fisher 37 (MC); 2. Maria Renkey 37 (MC).
Grand Strand Swingers
7/25 - Blackmoor. 3 nets, 1.Bob Bestler, Ron Palucki, Chris Melitse, Joe Garcia -26. 2. Lowell Ashe, Ben Hough, Dan Wilson, Bill Bolt -24. 3. Bob suchy, Ed Powelson, Dave Nevil, Don Frye -23. CTP. #2 Leroy fromang 14’4”, #4 Harvey Eisner 7’2”, #15 Larry Hayes 8’2”, #17 Joe Garcia 3’3”. Low gross, Bob Hall 72. Low net, Rick Aubel 63.
Hanna Group
7/29 - Caledonia. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell 79, Bert Hayslip 88, bill Burchfield 90, Ken Fetzner 93. Flight B - Milt Beneke 89, Terry Boland 97, Don Tylinski 99, Jeff Musiker 111. Flight C - Emil Hvizdak 92, Jack Mitchell 93, Tom Jackson 108, Jim Scott 108, Warren Quinn 111. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Bert Hayslip 73, Jeff Musiker - 87, Warren Quinn 73.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
7/29 - Willbrook. Team quota. 1st Place : Kevin Barry, Gary Wiklund, Arlin Jividen, and Harry Koerber (+9) ; 2nd Place : Joe McCrorey, Greg Burchett, Don Yager, and Ernie Dozzi (+3) ; 3rd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Dick Orr, Skip Benjamin, and Ross Lenhart (-3) ; 4th Place : Andy Davis, Walt Loos, Regis Milan , and Dave Arnott (-3). Low Gross (1st) : Gary Wiklund - 82 ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro and Charles Jones - 83. Most over Quota (1st) : Gary Wiklund (+6) ; (2nd) : Don Yager, Dave Morman, and Walt Loos(+4). CTP : Jim Miller on # 6. Sid Worley on # 17.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
7/25 - Course: Pearl West: Format: Individual Stableford: 1st: Mike Franco +8, 2nd: Jim King +6, 3rd: Jim Charest & Bill Gansman +5: CTP: #2 Bill Gansman, #5 Sal Misseri. #12 Mike Franco, #17 Mike Bahnick.
Indigo Creek
7/28 - Indigo Creek, Low Net- R. Martin 68mc, S.beal 68mc, B. Cairns 72, Game The Ones, P. Secondino 29, K. Mcgrath 31 1/2, M. Lanzer 35 1/2, Ctp- #3 B. Cairns 7-1, #6 K. Mcgrath 11-8, #11 R. Martin 12-8, #15 R. Martin 14-9.
Indigo Creek Men
711-7/25 - 2 Man Best Ball Tournament Champions Bob Hogan & Bill Almoney.
7/25 - Point Quota Results Flight A Tie Tony Cimorelli,Dave Jackson, Scottie Legget,Bob Hogan 41; Flight B John Anninos 42; Teams 1st Bruce Boger, John Anninos 82, 2nd Tony Cimorelli, Don Amoroso 81, 3rd Frank Wendell, Bob Collins 77, 4th Paul Desautels, Ed Healy 76, 5th Dave Jackson, Charlis Napolitan 75.
7/27 - 80% HDCP 2BB and Bonus 1st team Paul Desautels, John McCullough, Leon Homan, Bill Hamberger -15, 2nd Larry Keefe, Dan Amoroso, AL Lobalbo, Dick Messier -13, 3rd Bob Hogan, Tony Cimorelli, Frank Riso, Blind -12, 4th Dave Jackson, Frank Yelinko, Kevin McGrath, Walt Lynch -12; Closest to pin # 6 Leon Homan Closest to pin #15 Charlie Jeter.
Inlet Men’s Golf
7/31 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Hug Huggins 66. 2.Ike Vinson 67. 3.Jerry Bohdanowicz 67. 4.Sam Gruber 68. B Flight. 1.Paul Mudd 69. 2.Ron Campus 69. 3.Bob Peck 72. 4.Tom Stricker 74. C Flight. 1.Tom Dewey 69. 2.Bruce Ridgely 69. 3.Bill Wrenn 72. 4.Woody Pencille 72. D Flight. 1.Bill Mulligan 68. 2.Gary Myers 68. 3.Dennis Gambuzza 69. 4.Skip Archer 71. Closest to pin # 2. 1.George Keeler 1’ 10”. 2.Bill Mulligan 11’ 5”. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 1’ 9”. 2.Les Brunda 3’ 7”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
7/24 - Indigo Creek. ONES. Margie Rogers 33, Barb Sobo 34, Joan Carpenter 34, Ellen Cahill 34, Sharon Wells 35. Birdies: Joan Carpenter#18, Sharon Wells #11, Margie Rogers #8 Zippy #10. Chip-Ins: Sharon Wells #2. Closest to the Hole Margie Rogers #6.
Legends Men
7/24 - Parkland-Flag: 1st Tony Posillico/Bill Vondervor/Elliot Popper/Andy Czyz/Jake Cox -18; 2nd Frank Monteforte/Reinhart Eisenzopf/Jim Shaffer/Jim Kemmerling/Jerry Chiolero -6. 27 July-Moorland-Two Low Net: 1st Jerry Chiolero/Andy Czyz/Reinhart Eisenzopf -15; Tony Posillico/Jake Cox/Elliot Popper -14; 3rd Frank Monteforte/Jim Close/Bill Vondervor -10.
Loomis Gang
7/24 - MB National West - Poker - 1st = Cliff Marcum, Tom Franchine, Yak Yak, Ron Gierisch = 5 1/2 points; 2nd = JD Lee, Hugh Schrowang, Charlie Dickerman, Jim McGuire = 4 1/2 points.
7/26 - Legends Parkland - all the 7's net - 1st = Mike Deal, Hugh Schrowang, Dick ONeil, Jim Carroll = -13; 2nd = JD Lee, Tom Franchine, Yak Yak, Charlie Dickerman = -10; 3rd = tie = Will Estanich, Scott Bagg, Barry Kuhn, Bill Loomis = -5; Cliff Marcum, Charlie Beers, Ted Volante, Dan Menich = -5.
7/28 - Eastport - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st - Gary Brown, Mike Deal, Mike Dunleavy, Bob Henretty = -7; 2nd - tie - Cliff Marcum, JD Lee, Tom Franchine, Hugh Schrowang = -5; AJ Mendoza, Hank Chambliss, Dick ONeil, Terry Lane = -5.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
7/24 - Meadowlands. Game: T & F’s X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1: Denni Maynard 63; Lorraine Heroux 64; Maureen Grant 70. Flight 2: Pat DiRisio 65; Anna Merritt 67; Peggy Acree 68. Bev Farmarco 60; Chris Darvas 70; Dorine Stoecker 71. Birdies: Denni Maynard #5; Lorraine Heroux #17.
7/31 - Farmstead. Game: Odd holes X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1: Ginnie Bradley 59; Jan Santos 62; Denni Maynard 64. Flight 2: Karen Hertling 59; Nancy Griffin 61; Chris Faust 66 MOC. Flight 3: Linda Stewart 65; Bev Farmarco 67; Dottie Belanger 68. Birdies: Billie Ellwanger #10; Ginnie Bradley #9; Chris Faust #9; Marj Roach #3 & #6; Bev Ibbott #6. Chip-ins: Roberta Mackey #10; Nancy Griffin #13.
Meadowlands Men’s League
7/25 - Meadowlands, Modified Stableford: Front Nine: First: Bill Tencza, Harry Boggs, John Asmussen, Gordon Much (+10 1/2) Second: Bill Bowers, Jack Haught, Joe Farmarco, Bill Southard (+10) Back Nine: First: Mike Fedak, Ted Fletcher, Ed Sakal, Ed Dodson (+11) Second: Bowers, Haught, Farmarco, Southard (+7) Overall: First: Bowers, Haught, Farmarco, Southard (+17) Second: Don Boudreau, Gary Hertling, Chip Hopkins, Lee Heroux (+10 1/2); Flights: A Flight: Bill Tencza (+8 1/2) B Flight: Gary Hertling (+7 1/2) C Flight: Mel Snelling (+10) D Flight: Eric Wagner (+5 1/2).
Murrells Inlet Elks
7/28 - Litchfield GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Barney Barnhorst 66, Bill Brynildsen 67, Nick Cappola 67, Warren Bassett 68, Greg Wimmer 69. B FLIGHT; Rick Butker 61, Barry Chanonich 64, Larry Johnson 67, Fred Scott 68, Jim Alvey 68. C FLIGHT; John Cloutier 67, Emil Nagy 67, Gene McGlone 68, Dan Menich 68, Bill Chenault 69. D FLIGHT; Woody Pencille 66, Steve Harrington 66, Mike Smith 67, Dennis McGee 67, Mike Priester 68. Low Gross; Bill Brynildsen 77. Low Net; Rick Butker 61. CTP; # 4 Jack Feehan 1’ 6”, # 7 Jim Liles 1’ 3”, # 12 Nick Cappola 7’ 2”, # 17 Bill Brynildsen 5’ 10”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Association
7/26 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Low Gross - Jim Williams (73). First Low Net - Jim Dean (63), T-2nd - Ken Huber and Bill Duvall (67), 4th - Brian P'Pool (68). 5th - Ed Schoepfel (70), 6th - Mike Browning (71), T-7th - Bob Pahmeier, Rick Frank, Joe Phillips, Dick Albert, Ray Bowers, Mike Wardrip and Mike Stonefield (72).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
7/27 - River Hills. Two designated balls plus one net. 1. Bob Suchy, Joe Garcia, Ron Bjorklund, Larry Hayes -7. 1. Dick Hunter, Larry Sterling, Jay Brown, Sherwood Hayes -7. 3. Terry Dicus, Don Rust, Jody Lineberry, Bob Hall -3. CTP. #3 Terry Dicus, #6 Leroy Fromang, #12 Larry Sterling, #15 Don Rust. Low gross, Bob Hall 76. Low net, Larry Hayes 67.
Myrtle Beach National Ladies Golf Association
7/26 - North 9 Hole Low Net. 1st Low Net Liz Cummings (22); 2nd Low Net Jo Lee (22-tie playoff); Low Putts Heidi Cherry (18).
Ocean Ridge Men’s Golf Association
7/27-7/29 - Match Play Tournament. 32 players participated in this 3 day, double elimination event. All matches were played on the Panther's Run Golf Course. In the Flight "A"(white tees) match, Richie Liggera defeated Dennis Miller 2 Up. In the Flight "B" (white tees) match, Doug McDonald defeated Gary Prock 4-3. Flight "C" (gold tees) had Tom O'Connell defeating Andy Carden 2+1. It took 22 holes to determine the winner of the Flight "D" (gold tees), where Larry May went 1 Up over Mike Ratchford for the win.
Ocean Ridge Plantation Ladies Golf Association
7/26 - Panther’s Run. Format: Team Stableford: Count 1 point for Net Bogey, Two points for Net Pars, Three points for Net Birdies, Four points for Net Eagles and Five points for Double Eagle . Winning Teams: 1st Place: Winning on a match of cards with 139 points - Nancy O’Connell, Sharon Benson, Lorraine Crosby, Deb Lebkicher. 2nd Place: 139 points - Holly Brenneman, Kathy Wicke, Phyllis LaClair, Patti Lawson. 3rd Place: 131 points - Susan Kane, Lori Bonnington, Pam Bank, Betty Coffini. Chip-In’s - Carol Dunham #18, Lorraine Crosby #4. Low Net - Patti Lawson - 68. Low Gross - Holly Brenneman -87.
7/31 - Lions Paw. Format: Avoid Those Hazards - one point every time any player is in a hazard. Team with lowest points wins. Winning Team: Score of 11 - Karen McCloskey, Sharon Benson, Melanie Kelley, Patti Lawson. Second Place - Score of 12 - Maureen Craik, Karen Orejuela, Juli Miller, Peggy Rowland. Birdie: Maureen Craik, #17. Chip In Birdie - Donna Ciliberto - #9. Low Gross - Karen McCloskey 90 and Holly Brenneman 90. Low Net: Sharon Benson 66.
Okun Tour
7/30 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Rolly Hall, Carl Meyer, +2; Herb Bleck, Steve Franzi, Marion Pacic, +1; Wayne Nokes, Dino Pappas, Dan Petry, Even; Vince Ditchkus, Rocco Fedele, -1; Hank Buchanan, Charlie Lalomia, -2; John Morris, -3; Mike Milne, -5; Mario Severino, -6; John Patten, -7. Closest to the pin: #3 & #16 Rolly Hall; #7 Herb Bleck; #11 & 14 Vince Ditchkus.
Palmetto Women
7/24 - Burning Ridge. Three Little Pigs. Flight #1: Amy Hurst-49 (MC), Rachele Brown-49, Heidi Cherry-52. Flight #2: Judy Melton-45, Lisa Bryant-47, Dianne Bohler-50. Birdies: Heidi Cherry #7, Judy Melton#12. Chip Ins: Dianne Bohler #13 & #16, Judy Melton #12, Mary Sawyer #18, Cheryl Trudeau #10.
Pawleys Plantation Men
7/31 - Four Man Randomly Selected Teams played a 1-2-3 Waltz game. First was Peter Aubrey, Steve Salamon, Bill Lapworth, and Tony Parks at 117, Dennis Wahl, Jeff Allison, and Paul Carpenter were second at 121, and Sandy Burns, Bill Harrington, and Peter Raymond were third at 124. CTP: #3 @ 5’11” JT Sullivan, #7 @ 15’2” Larry Corbin, #13 @ 0’9” Paul Carpenter, and #17 @ 2’11” Larry Corbin again.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
7/31 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross & Low Net. Scores: Low Gross: 1. Carol Konrad 91; 2. Brenda Skeen 93. Low Net: 1. Robyn McCauley 67; 2. Trudy Biden 71. Low Putts: Diane Feeney 29; Lin Buxton 33. Chip-Ins: Diane Feeney #16; Sally He'bert #16; Robyn McCauley #18. Birdies: Brenda Skeen #8; Robyn McCauley #8; Trudy Biden #17.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
7/24 - Stableford: 1- Bert Yap +6 2- Craig Rarick +5 3- Tie George Lewis, Charlie Schuler +4; Closest to the pin: #3 George Lewis #15 Charlie Schuler.
7/26 - Team Play: 1-Tie Will Schoedler, George Lewis, Steve Ellis, Rod Orem; Bert Yap, George Pravata, Bernie Hasting, Charlie Schuler; Closest to the pin: #6 Ray Canapini #15 Bob Hiltzheimer.
Sandpiper Bay GCC Piperettes
7/25 - Flighted Low Gross/Low Net First Flight Low Gross 1. Shirley Brennan 89, 2. Mona Roberts 90, 3. Bernice Morris 93; Low net 1. Joann Manning 72, 2. Bernice McRoberts 74, T 3. Mary Featherstone and Jacquie Bridge 75. Second Flight Low Gross 1. Barb Bartholomew 102, T. 2 Nora Sullivan and Charlene Barno 106; Low Net T 1. Judy Hanna and Sue Campbell 74, 3. Ann Pollock 77. Chip in birdies Bernice McRoberts Piper No. 4 and Jacquie Bridge Piper No 5; Birdies Mary Featherstone Sand No. 3; Barb Bartholomew Piper No. 3; Chip Ins Mary Featherstone Sand No. 7 and Bay No. 2.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
7/25 - Sea Trail Resort, Maples course, individual low gross (LG) and low net(LN). A flight, LG: 1. Brian Blaine, 78; 2. Mike Luff , 79. A flight LN: 1. Vince Brown, 64; 2. Jack Lambert, 66; 3. Jack Law, 67; 4. Bert McGoff, 69. B flight: LG:1. Jim Gooding, 87; 2. Bob Curts, 88. B flight: LN: 1. Guy Mulford, 69 (m/c); 2. Paul Laputka, 69(m/c); 3. Bob Forrester, 69(m/c); 4. Tom Robbins, 72.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
7/25 - River Oaks (Fox/Otter). Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Jim Cooksey, 61; 2. Greg Wimmer, 64; 3. Dick Ferchak, 65; 4. Hug Huggins and Nick Cappohtla, 67. Flight B: 1&2. Ron Comperchio and Mark Kees, 65; 3. Fred Scott, 67; 4. Art Silviera, 68. Flight C: 1. Ray Gallant, 63; 2. Fred Rinehart, 66; 3. Gary Wycker, 68; 4. Doug Moreland, 70. Flight D: 1. Bob Lewis, 63; 2. Ron Crooks, 65; 3, Walt Mitchell, 68; 4. Tony Borassi and Barry McDonald, 71. CTP: Sam Weiss, (Fox #3) 3’1”; Doug Moreland, (Fox #8), 9’5(Otter #12), 4’9” and (Otter #16),18’11”.
Surf Club Men
7/25 - Surf Club. Low net: 1st, Steve Frost, 2nd, Happy Hawes, Doc Baroody, 3rd, Elrod Kendricks, Jimbo Hultquist. Low Gross: Steve Frost 78.
7/27 - Surf Club. 1 Gross 1 net of 4: 1st, Dan Lowder, London Bridges, Cotton Kunda, Doc Baroody, 2nd, Sylvester the Cat, Hack Pruitt, Pot Porri, Spanky Brownstein,; 1st, Mullah Hassett, Bull Jack, Cotton Kunda, Doc Goliber, 2nd, Big Mac Willoughby, Tech Goodall, Rain in Spainhour, Duke Hodrick; low Gross: Bob Jack 75, DN Lowder 75, Jim Hultquist 77, Hap Pruitt 78, Paul Willoughby 79.
7/28 - Surf Club. 2bb of 3 net: 1st, Jimbo Hultquist ,Rain in Spainhour, Mayor Blalock; 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Commish Westerman, Happy Hawes. Low Gross: Jim Hultquist 79.
Timberlake Men
7/31 - Oyster Bay. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +10, 2. Fred Rauh +3, 3.John Abercrombie -2. B Flight: 1. Gary Crowder +5, 2. Steve Witt +2, 3. Joe Bartomeo -1. C Flight: 1. John McGlone +5, T2. Emil Nagy and Dan Menich +2. CTP #6 Joe Rogers, #8 John Abercrombie, #15 Joe Bartomeo, #17 Steve Witt.
Tradition Men
7/31 - 3-2-1 Waltz. John McLaughlin, Frank D’Amato, Dick Culver, George Gableman (-20). Bill Mitchell, Al Britsch, Dave Rubin, Bob Zuercher (-16 on MOC). Tim Mandroc, Gary O’Dell, Dale Guzlas, Blind (-16). Vinnie Esposito, Ron Eaglin, John Walker, Dave Declet (-14) CTP Hole # 2 Esposito, # 5 Mandroc, # 12 Rubin # 15 Esposito. Low Gross Esposito (74), Low Net Culpepper (88-22=66).
Wachesaw East Members
7/25 - Stuarts Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man 1 Low Net: 1. Hentz,Forte –12 M/C 2. Cain ,Bachand –12 3. Murphy, Grizmala –10 4. Ferrigno,Thompson –8 M/C 5. Muncie,Clancy –8 6. Flood,DeCaprio –7 7. Stuart,Blind –5 8. Sharp, Helbing –4.CTPS: #4 Flood, #12 Stuart Low Gross: Cain 79,Muncie,Flood 82,Ferrigno . Murphy 83 Low Net: Thompson 68, Ferrigno,Muncie,Flood,Murphy 69. Birds: Flood #4,6,17 Murphy #2, Hentz #3,Grizmala #12 Cain #5, 6.
7/27 - Rambo’s Raiders @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Nets Front,Back, Overall Score: Front- Weyand,DeCaprio,Stuart,Hentz –11, Thompson,Muncie,Forte,Murphy –11 Back- Ferrigno,Cain,Sharp,Fluff –10 Overall Ferrigno,Cain,Sharp,Fluff –20, Weyand,DeCaprio,Stuart,Hentz –20. CTPS: #4 Team Cain(Ferrigno),#8 Team Cain(Ferrigno),#12 Team Thompson(Murphy) #15 Team Cain(Cain). Birds: Ferrigno#1,14,Cain #3,10,Murphy,Muncie #12, Weyand #16. Low Gross: Cain 78 Low Net: Sharp67,Thompson 68, Cain, Stuart 70 ,Ferrigno ,Muncie 71.
Whispering Pines Men
7/26 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +8, 2. Dave Strohl +6, 3. Dan Sawyer +5. B Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +2, 2. John Binkowski +1, 3. Gary Crowder -1. C Flight: 1. Wally Wallace +5, 2. Steve Witt +3, 3. Charles Evans +2. D Flight: 1. Richard Marseglia +4, 2. Joe Bartomeo +2, 3. Curt Lancaster -1. CTP #2 John Binkowski, #6 Mike Stalvey, #11 Phil Russ, #17 Dave Strohl.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno 225-268-255-748, Teresa Holmes 222-223-268-713
280 GAME
Tony Maturi 288
270 GAME
Arthur Dionisio
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Mike Corrow, bowling in the Senior Rollers League, was 151 pins above average with a 616 series. In the same league, Derrell Kicklighter was 133 pins over average with a 658 series. Kimberlee Anderson was 141 pins over her average with her 616 series. Ted Ackley was 119 pins over his average with a 623 series in the Coffee Break League.
Golf
Eagles
Eileen Mastracchio: Mastracchio scored an eagle on July 27 on the 11th hole at Colonial Charters.
Archie Williams: Williams scored an eagle on July 25 on the par-4 fifth hole at Blackmoor using a 3-hybrid and putter.
Calendar
Golf
Aug. 12: SOS Memorial Tournament, Possum Trot Golf Club, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $125 per player or $450 per foursome includes team prizes, skills contest prizes, raffle, beverages, cigars, food from restaurants including Martin’s, Jersey Mike’s, Logan’s Roadhouse, Bojangle’s and Dickey’s BBQ, shot from an AR-15 rifle. Proceeds benefit SOS Healthcare. Call 843-449-0554.
Aug. 19: 5th Annual Bridgewater Charity Golf Outing at Arrowhead Country Club. Tournament features 7:30 a.m. check-in and 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $320 includes golf, breakfast, adult beverages and lunch; Corporate sponsors are available for $500 and include foursome of golf, breakfast, adult beverages, lunch, hole signage, banner signage and goodie bag privileges. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contest, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, mulligan tickets and prizes for the top three teams. $100 hole sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Steven Lastauskas at 843-457-8894 or SLastauskas@gmail.com.
Aug. 23: Masters Charity Tournament presented by Yuengling, Azalea Sands Golf Club, four-person team captain’s choice scramble, noon shotgun start. Must be 21 to participate. Optional VIP coach leaves Masters at 11 a.m. Entry fee of $125 per player includes gift bag, on-course beverages, awards ceremony, 50/50 raffle. Pre-tournament party from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 22 at Vookaa Lounge at Masters includes light food and drinks. Entry deadline Aug. 21. Masters caddies available. Proceeds benefit D.A.M. Associated Charities. Call 843-916-0972.
Aug. 26: 10th annual T&A Morning Show Charity Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee is $80 per person. Proceeds benefit SOS Healthcare’s autism Summer Camp program. Contact John Gaik at 248-231-5959.
Aug. 26: American Legion Horry Post 111 Tournament, Man O’War Golf Club, 2 p.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 per player includes 1 p.m. lunch, door prizes, prizes for the top three teams and skills contests, mulligans and strings for sale. Proceeds benefit local American Legion programs including Palmetto Boys and Girls State, American Legion baseball, and initiatives that assist veterans and mentor children. Sponsorships and prizes sought. Call 843-365-5669 or visit http://horrypost111.org/golf.html.
Sept. 4: Tidewater Patriot Day Charity Tournament, Tidewater Golf Club, 8 a.m. opening ceremonies, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, four-person captain’s choice format. Flights for men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Entry fee of $145 before July 1 or $195 afterward includes tournament/military reception from 6-9 p.m. June 3, range balls, donuts and coffee, pulled pork sliders from Sticky Fingers, refreshments on course, awards luncheon provided by The Shack, 50/50, Mercedes/BMW hole in one prize. Entry fee with more benefits for $180/$230. Proceeds benefit North Strand Helping Hand, SOS Healthcare, Little River Medical Center, North Strand Housing Shelter and Folds of Honor Foundation. Call 843-283-3752, email johnmcss@earthlink.net or visit tidewatercharitytournament.com.
Sept. 9: Coastal Shag Club’s Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Brick Landing Plantation Golf Club. Format is four-person men’s/women’s teams with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. $70 fee includes greens, golf cart, range balls, beverages and buffet after golf. Mulligan packages available for $5 and $20 per package. Raffle tickets will be sold and there will be cash and prizes for first,second and third place. There will be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Tournament to benefit Eunice Allison Scholarshihp awarded to a West Brunswick High Senior, Foster Children of Brunswick County at Angel Tree and Moose Heart of Shallotte. For more information, call Dean Saffos at 910-977-1045 or Patrick Boyd at 910-279-6007, or visit www.coastalshagclub.org.
Sept. 16: The Carolina Italian American organization (CIAO) 19th annual golf tournament at Eagle Nest Golf Club to support wounded military personnel (active or reserve), their families and veterans who have served our country. Price $65.00 per golfer and includes continental breakfast, hot dogs at the turn, and a buffet after the tournament. Beverages will be served on the course. Lots of prizes. For more info call Vito 843 427-4031 or John 843 249-2018.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
