Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a three-game series at Frederick, with 7 p.m. games Monday and Tuesday and noon first pitch Wednesday. They then return home for a four-game series against the Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday).
▪ Expect to see some players changing teams as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is 4 p.m. Monday.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen at 3 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Reno, Nevada for the Barracuda Championship from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the men compete in the ATP Generali Open, ATP & WTA Citi Open and ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis MIFEL beginning Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic as well as the ATP & WTA Citi Open on Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments