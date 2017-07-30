Kyle Busch (18) leads the field on a green flag to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
Kyle Busch (18) leads the field on a green flag to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. Matt Slocum AP
Kyle Busch (18) leads the field on a green flag to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. Matt Slocum AP

Sports

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 30, 2017 4:38 PM

▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a three-game series at Frederick, with 7 p.m. games Monday and Tuesday and noon first pitch Wednesday. They then return home for a four-game series against the Salem Red Sox (7:05 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday).

▪ Expect to see some players changing teams as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is 4 p.m. Monday.

▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen at 3 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Reno, Nevada for the Barracuda Championship from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ In tennis, the men compete in the ATP Generali Open, ATP & WTA Citi Open and ATP Abierto Mexicano de Tenis MIFEL beginning Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic as well as the ATP & WTA Citi Open on Monday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CCU's Chadwell, James react to Texas St. loss

    Coastal Carolina interim head coach Jamey Chadwell and running back Alex James talk about Saturday's loss to Texas State and what's ahead for the Chants.

CCU's Chadwell, James react to Texas St. loss

CCU's Chadwell, James react to Texas St. loss 2:50

CCU's Chadwell, James react to Texas St. loss
North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season 3:03

North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season
A half-court shot for a TV, dunks and other CCU Hoopla madness 1:49

A half-court shot for a TV, dunks and other CCU Hoopla madness

View More Video