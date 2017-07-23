Dempsey ties Donovan's US mark of 57 international goals

Sports

Clint Dempsey has matched Landon Donovan's U.S. record for international goals, scoring his 57th with a free kick in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Costa Rica on Saturday night.

Dempsey, playing in his home state of Texas, entered in the 66th minute and scored 16 minutes later on a 27-yard shot that went around a four-man defensive wall and beat goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton on two bounces. Dempsey had gotten his 20th national team assist when he fed Jozy Altidore for the opening goal in the 66th minute.

Donovan, who played his last international match in 2014, was at the match as a commentator for Fox and said on the broadcast: "Congratulations Clint. Feel free to stop now."

Dempsey has made 136 international appearances, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Donovan (157).

