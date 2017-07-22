Sports

July 22, 2017 10:09 PM

Bunbury scores twice, Revolution beat Galaxy 4-3

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Teal Bunbury scored twice, Diego Fagundez had three assists and the New England Revolution beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bunbury gave New England (6-9-5) a 3-2 lead in the 70th. His pass down the right side led Kelyn Rowe, who played a perfect cross to a charging Bunbury for a header from the top of the 6-yard box.

Lee Nguyen opened the scoring for Revolution in the 16th, but Daniel Steres tied it in the 22nd. Kei Kamara put New England back on top going into halftime, and Steres made it 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

Bunbury's second goal put New England up 4-2 in the 73rd and Ariel Lassiter added a goal for the Galaxy in the 79th.

Los Angeles (6-10-4) has lost five in a row and has just one win in its last eight games.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video)

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video) 2:18

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video)
Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

View More Video