Morris, not Dempsey, starts up from with Altidore

U.S. coach Bruce Arena made five lineup changes for Saturday night's CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Costa Rica, pairing Jordan Morris rather than Clint Dempsey with Jozy Altidore in the attack.
Right back Graham Zusi, central defender Matt Besler, left back Jorge Villafana, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Morris joined the lineup, which also included goalkeeper Tim Howard, center back Omar Gonzalez and midfielders Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe and Paul Arriola plus Altidore.
Dempsey moved to the bench with defenders Eric Lichaj, Matt Hedges and Justin Morrow, and midfielder Gyasi Zardes. Back in his home state of Texas, Dempsey needs one goal to tie Landon Donovan's American record of 57 international goals.
The U.S. was coming off a 2-0 quarterfinal win over El Salvador on Wednesday, when Gonzalez and Lichaj scored late in the first half.
Costa Rica stayed with the same lineup from Wednesday's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Panama, when Anibal Godoy had a second-half own goal.
Joel Aguilar of El Salvador was the referee. He was in charge of the infamous Snow Classico, a World Cup qualifier four years ago in Colorardo in which the U.S. beat Costa Rica 1-0 in a snow storm.
Comments