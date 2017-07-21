Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Sports

July 21, 2017 1:24 AM

Braves end Dodgers' 11-game winning streak with 6-3 victory

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves finally cooled off the sizzling Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-3 victory Thursday night that snapped their 11-game winning streak.

The Dodgers had won 31 of their last 35 games but could not overcome another shaky start by Brandon McCarthy (6-4), who was bothered by a blister and could be headed to the disabled list.

Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who jumped out to a 6-1 lead after four innings against McCarthy. Foltynewicz (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking two.

Rex Brothers, Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson held the Dodgers scoreless over the last 2 2/3 innings.

Johnson closed for his 22nd save, helped by a splendid defensive play from Johan Camargo. With two runners on, the second baseman ranged into the outfield and made a difficult, twisting catch of a popup almost directly over his head for the final out.

